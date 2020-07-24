Full Racing Show Plus Two Makeup Features Saturday At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Fans at Macon Speedway are ready for another night of great racing entertainment this coming Saturday, July 25. Six divisions of action are set to race in addition to makeup features for Pro Lates and Pro Mods.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model class is one division set for two feature events. In addition to their full regular show, the Pro Lates will also be running their feature from July 11, which was postponed when rain hit. The lineup is already set for the make-up feature with Jose Parga and Chuck Mitchell slated on the first row. Coming into the night, teammates, Parga and Dakota Ewing, are tied for the point lead and just 14 points ahead of Jake Little.

The other class running two features is the DIRTcar Pro Mods. For the July 11 makeup, Billy Knebel and Nick Justice are set to start up front in the 14-car field. When it comes to the season standings, Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick is on top, while Dalton Ewing, who won his first feature at Macon last week, is only 16 points behind. Knebel, Kevin Crowder, and Brian Burns complete the top five.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division is actually led in points by the Pro Mod of Billy Knebel. The Pocahontas, IL driver is up by two points on Macon Speedway veteran racer, Guy Taylor of Springfield. Taylor is coming off a feature win the last time the class raced. Helmick, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., and Jeff Graham complete the top five.

Dennis Vander Meersch leads the points in the Sportsman class after claiming the first two features of the season. Last year’s champion, Scott Landers, sits second in points, while Rick Roedel, Matt Reed, and Phil Moreland round out the top five. The division is coming off the topless 40, which saw 16 cars in the pits.

Blue Mound, IL driver Bobby Beiler leads the Archers Alley Street Stock standings by 32 over Jaret Duff. Guy Taylor is third, while Rudy Zaragoza and Darrell Dick round out the top five. The Street Stock fields have been outstanding throughout the early weeks of the season.

Starting to look like a three man race in the DIRTcar Hornet class as Brady Reed, Billy Mason, and Bill Basso are all within six points at the top of the standings. Reed has been fastest of the three, winning last week’s night cap after Erik Vanapeldoorn won the makeup feature.

This Saturday night’s event is presented by CEFCU as kids 11 and under will be signing up for kids club and will receive free t-shirts while supplies last.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw for competitors will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 174 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 174 0 3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 160 14 4 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 140 34 5 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 130 44 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 110 64 7 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 102 72 8 7W Dustin Wiltermood Windsor IL 100 74 9 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 98 76 10 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 84 90



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 174 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 172 2 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 132 42 4 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 124 50 5 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 114 60 6 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur IL 110 64 7 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 94 80 8 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 94 80 9 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 70 104 10 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 62 112



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 172 0 2 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 156 16 3 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 154 18 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 154 18 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 148 24 6 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 126 46 7 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 114 58 8 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 114 58 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 114 58 10 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 110 62



DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 120 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 112 8 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 112 8 4 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 102 18 5 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 102 18 6 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 90 30 7 20R Tyler Roth Fairbury IL 56 64 8 31R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 52 68 9 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 50 70 10 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 48 72

Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 236 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 204 32 3 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 196 40 4 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 188 48 5 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 184 52 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 174 62 7 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 170 66 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 168 68 9 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 162 74 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 130 106

