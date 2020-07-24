Owens Holds off Thornton and Sheppard for I-80 Win

GREENWOOD, NE (July 23, 2020) – Jimmy Owens got back on track on Thursday Night as he captured the caution-free Optima Batteries Dirt Track Bank Go 50 – Presented by K&N Filters at I-80 Speedway. Owens had to fend off late challenges from both Ricky Thornton, Jr. and Brandon Sheppard for his series-leading seventh win of the season. Ricky Weiss came home in fourth followed by Josh Richards in fifth.

Richards took the lead at the start of the race and held the point for the first four laps of the race. Owens started fifth on the grid and charged to the lead on lap five surpassing Richards for the top spot, but the 2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion [Richards] roared back to the lead around Owens on lap 11.

Richards led until lap 27 when Owens caught back up to him to regain the lead for good. Owens then saw Thornton Jr. and Sheppard close the gap on him in the last five laps. Owens, the 3-time series champion held off the challengers for his 71st career LOLMDS victory.

“I could hear him [Thornton], he got a run off of four and left me plenty room on the high side, and I appreciated that. It’s good to race with guys like that, but man thanks to Leon Ramirez, he’s here and it’s great to get a win in front of him. Thanks to my crew for busting their rear ends in this heat. This car is rolling pretty good; we are looking forward to tomorrow and Saturday. I was concerned a little bit when Josh got around me. He has been really good the last few weeks. I know there was a lot more talent behind us as well. I was able to move around the racetrack and I was hardly losing any time. Then finally he [Richards] started moving back towards me and we were able to capitalize,” said the 48-year-old Tennessee native.

Thornton was in the hunt for his first career LOLMDS victory but came home in second. “He [Owens] started to get into one and cut across. I was just a little too tight when I got to him. I probably could have done a slide job in turn three, but I didn’t want to wreck us both. Jimmy’s been my hero growing up and to win this race would have been awesome. We had a really good car. I don’t know how much of a cushion we left; we were scrapping the wall there. About halfway through the race we got going good.”

Sheppard entered the race with three LOLMDS wins in 2020 and made it close in the final stages. “In the heat race everybody was hurting tires, especially the left rear. I was trying to save as much as I could in the feature. Towards the end, we really got it going. We felt really comfortable at the end, we passed some cars so hopefully I will give us some momentum for Friday and Saturday.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Strickler, Chad Simpson, Chris Ferguson, and Earl Pearson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Optima Batteries Dirt Track Bank Go-50 – Presented by K&N

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Stormy Scott / 16.836 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Josh Richards / 17.070 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[6]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[7]; 5. 75-Terry Phillips[5]; 6. 57-Mike Marlar[3]; 7. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 8. 32B-Cody Laney[8]; 9. 6D-Cory Dumpert[10]; 10. 49T-Jake Timm[9]; 11. 1D-Dylan Schmer[11]; 12. 112-Tyler Smith[12]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 6. 18-Shannon Babb[6]; 7. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 8. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 9. 53-Andrew Kosiski[11]; 10. F15-Jeremy Conaway[10]; 11. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 3. 1C-Chad Simpson[3]; 4. 62-Justin Zeitner[7]; 5. 1ST-Johnny Scott[4]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[11]; 7. 56C-Colton Horner[10]; 8. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 9. 40-Joel Callahan[9]; 10. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[5]; 11. 0-Scott Bloomquist[6]; 12. (DNS) 10C-Junior Coover

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 7W-Ricky Weiss[3]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 4. 98-Ben Schaller[11]; 5. 18J-Chase Junghans[7]; 6. 14J-Jake Neal[5]; 7. 32S-Chris Simpson[6]; 8. 24X-Bill Leighton[9]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[10]; 10. 81E-Tanner English[8]; 11. 25-Shane Clanton[4]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[5]; 2. 75-Terry Phillips[1]; 3. 18-Shannon Babb[4]; 4. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 5. 57-Mike Marlar[3]; 6. 04-Tad Pospisil[6]; 7. 6D-Cory Dumpert[9]; 8. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[12]; 10. 53-Andrew Kosiski[10]; 11. 32B-Cody Laney[7]; 12. 49T-Jake Timm[11]; 13. 112-Tyler Smith[15]; 14. 52-Brian Kosiski[14]; 15. (DNS) 1D-Dylan Schmer

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18J-Chase Junghans[2]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[1]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 5. 14J-Jake Neal[4]; 6. 25-Shane Clanton[14]; 7. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[11]; 8. 32S-Chris Simpson[6]; 9. 24X-Bill Leighton[8]; 10. 56C-Colton Horner[5]; 11. 80-Allan Hopp[10]; 12. 40-Joel Callahan[9]; 13. 81E-Tanner English[12]; 14. 0-Scott Bloomquist[13]; 15. (DNS) 10C-Junior Coover

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $12,000 2 3 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $5,500 3 6 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $3,500 4 8 7W Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $2,750 5 2 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,250 6 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,800 7 9 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,500 8 10 1C Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $1,300 9 7 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $1,200 10 26 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $200 11 1 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,075 12 18 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,050 13 20 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,025 14 15 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,000 15 25 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $100 16 17 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,000 17 24 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,000 18 12 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,000 19 13 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,000 20 21 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL $1,000 21 23 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,000 22 22 1ST Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000 23 11 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000 24 19 75 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO $1,000 25 16 98 Ben Schaller Omaha, NE $1,000 26 14 62 Justin Zeitner Malvern, IA $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 46

Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 4); Jimmy Owens (Laps 5 – 9); Josh Richards (Laps 10 – 27); Jimmy Owens (Laps 28 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 0.718 seconds

Cautions: n/a

Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Shane Clanton

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Tanner English, Earl Pearson Jr.

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (28 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #6 – 18.365 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Tanner English

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Stormy Scott

Time of Race: 15 minutes 59 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5125 $141,200.00 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4760 $93,500.00 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4610 $77,475.00 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4590 $83,550.00 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4520 $75,650.00 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4465 $63,725.00 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4405 $61,532.00 8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4355 $63,000.00 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4165 $49,850.00 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4060 $36,925.00 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3920 $42,150.00 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3870 $45,825.00 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3640 $23,025.00 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075.00 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3215 $18,950.00

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day