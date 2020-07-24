More
    Tanner English Nabs Show-Me 100 Top Ten; Heads to I-80 Speedway for First Time!

    Tanner English – Michael Boggs photo

    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the #81e team followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to the states of Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri from July 13-19 for a quartet of series contests. Last Monday night at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, Tanner suffered mechanical troubles in his B-Main, utilized a series provisional, and later drove past sixteen competitors during the $10,000 to win main event to salvage a steady seventh place performance in a back-up machine. At Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday evening, Tanner grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race before winding up twelfth in the final finishing order of the $12,000 to win feature. Teammate Jason Riggs was also in the pit area at the St. Louis-area facility, but unfortunately missed out on transferring into the 50-lap A-Main after finishing seventh in his heat race and fifth in his consolation event.

    Next up was a visit to the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri for a pair of lucrative shows. In Saturday’s annual ‘Show-Me 100,’ which boasted a hefty $20,000 top prize, Tanner placed fourth in his heat race prior to blasting past six racecars during the 100-lapper to land in the ninth finishing position. At Wheatland on Sunday in the $12,000 to win ‘CMH Diamond Nationals,’ Tanner was forced to rely on a series emergency provisional and despite getting caught up in a lap 29 incident, the young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe salvaged a twelfth place performance in the 50-lap affair. He currently finds himself tenth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings exiting Wheatland. Full results can be viewed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

    With Jason and Jack Riggs both enjoying the upcoming weekend off, Tanner English will fly solo to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska for the first time in his young career. The ‘Dirt Track Bank 50’ will be held later TONIGHT, July 23 at the 4/10-mile speedplant and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series throwdown will boast a $12,000 winner’s check. On Friday, July 24 at I-80 Speedway, two rounds of thrilling heat races with passing points will help set the lineups for the racing action in Saturday’s grand finale. Consolation races, the $3,000 to win ‘S&S Showdown’ for non-qualifiers, and the 101-lap ‘Silver Dollar Nationals’ will all be held on Saturday, July 25 in the Cornhusker State and one lucky driver will walk away with the gargantuan $53,000 payday! More information on the next three days at I-80 Speedway can be located by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

    Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

    Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

     

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.delphcommunications.com

