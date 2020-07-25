Chris Madden Wins Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Event at 411 Motor Speedway

SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE (July 24, 2020)-Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C. captured his fourth Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series by Sunoco Race Fuels victory of the season on Friday Night at 411 Motor Speedway. Madden captured the $10,053 first place prize.
Madden drove the Millwood Motorsports, Millwood Plumbing, Drydene, Competition Race Equipment, Machine Construction Company, On-Time Hauling, Penske Shocks and Derek Gahring Enterprises-sponsored Rocket Chassis with a Clements Racing Engine underneath the hood.
Chris Madden and Cory Hedgecock would bring the field to the green flag to begin the main event, with Hedgecock edging past Madden to secure the race lead, with Dale McDowell, Ross Bailes, and Brandon Overton trailing Madden. The front duo of Hedgecock and Madden would quickly put some race track between themselves and third-place running McDowell by lap ten and by lap twelve, Hedgecock and Madden would begin lapping slower cars, allowing Madden to close in on Hedgecock. Meanwhile, Overton would begin to challenge Bailes for the fourth position and Overton would take the spot away from Bailes on lap fifteen. Hedgecock and Madden would both work in and out of slower traffic in a timely manner, with both getting clear track on lap twenty-eight. Madden would immediately begin to challenge Hedgecock for the race lead and on lap thirty-one, Hedgecock would slide up the track somewhat entering turn one, allowing Madden to dive under Hedgecock, with the pair racing side-by-side for the lead until Madden would slide in front Hedgecock exiting turn four.
With Madden beginning to distance himself from Hedgecock, McDowell would charge and catch Hedgecock and McDowell would snag the runner-up slot on lap thirty-seven. Madden would continue to have to work in and out of slower traffic and McDowell would close the distance between himself and Madden in the closing laps of the event, but Madden would see the checkered flag first in the caution-free event and score the victory over McDowell, with Hedgecock holding off a fast-closing Overton to finish third, while Bailes would round out the top five finishers. The rest of the top-ten finishers would be Kyle Hardy, Donald McIntosh, Ryan King, Pearson Lee Williams, and Tyler Millwood.
The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Saturday July 25, 2020, the series finale, the Ray Varner Ford 53 at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tenn. paying $10,053-to-win.
For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.
Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.
Official Summary of Results
Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels
411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN
July 24, 2020
Feature Finish:
- Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.
- Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga.
- Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.
- Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.
- Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.
- Kyle Hardy-Stephens City, Va.
- Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
- Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.
- Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.
- Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.
- Vic Hill-Mosheim, Tenn.
- Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.
- Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.
- David Payne-Murphy, N.C.
- David Brannon-Elora, Tenn.
- Clay Coghlan-Dandridge, Tenn.
- Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
- Logan Roberson-Waynesboro, Va.
- Colton Burdette-Parkersburg, W.V.
- John Baker-Norman Park, Ga.
- Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.
- Riley Hickman-Ooltewah, Tenn.
Time of Race: 14 minutes, 29 seconds
Margin of Victory: 0.645 seconds
Yellow Flags: None
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Hedgecock (1-30), Madden (31-53)
Entries: 26
Overall Fast Qualifier: Cory Hedgecock-14.288 seconds
Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None
Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None
Provisional Starters: Jake Knowles, John Baker
Heat One Finish: Chris Madden, Kyle Hardy, Donald McIntosh, Tyler Millwood, Vic Hill, John Baker, Jake Knowles.
Heat Two Finish: Brandon Overton, Pearson Lee Williams, Logan Roberson, David Payne, David Brannon, Craig Greer.
Heat Three Finish: Cory Hedgecock, Ross Bailes, Michael Chilton, Jensen Ford, Riley Hickman, John Llewellyn, John Tweed.
Heat Four Finish: Dale McDowell, Ryan King, Heath Hindman, Colton Burdette, Clay Coghlan, Ruben Mayfield.
Consolation Race Finish: Vic Hill, Riley Hickman, David Brannon, Clay Coghlan, John Baker, Ruben Mayfield, Jake Knowles, John Llewellyn, John Tweed, Craig Greer.
Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/24/20)
- Brandon Overton-2,170
- Chris Madden-2,158
- Ross Bailes-2,066
- Donald McIntosh-2,042
- Tyler Millwood-1,974
- Pearson Lee Williams-1,960
- Jake Knowles-1,888
- Cory Hedgecock-1,328
- John Baker-1,315
- Mark Whitener-1,262
2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:
Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON
Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK
Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-CHRIS MADDEN
Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-BRANDON OVERTON
Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win