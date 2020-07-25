Phillips finds success in Silver Dollar Nationals opener

GREENWOOD, Neb. (July 24)–Terry Phillips notched his second victory of the season Friday when the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s kicked off the 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.

Phillips grabbed the lead from polesitter Joe Duvall of Claremore, Okla., with just two laps complete and went unchallenged the last 28 laps to score his first USMTS win at the I-80 Speedway since capturing the Silver Dollar Nationals crown in 2012.

It was the 32nd career USMTS win for the 54-year-old from Springfield, Mo., leaving him 11th on the all-time wins list and one victory behind Jason Krohn.

No driver has dominated this event like defending series champ and current points leader Rodney Sanders but the ace from Happy, Texas, came up one spot short of capturing his 11th feature win in 17 starts at the I-80 Speedway.

Sanders held off Brookfield, Missouri’s Hunter Marriott, who was seeking back-to-back wins after pocketing the winner’s share of the prize money on Tuesday at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Jake Timm of Winona, Minn., came from seventh to finish fourth and four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes of Watts, Okla., sped from tenth on the starting grid to collect a fifth-place paycheck in the 30-lapper.

Zack VanderBeek, Dereck Ramirez, Jake O’Neil, Tanner Mullens and Casey Skyberg rounded out the top ten.

Silver Dollar Saturday: The Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals continues Saturday with Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s sharing the spotlight once again with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The USMTS will have a complete program of qualifying heats and feature races with $3,000 going to the main event winner.

The I-80 Speedway is located just north of Interstate 80 at exit 420-halfway between Omaha and Lincoln. The physical address is 13909 238th St, Greenwood, NE 68366. The entrance to the track is at 13631 238th Street (west side). For more information or to order tickets, visit i-80speedway.com or call (402)-342-3453.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 42 nights of racing at 27 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals – Night 1 of 2

I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb.

Friday, July 24, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

2. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (6) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (9) 191 Jason Roe (R), Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa

8. (4) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

9. (7) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (2) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

3. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

6. (5) 7 Justin Gregg, Hastings, Neb.

7. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

9. (9) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (7) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (6) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

7. (8) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

8. (5) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

9. (9) 57 Duke Erickson (R), Sioux Falls, S.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN (10 laps, all starters advance):

1. (2) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

2. (1) 7 Justin Gregg, Hastings, Neb.

3. (3) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa

4. (4) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

5. (6) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

6. (7) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

7. (5) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (11) 57 Duke Erickson (R), Sioux Falls, S.D.

DNS – 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett.

DNS – 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 30.

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 30.

3. (2) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 30.

4. (7) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 30.

5. (10) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 30.

6. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 30.

7. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 30.

8. (16) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 30.

9. (12) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 30.

10. (22) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 30.

11. (3) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 30.

12. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 30.

13. (21) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo., MBCustoms/KSE, 30.

14. (15) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 30.

15. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 30.

16. (13) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 30.

17. (19) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa, LG2/Mullins, 30.

18. (20) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, MBCustoms/Elliott, 30.

19. (23) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 30.

20. (17) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa, Rage/KSE, 30.

21. (25) 57 Duke Erickson (R), Sioux Falls, S.D., Dominator/Hanson, 30.

22. (9) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/OFI, 20.

23. (18) 7 Justin Gregg, Hastings, Neb., RedRocket/Kennedy, 16.

24. (14) 191 Jason Roe (R), Wichita, Kan., /, 9.

25. (24) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/ChevPerf, 8.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Duvall 1-2, Phillips 3-35.

Total Laps Led: Phillips 33, Duvall 2.

Margin of Victory: 1.164 seconds.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 47.563 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Skyberg (advanced 13 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Skyberg (started 22nd, finished 10th).

Entries: 27.

Next Race: July 25, I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 1810, Ramirez 1693, Hughes 1634, Marriott 1461, VanderBeek 1417, Davis 1415, Iverson 1387, Skyberg 1246, Kates 1179, Phillips 1141.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Davis 1415, Iverson 1387, Skyberg 1196, Mullens 988, Nathan Hagar 778.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 174, Hughes 169, VanderBuilt 113, Rage 107, GRT 105.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 155, Cornett 134, Mullins 125, KSE 105, Stoen 105.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Dotson.

Beyea Custom Headers – Timm.

BigDeal Car Care – Sanders, Phillips.

Bryke Racing – Kates.

BSB Manufacturing – Erickson.

Champ Pans – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Duvall.

Edelbrock – Sanders.

Eibach – Skyberg.

Fast Shafts – Duvall.

FK Rod Ends – Skyberg.

Forty9 Designs – Wolff, Givens.

Hooker Harness – Davis.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Elliott.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Schaffer.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Clark.

Keyser Manufacturing – Skyberg.

KSE Racing Products – Mullens.

Maxima Racing Oils – Phillips.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Ramirez.

Penske Racing Shocks – Dotson.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hejna.

QA1 – Hughes.

RacerWebsite.com – Erickson.

Simpson Performance Products – Marriott.

Spyder High Performance Filters – VanderBeek.

Summit Racing Equipment – Dotson, O’Neil, Schaffer.

Super Clean – Phillips.

Swift Springs – Phillips, Elliott.

Sybesma Graphics – Duvall.

Tire Demon – Nicholas.

VP Racing Fuels – Phillips.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Gregg.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ramirez.

