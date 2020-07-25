Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 7/24/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
19 photos
Lance Evans made it three straight feature wins at Farmer City Raceway
Taking a $3000 payday, Wenger celebrates with members of the late Jr.Kimler.
14 Megan Erwin works the inside of 97 Josh Griffith
45 Kyle McMahon is challenged early by Aaron Heck
7 Matt Maier 63 Andy Thompson
56 Brandon Pralle 24 Ryan Unzicker
Lance Evans
37L Michael Ledford 59R Jacob Rexing
54 Tony Harter 7s Jerremy Sebens 05 Gary Schalmo
. 73s Steve Schoener 46 Randy Huffman
3L Jeff Leka 25w Allen Weisser
01 Don Kiger 51 Jeremiah Hoadley
Mike McKinney claimed his fifth consecutive win at Farmer City
30 Mike Glasscock C9 Steve Casebolt Jr.
In his last four starts, McKay Wenger has carried the checkered flag three times.
58 Jeremiah Hurst 42 McKay Wenger 10s Taylor Scheffler raced for position early in the Jr. Kimler Memorial race before Wenger took command to win by a straight away.
22 Chris Dick 116 Torin Mettille
Kyle McMahon went flag to flag in taking his first feature win of the year
96m Mike McKinney 45 Kyle Hammer