Thornton Jr. and Owens on the Front Row for Saturday Night’s Silver Dollar Nationals

GREENWOOD, NE (July 24, 2020) – A pair of car number 20’s will make up the front row for the 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday Night at I-80 Speedway as Ricky Thornton Jr. and Jimmy Owens will lead the field to green in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned $53,000 to win event.

Thornton Jr. and Owens earned top spots in passing points from Friday Night’s 10 heat races that were contested. Devin Moran and Brandon Sheppard will make-up row number two for the richest winner’s purse offered so far in 2020.

The first heat of round one saw Scott Bloomquist, the all-time winningest driver in series history, bolt to the lead at the start and lead the entire distance to take the win. Billy Moyer, Jr. finished a close second to Bloomquist with Jonathan Davenport and Jimmy Owens trailing.

The second heat featured a solid performance by Kansan Chase Junghans who earned the heat race victory. Jake Neal finished in second followed by Brandon Sheppard and Tad Pospisil.

The third heat race saw a terrific between Mason Zeigler and Shanon Buckingham. Zeigler caught and passed Buckingham on the final lap of the race to take the win. Buckingham finished in second followed by 17-year-old Colton Horner and Tim McCreadie.

Chad Simpson got by Justin Zeitner in the closing laps of heat number four to take the victory for the two-time Lucas Oil MLRA champion. Zeitner came across the line in second. Tyler Erb came from the tail to finish in third followed by Nick Deal.

The fifth and final heat of round one went to Ricky Thornton Jr. who charged from the fourth starting position to take the lead as he pulled away to take the checkers. Devin Moran ran second the entire distance with Stormy Scott and Kyle Bronson rounding out the top four.

The second round started off with Ricky Weiss taking the victory in heat number one. Shane Clanton gave Weiss a good run early on, but Weiss pulled away for the win. Clanton took second followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. and Bobby Pierce, the defending Silver Dollar Nationals winner.

The second heat of round two saw current LOLMDS point leader Jimmy Owens roar from the eighth starting spot to get the win. Earl Pearson, Jr. came from the fifth starting position to grab second with Tyler Erb placing third as Chris Ferguson rounded out the top four.

Josh Richards took command of the race lead from Cory Dumpert in heat three as he ran away for the win. Tanner English finished second to Richards with Kyle Strickler and Chad Simpson claiming third and fourth at the finish.

The fourth heat of round two went to Kyle Bronson, who came from the fourth starting spot for the win. Johnny Scott, driving his brothers second entry, came home in second with Devin Moran charging from the tail to pick up third place at the checkers. Jonathan Davenport was fourth.

In the fifth and final heat of round two Tim McCreadie, who started on the inside of row number two bolted to the lead around Chris Simpson to take a lead he never relinquished. Brandon Sheppard made a late-race charge from seventh to nab the second spot over Simpson and Ben Schaller.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

10th Annual Optima Batteries Silver Dollar Nationals – Presented by K&N Filters

Friday, July 24th, 2020

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Penske Race Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #1 Finish: 1. 0-Scott Bloomquist[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 5. 24X-Bill Leighton[4]; 6. 7W-Ricky Weiss[8]; 7. 40-Joel Callahan[6]; 8. 32S-Chris Simpson[9]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[7]

FK Rod Ends Round 1 Heat Race #2 Finish: 1. 18J-Chase Junghans[2]; 2. 14J-Jake Neal[4]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 5. 18-Shannon Babb[8]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 8. 25-Shane Clanton[7]; 9. 2J-Johnny Scott[9]

Simpson Race Products Round 1 Heat Race #3 Finish: 1. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[2]; 3. 56C-Colton Horner[3]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 6. 32-Bobby Pierce[5]; 7. 6D-Cory Dumpert[8]; 8. 112-Tyler Smith[7]; 9. 85-Josh Leonard[9]

Ohlins Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #4 Finish: 1. 1C-Chad Simpson[2]; 2. 62-Justin Zeitner[1]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 4. 55D-Nick Deal[3]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[7]; 6. 98-Ben Schaller[5]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[6]; 8. 32B-Cody Laney[4]; 9. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]

MyRacePass Round 1 Heat #5 Finish: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 5. 22F-Chris Ferguson[8]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 8. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[9]

Penske Race Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #1 Finish: 1. 7W-Ricky Weiss[2]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 4. 32-Bobby Pierce[4]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 6. 18J-Chase Junghans[8]; 7. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[9]; 8. 32B-Cody Laney[5]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[1]

FK Rod Ends Round 2 Heat Race #2 Finish: 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[8]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 6. 04-Tad Pospisil[9]; 7. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 8. 80-Allan Hopp[3]; 9. 55D-Nick Deal[6]

Simpson Race Products Round 2 Heat Race #3 Finish: 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 4. 1C-Chad Simpson[7]; 5. 0-Scott Bloomquist[9]; 6. 6D-Cory Dumpert[1]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 8. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 9. 40-Joel Callahan[4]

Ohlins Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #4 Finish: 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 2. 2J-Johnny Scott[1]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[9]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[7]; 6. 62-Justin Zeitner[8]; 7. 14J-Jake Neal[6]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[3]; 9. 112-Tyler Smith[2]

MyRacePass Round 2 Heat #5 Finish: 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[7]; 3. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 4. 98-Ben Schaller[4]; 5. 24X-Bill Leighton[6]; 6. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 7. 18-Shannon Babb[2]; 8. 85-Josh Leonard[8]; 9. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]



Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Line Up (Top 4 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 22F Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC 04 Tad Pospisil – Norfolk, NE 2 24X Bill Leighton – Lavista, NE 2S Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM 3 32 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL 16 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA 4 18 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL 2J Johnny Scott – Las Cruces, NM 5 55D Nick Deal – Harlan, IA 49T Jake Timm – Winona, MN 6 40 Joel Callahan – Dubuque, IA 80 Allan Hopp – Harlan, IA 7 85 Josh Leonard – Gibbon, NE 52 Brian Kosiski – Papillion, NE

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (Top 4 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 14J Jake Neal – Omaha, NE 8 Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC 2 25 Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA 81E Tanner English – Benton, KY 3 98 Ben Schaller – Omaha, NE 32S Chris Simpson – Oxford, IA 4 56C Colton Horner – Katy, TX 6D Cory Dumpert – York, NE 5 75 Terry Phillips – Springfield, MO 53 Andrew Kosiski – Lavista, NE 6 32B Cody Laney – Torrance, CA 112 Tyler Smith – Gibbon, NE 7 F15 Jeremy Conaway – Springfield, IL

Lucas Oil Feature Line Up (101 Laps):

Row Inside Outside 1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr – Adel, IA 20 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN 2 9 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH 1S Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL 3 40B Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL 1C Chad Simpson – Mt. Vernon, IA 4 39 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY 1T Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX 5 0 Scott Bloomquist – Mooresburg, TN 14 Josh Richards – Shinnston, WV 6 21 Billy Moyer Jr – Batesville, AR 49 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA 7 18J Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS 7W Ricky Weiss – Headingley, MB 8 1 Earl Pearson Jr – Jacksonville, FL 50 Shanon Buckingham – Morristown, TN 9 25Z Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA 62 Justin Zeitner – Malvern, IA

Silver Dollar Nationals Point Standings:

Rank First Name Last Name Car Points Tie Break Round 1 Round 2 1 Ricky Thornton 20RT 120.56 18.111 18.111 18.824 2 Jimmy Owens 20 118.32 18.016 18.016 18.693 3 Devin Moran 9 116.56 18.369 18.369 19.468 4 Brandon Sheppard 1S 114.8 18.258 18.258 19.296 5 Kyle Bronson 40B 114.8 18.381 18.381 19.112 6 Chad Simpson 1C 113.04 18.228 18.228 19.532 7 Tim McCreadie 39 113.04 18.404 18.404 19.211 8 Tyler Erb 1T 110.8 18.461 18.461 19.242 9 Scott Bloomquist 0 109.04 17.581 17.581 19.586 10 Josh Richards 14 107.28 18.455 18.455 18.697 11 Billy Moyer 21 103.28 17.713 17.713 18.885 12 Jonathan Davenport 49 103.28 17.845 17.845 19.600 13 Chase Junghans 18J 103.28 17.941 17.941 18.824 14 Ricky Weiss 7W 103.28 18.269 18.269 18.647 15 Earl Pearson 1 103.28 18.473 18.473 18.905 16 Shanon Buckingham 50 101.52 17.917 17.917 19.630 17 Mason Zeigler 25Z 97.52 17.827 17.827 19.168 18 Justin Zeitner 62 97.52 17.971 17.971 20.049 19 Chris Ferguson 22F 95.28 18.735 18.735 19.138 20 Jake Neal 14J 93.52 18.094 18.094 19.925 21 Tad Pospisil 4 91.28 18.161 18.161 19.464 22 Kyle Strickler 8 89.52 18.516 18.516 19.499 23 Bill Leighton 24X 87.76 18.218 18.218 19.977 24 Shane Clanton 25 87.76 18.344 18.344 18.793 25 Stormy Scott 2S 87.76 18.384 18.384 19.529 26 Tanner English 81E 87.76 18.989 18.989 19.045 27 Bobby Pierce 32 86 18.584 18.584 18.781 28 Ben Schaller 98 86 18.791 18.791 19.692 29 Tyler Bruening 16 85.52 18.665 18.665 19.246 30 Chris Simpson 32S 83.76 18.416 18.416 19.668 31 Shannon Babb 18 83.28 18.518 18.518 20.332 32 Colton Horner 56C 82 18.250 18.250 19.797 33 Johnny Scott 2J 82 18.422 18.422 19.261 34 Cory Dumpert 6D 75.76 18.727 18.727 19.215 35 Nick Deal 55D 74 18.407 18.407 20.117 36 Terry Phillips 75 74 18.418 18.418 19.522 37 Jake Timm 49T 74 18.852 18.852 19.933 38 Andrew Kosiski 53 66 18.795 18.795 20.144 39 Joel Callahan 40 62 18.424 18.424 19.985 40 Cody Laney 32B 62 19.131 19.776 19.131 41 Allan Hopp 80 58 18.461 18.461 19.749 42 Tyler Smith 112 58 19.410 19.410 20.431 43 Josh Leonard 85 58 99.000 99.000 99.901 44 Jeremy Conaway F15 54 19.253 19.253 20.207 45 Brian Kosiski 52 54 99.000 99.000 99.902

