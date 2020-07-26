Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Goff, Blackburn, Smith, Raffurty, and Evans!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 25, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) A stout field of 96 cars in five divisions filled the pits at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday for Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station race night. Among drivers on hand were 24 USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association sprint cars, 17 A-Mods, 21 B-Mods, 15 Mod-Lites, and 19 Pure Stocks.

For week 10 of the championship CMS season, the fans in the stands witnessed 17 total events, including 12 preliminary heat races and five main events to close out the night. When the last checkered flags waved, it was Chad Goff taking the win in USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Sprints, Kevin Blackburn in A-Mods, Brad Smith in B-Mods, Dillon Raffurty, and Jonathan Evans in Pure Stocks.

USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Sprints, Heat Races: Three 8-car heat races sorted out the lineup for the main event for the sprints as they began their heats with Brian Beebe of Oak Grove winning the first heat over Brad Wyatt and Todd McVay. Fifth-starting Chad Goff blasted to the victory on the high side in heat two over Quinton Benson and Don Droud, Jr. The final sprint heat went to Kory Schudy of Battlefield ahead of Chris Parkinson and Tom Curran in third from seventh. Feature Recap: Chad Goff and Quinton Benson began the 20-lap main event from row one. Benson pulled out to an early race lead over, Brad Wyatt and Chad Goff. Yellow slowed the race at lap five with Benson ahead of Wyatt, Kory Schudy and Goff. Schudy moved to the front but yellow again slowed the field at lap seven for a four-car incident. Schudy looked to be in control but contact with the turn four wall ended his night as his car hit the wall and flipped. Schudy was uninjured in the incident. When the race resumed, Chris Parkinson moved to the front from ninth on the grid, with Benson second, Brad Wyatt third and Chad Goff fourth. By lap 15, Goff found himself at the top of the order as caution flew shortly thereafter. The race was close for the final five circuits on the tricky track, but pole-sitter Chad Goff eventually emerged as the winner, Parkinson ran a strong second with Wesley Smith of Nixa, Missouri advancing all the way from 23rd on the field to third at the finish. Benson held on to finish fourth with Taylor Walton of Warrensburg in fifth.

A-Mods Recap, Heat Races: The final heats of the night were the eight-lap A-Mod heats as Dustin Hodges dominated the field for the opening heat win over Mark Schafman from eighth and Scotty Martin. The final heat was a battle with Kevin Blackburn taking the win over Dean Wille and Terry Schultz from the back.

Feature: The A-Mod competition is always tough at CMS and this night it was a grueling ace up front and heavy on the attrition. Mark Schafman and Dustin Hodges started the night up front for the 25-lap race with Schafman leading the opening lap before Blackburn took command. Cautions began early by lap three with Blackburn over Hodges and Schafman. Brad Smith could not keep the momentum going from the B-Mod to the A-Mod car as his night took a turn for the worse with the car upside down in a turn one incident. He was uninjured in the flip-over, but the car had extensive damage to the roof and right side. When racing resumed, it was last week’s feature winner Terry Schultz who advanced from fourth to second on the high side behind Blackburn. Two more cautions flew by lap eight with Blackburn leading Schultz in second and then a furious battle for third with Schafman, Hodges, and Dean Wille. After numerous delays, the race was eventually cut from the planned 25 laps to 20. Hodges was the next driver to find himself on his lid as the tricky turn four area claimed another car with Hodges also ending up on his roof, he was uninjured in the incident but his strong top-five run came to an end. Two more cautions waved on lap 17 setting up a three-lap sprint to the finish with Blackburn still leading Schultz, who pressured the leader from the high side. By the time the pair took the white flag, Schultz had pulled up to his side and made a run for the lead on the final lap, but coming up just shy of the victory as Blackburn collected his first feature win of the year in the Richard and Christina Smith-owned 16s car. Schultz was second with Wille advancing to third by race end. Gunner Martin climbed to fourth with Mark Schafman concluding the night with a strong top-five run in fifth.

B-Mods Recap, Heat Races: B-Mod action began with Patrick Royalty taking the win over Brad Smith. For heat two, Jeremy Lile collected the win over Steve Gearhart. The final heat went to Jacob Ebert in a tight battle over Steve Clancy. Patrick Royalty and Brad Smith took front row honors for the start of the B-Mod main 20-lap finale. The race started with a complete restart after a turn three two0car spin. Once the race went green, Royalty pulled away over Smith, Jeremy Lile, Steve Clancy, and Jacob Ebert. Caution flew at lap seven regrouping the field, once green again Royalty held point over Smith Lile, Clancy, and Ebert. By lap 12, Smith moved to the high side to challenge Royalty as the pair ran close and pulled away. Not long after caution flew again to setup a dash to the finish. As the green flag returned, Smith put the pressure on Royalty and took the lead with a high side move by lap 17 with Royalty slipping to second. Over the final few laps, Smith stayed on the throttle and hit all his marks on his way to a convincing victory, his first at CMS this season. Royalty finished as runner-up with Clancy holding on for third. Ebert was fourth at the finish with Jeremy Lile fifth.

Mod-Lites Recap, Heat Races: Dillon Raffurty kept his wins going with a victory in the opening heat over Mike Raffurty and Garrett Stonum, with Travis Alexander collecting the heat two win over Justin Raffurty and David Raffurty. Feature: Dillon Raffurty and Travis Alexander occupied row one for the 20-lap Mod-Lite main with Raffurty blasting to the front in search of consecutive wins. As Raffurty checked out, Alexander had a great battle with David Raffurty for second while Justin and Mike Raffurty occupied fourth and fifth. Dillon Raffurty had a straightaway and a half lead by the halfway point with Alexander a distant second. A yellow on lap 14 bunched the field with Dillon Raffurty out front of Alexander and David Raffurty. In the closing laps the battle was for second Feature: with Alexander, David Raffurty, Michael Raffurty and Donnie Dannar. One more caution waved before the conclusion of the race as David Raffurty spun from contention. In the end, Dillon Raffurty collected his ninth win of the year. Michael Raffurty had one of his strongest runs of the season as he moved to second with Donnie Dannar moving from 11th on the grid to third. Travis Alexander was fourth followed by Jeff Raffurty in fifth.

Pure Stocks Recap, Heat Races: Pure Stock prelims went to James Mirts over Spencer Reiff and Darrin Christy for heat one while Mallory Stiffler captured her first heat race win over Richard McCaulley and Gale Harper.

Feature: Reiff and Mirts started the 15-lap main event at the front with the pair running side-by-side for the opening laps. A multi-car crash in turns three and four slowed the filed at lap four as Mirts led Reiff and McCaulley. By lap six, McCaulley moved to the front ahead of Reiff and Mirts who stayed close. Reiff continued to pressure on the high side of the leader by lap ten with Gale Harper moving up to join the lead trio. Caution flew for a second time at lap nine as McCaulley continued to lead Reiff. On the restart Reiff continued to pressure high. By lap 12, the race had a new face up front as Jonathan Evans blasted to second from his 16th starting spot to join the battle. He raced side-by-side with McCaulley and on the final lap and the final turn Evans took the win by mere inches over McCaulley. Reiff was third, Brian Cox, and Gale Harper rounded out the top five. It was Evans’ first-ever feature race victory.

Next up, August 1st is kid’s night at the races! A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Kid’s night needed donations include school supplies, tablets, and small items to fill kids’ bags. The kids will participate in on-track foot races during the intermission break!

Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Special event pricing is in effect with Adult Admission $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35, regardless of age.

Track owners Earl and Susan Walls are seeking a handy man for some general work including repairs and remodeling around the facilities. Interested and qualified personnel may call 816.229.1338 for details.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus Company, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 8th – Race #12 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

Aug 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprints – A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)

August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stock Showdown! Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Points Night)

A-Main Results from 7-25-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Sprints, A-Feature, 20 Laps

1. 9-Chad Goff[1]; 2. 65-Chris Parkinson[9]; 3. 12-Wesley Smith[23]; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson[2]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[8]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[3]; 7. 41-Brad Wyatt[4]; 8. 90-Don Droud Jr[11]; *9. 89-Todd McVay[7]; 10. 88-Chad Tye[13]; 11. 15E-Dakota Earls[16]; 12. 48-Neal Matuska[10]; 13. 77-Danny Billings[17]; 14. 9P-Casey Baker[21]; 15. 33L-Mark Lane[24]; 16. 23-Brent Fasse[20]; 17. 52-Dean Bowers[22]; 18. 82-Christie Thomason[15]; 19. (DNF) 00-Broc Elliott[19]; 20. (DNF) 69-Zach Sanders[14]; 21. (DNF) 37-Brian Beebe[5]; 22. (DNF) 8BB-Robert Talley[12]; 23. (DNF) 28-Kory Scudy[6]; 24. (DNF) 85C-Casey Lewallen[18]. *Originally appeared as Tim McVay, we apologize for the inconvenience with the name confusion and have submitted a correction to MyRacePass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 25 Laps

1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[3]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[10]; 5. 34-Mark Schafman[1]; 6. 30-Dalton Kirk[15]; 7. 88-Jimmy Dowell[8]; 8. 311-John Baker[7]; 9. 17-Rod Cordon[14]; 10. (DNF) 17K-Scotty Martin[13]; 11. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[6]; 12. (DNF) 14-Kameron Grindstaff[11]; 13. (DNF) 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 14. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[12]; 15. (DNF) 10-Johnny McGinnis[9]; 16. (DNF) 31-Brad Smith[16]; 17. (DNS) 33-Chad Lyle

B Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 99-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 3. 12C-Steve Clancy[6]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 6. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[5]; 7. 1-Kyle Henning[7]; 8. 61-Sturgis Streeter[9]; 9. 27D-Larry Drake[14]; 10. 03-Chris Brockway[10]; 11. 26-Steve Gearhart[8]; 12. 11P-Jeremy Price[13]; 13. 3W-Derek Williams[11]; 14. 37-Wesley Brown[17]; 15. 99M-Skyler Nolker[20]; 16. 86-Rick Anderson[18]; 17. E53-Evan Cundell[19]; 18. 27J-Jeff Davis[15]; 19. 50-Shannon Bardwell Sr[16]; 20. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[12]; 21. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[1]; 2. 41-Michael Raffurty[5]; 3. 171-Donnie Dannar[11]; 4. 36-Travis Alexander[2]; 5. 98-Jeff Raffurty[8]; 6. 75-Justin Raffurty[3]; 7. 4K-Garrett Stonum[6]; 8. 33-Kevin White[10]; 9. 17-Kyle Guy[12]; 10. 3-Nathan Wolfe[13]; 11. 34-Tyler Furrell[7]; 12. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 13. 73-Anthony Kerr[14]; 14. 33L-Chris Parkinson[9]; 15. (DNS) 49-Fred Sharp

Pure Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 89-Jonathan Evans[16]; 2. 19-Richard McCaulley[4]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[10]; 5. 28JR-Gale Harper[6]; 6. 50-Leroy Morrison[11]; 7. 5DJ-D J Barnes[12]; 8. 3B-Darrin Christy[5]; 9. 21-Joey Harper[9]; 10. 31-Scott Pullen[13]; 11. M87-Mallory Stiffler[3]; 12. 39-James Mirts[2]; 13. 14-Sandy Tanner[15]; 14. 30K-Cameron Kelly[14]; 15. 86S-Justin Stuteville[17]; 16. (DNF) 22-Dustin Dillon[7]; 17. (DNF) 2E-Jerett Evans[8]; 18. (DNF) 3X-Austin Story[18]; 19. (DNF) 24-Jimmie Workman[19]