First-time winners Salter, Cox join Reed, Jackson in Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 25, 2020) – Saturday night saw a pair of first-time Lucas Oil Speedway feature winners celebrate in victory lane, along with two veterans who are leading their championship chases.

Kevin Salter made his first appearance of the season a winning one, holding off track points leader Derek Brown to capture the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature. The Batesville, Arkansas driver beat Brown by a car length in the headliner of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Tucker Cox of Jefferson City held on to beat Kaeden Cornell by a car length as well in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature in another thrilling finish.

Also earning feature wins as KOLR 10, KOZL 27 and Ozarks Fox Presented Ozarks Food Harvest Night at the Races were two points leaders – Robbie Reed (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) and Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods).

Salter’s official winning margin was .126 seconds as he picked up $750 and denied Brown a sixth victory of the season. Salter said it was the third time he had raced at Lucas Oil Speedway over the years.

“It sure is nice to come up here and race. We always enjoy it,” Salter said. “I’m just proud to win one here at such as nice track.”

By lap seven, it became a two-car breakaway as Brown, who started up front, and Salter, who started third, opened a 2.5-second gap over third-place James Flood.

The race remained green for an extended period and Salter kept pressuring Brown from behind before making an outside pass out of turn four for the lead to complete lap 18.

Two laps later, the race’s second caution set up a five-lap sprint as Salter and Brown were followed by Flood, Brian Brown and Johnny Coats.

Salter repelled numerous challenges from Brown the rest of the way, including one more push in the final turn of the final lap as Brown worked the low side.

“Derek runs great everywhere he goes,” Salter said. “I’ve run against him and Tim (Derek Brown’s Dad Tim Brown) quite a bit over the years. I knew it was going to be tough. He was running a good line around the bottom.

“I knew I could never get under him. I just took a chance and started rolling a little higher and found a little bit of traction in one and two that helped us roll around the outside. I was fortunate to find it.”

Brown finished second for the fourth time to go with his five feature wins. Flood wound up third with Brian Brown fourth and Coats in fifth.

Young Cox scores first ULMA Late Model win: Tucker Cox of Jefferson City earned his first Lucas Oil Speedway feature victory, leading all the way to take home the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model trophy.

“It’s awesome,” the 20-year-old Cox said. “Last week I was pretty frustrated. I was ready to part it for a couple of weeks. I felt like we could have won the last two or three weeks, but everything fell our way tonight and it was awesome.”

Cox started on the pole and sprinted to a 1.3-second lead over third-starting Kaeden Cornell by lap 10. Cornell sliced into the lead over the next five laps with Dustin Walker also working his way into contention.

A caution for Dalton Imhoff’s spin with three laps to go set up an exciting finish with those three restarting nose-to-tail. But Cox held on by a car length – or .190 seconds – to beat Cornell with Walker third and points leader Cole Henson in fourth.

“I seen Kaeden roll to the outside of me there, right before that caution,” Cox said. “I got by that lapped car and I knew I was gonna have to do something. He was coming on the outside.”

Reed earns third USRA Mod win: Season points leader Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri, took command midway through the race and went on to grab his third Pitts Homes USRA Modified victory of the season.

Reed finished .928 seconds in front of runner-up Chase Domer to cement his points lead. Reed also has three second-place finishes on the season.

“It was a nice track,” Reed said of the slick condition. “It’s always fun coming down here and running.”

Reed and Kirk started on the front row and it was Reed getting the jump and leading the first four laps before Kirk made an outside pass to claim the lead to complete lap five.

Taking advantage of a restart following the race’s third caution, Reed regained the lead with an inside pass of Kirk in turn two on lap nine. One lap later, Domer worked past Kirk to move into the runner-up position.

Reed had opened a 1.5-second lead by lap 14 when another caution bunched the field with Domer in second, Tracy Wolf third and Paden Phillips in fourth.

Reed had a flawless restart and cruised from there with Domer about six car lengths behind at the finish. Tracy Wolf started eighth and finished third, with Phillips fourth and Rusty Skaggs, who started 10th, wound up fifth.

Kris Jackson rolls in B-Mod feature: Reigning USRA B-Mod national champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon strengthened his hold on the track points lead with a flag-to-flag victory in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod main event. It was his second win in 2020 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We’ve got our new car rolling pretty good now,” Jackson said after putting his month-old Rage-chassis car in victory lane. “We were fighting some gremlins. A lot of people do when they put something new together. It likes these smooth, slick surfaces.

“This is the best race track, in my personal opinion, that I’ve been on all year. This is awesome. May hat’s off to these guys who put in a lot of hard work.”

Jackson was laying a whipping on the field, opening a 4.3-second lead over JC Morton with just three laps remaining. But a caution wiped that margin away and forced Jackson to work for the win, via a three-lap shootout in front of Morton, Eric Turner and Andy Bryant.

It proved no problem for Jackson as he handled the restart by protecting the bottom groove. Jackson wound up 2.3-seconds in front of Morton, with Turner, Bryant and pole-starting Bryce Gotschall rounding out the top five.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (July 25, 2020)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Robbie Reed[1]; 2. 227-Chase Domer[3]; 3. 21W-Tracy Wolf[8]; 4. 21R-Rusty Skaggs[10]; 5. 98D-Paden Phillips[7]; 6. 21-Ryan Middaugh[17]; 7. 155-Terry Kirk[2]; 8. 134-Robert Heydenreich[6]; 9. 73-Mickey Burrell[14]; 10. 38C-Jason Pursley[15]; 11. 03-Chase Jones[5]; 12. 24D-Donnie Fellers[11]; 13. 23-Lucas Dobbs[20]; 14. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[9]; 15. 55-Colson Kirk[12]; 16. 6-Ryu Taggart[19]; 17. 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[22]; 18. (DNF) 63R-Riley Whitworth[21]; 19. (DNF) 9E-Evan Hubert[4]; 20. (DNF) 84-Craig Yeoman[13]; 21. (DNF) 112-Justin Moon[16]; 22. (DNS) 19-Jared Klick

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Robbie Reed[5]; 2. 03-Chase Jones[1]; 3. 21W-Tracy Wolf[4]; 4. 134-Robert Heydenreich[8]; 5. 21R-Rusty Skaggs[2]; 6. 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 7. 73-Mickey Burrell[7]; 8. 38C-Jason Pursley[10]; 9. 21-Ryan Middaugh[3]; 10. 23-Lucas Dobbs[9]; 11. 63R-Riley Whitworth[11]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 155-Terry Kirk[2]; 2. 227-Chase Domer[4]; 3. 9E-Evan Hubert[7]; 4. 98D-Paden Phillips[8]; 5. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[6]; 6. 24D-Donnie Fellers[1]; 7. 84-Craig Yeoman[5]; 8. 112-Justin Moon[3]; 9. 19-Jared Klick[9]; 10. 6-Ryu Taggart[11]; 11. 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[10]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Kevin Salter[3]; 2. 11-Derek Brown[1]; 3. 42-James Flood[2]; 4. 69-Brian Brown[4]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats[5]; 6. 27OTT-Toby Ott[12]; 7. 27-Bob Barnett[9]; 8. 30C-Clayton Campbell[13]; 9. 2-Colton Bourland[6]; 10. 7-Joshua Lewis[11]; 11. 3-Dale Douty[8]; 12. (DNF) 24-Toby Lindell[14]; 13. (DNF) 7B-Brandon Dunham[7]; 14. (DNS) 54-Brandon Hays

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Derek Brown[2]; 2. 42-James Flood[5]; 3. 35-Johnny Coats[4]; 4. 7B-Brandon Dunham[3]; 5. 27-Bob Barnett[1]; 6. 54-Brandon Hays[7]; 7. (DQ) 24-Toby Lindell[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Kevin Salter[1]; 2. 69-Brian Brown[4]; 3. 30C-Clayton Campbell[7]; 4. 2-Colton Bourland[2]; 5. 3-Dale Douty[6]; 6. 7-Joshua Lewis[3]; 7. (DNF) 27OTT-Toby Ott[5]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson[2]; 2. 18M-JC Morton[4]; 3. 99T-Eric Turner[5]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant[3]; 5. 46-Brice Gotschall[1]; 6. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[12]; 7. 83-JC Newell[6]; 8. 28Z-Randy Zimmerman[18]; 9. 32-Robbe Ewing[7]; 10. 84-Dayton Newell[15]; 11. 77-Jeff Douty[20]; 12. 87-Justin Pike[13]; 13. 28B-Wesley Briggs[14]; 14. 21-Greg Scheffler[25]; 15. 51-Mike Benjamen[24]; 16. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[8]; 17. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[22]; 18. (DNF) 4B-Brayton Skaggs[11]; 19. (DNF) 1B-Ben Newell[17]; 20. (DNF) 19-Jimmy Cummins[19]; 21. (DNF) 16H-Jake Hereford[16]; 22. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[23]; 23. (DNF) 7G-Gabriel Hodges[10]; 24. (DNF) 18-Casey Lindell[9]; 25. (DNS) 58M-Jamie Mauk

B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1B-Ben Newell[1]; 2. 28Z-Randy Zimmerman[4]; 3. 19-Jimmy Cummins[5]; 4. 58M-Jamie Mauk[14]; 5. 10P-Dayton Pursley[8]; 6. 14J-Jacob Hodges[12]; 7. 51-Mike Benjamen[2]; 8. 21-Greg Scheffler[13]; 9. 2-Hagen Stevenson[6]; 10. (DNF) 25G-James Gish[11]; 11. (DNS) 77-Jeff Douty; 12. (DNS) 1-kenny green; 13. (DNS) 14T-Quentin Taylor; 14. (DNS) 11-Jimmy Willis

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner[1]; 2. 83-JC Newell[3]; 3. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[2]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing[7]; 5. 8S-Jon Sheets[10]; 6. 84-Dayton Newell[9]; 7. 77-Jeff Douty[4]; 8. 28Z-Randy Zimmerman[5]; 9. 19-Jimmy Cummins[8]; 10. 2-Hagen Stevenson[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18M-JC Morton[2]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant[6]; 3. 18-Casey Lindell[1]; 4. 87-Justin Pike[5]; 5. 21-Greg Scheffler[10]; 6. 16H-Jake Hereford[7]; 7. 51-Mike Benjamen[3]; 8. (DNF) 1-Kenny Green[9]; 9. (DNF) 11-Jimmy Willis[4]; 10. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson[5]; 2. 46-Brice Gotschall[9]; 3. 4B-Brayton Skaggs[2]; 4. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[6]; 5. 28B-Wesley Briggs[7]; 6. 58M-Jamie Mauk[10]; 7. 1B-Ben Newell[8]; 8. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[1]; 9. (DNF) 14T-Quentin Taylor[3]; 10. (DNF) 25G-James Gish[4]

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 1T-Tucker Cox[1]; 2. 50-Kaeden Cornell[3]; 3. 14W-Dustin Walker[5]; 4. 31C-Cole Henson[6]; 5. 21-Johnny Fennewald[7]; 6. 99-Larry Jones[8]; 7. 14-Shaun Strong[4]; 8. 12-Sawyer Crigler[9]; 9. 99H-Dylan Hoover[14]; 10. 51-Larry Ferris[10]; 11. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[13]; 12. 88L-Larry Clawson[12]; 13. 96-Dalton Imhoff[11]; 14. (DNF) 42H-Chad Richwine[2]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 42H-Chad Richwine[2]; 2. 50-Kaeden Cornell[3]; 3. 31C-Cole Henson[1]; 4. 99-Larry Jones[6]; 5. 96-Dalton Imhoff[4]; 6. (DNF) 99H-Dylan Hoover[5]; 7. (DNF) 12-Sawyer Crigler[7]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1T-Tucker Cox[4]; 2. 14-Shawn Strong[2]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald[3]; 4. 14W-Dustin Walker[7]; 5. 51-Larry Ferris[5]; 6. 88L-Larry Clawson[6]; 7. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[1]

Both cars and boats next up: Lake Lucas revs back up next weekend with the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Show-Me Shootout, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 1-2. Qualifying sessions are tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and eliminations at 9 a.m. Sunday.

On the dirt track next Saturday night it will be Fan Appreciation Night Presented by KY3 Digital/O-Zone. Food and drink specials will include $1 nachos and cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be featured with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show-Me Vintage Racing Club Cars also will be on hand as guest class.

