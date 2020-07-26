Highland Speedway Results – 7/25/20

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|2
|3
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|66
|3
|6
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|4
|2
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|5
|12
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|6
|7
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|7
|16
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|8
|9
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|9
|5
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|10
|4
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|33
|11
|11
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|43
|12
|15
|Zane Ulmer
|Vandalia, IL
|21Z
|13
|1
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67
|14
|14
|Brent Thole
|Lebanon, IL
|59
|15
|13
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|1
|16
|10
|Kipp Schaefer
|Highland, IL
|53
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|2
|4
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|3
|5
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|33
|4
|6
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|5
|2
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|6
|3
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|43
|7
|8
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|1
|8
|7
|Zane Ulmer
|Vandalia, IL
|21Z
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|2
|7
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|66
|3
|3
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67
|4
|4
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|5
|6
|Kipp Schaefer
|Highland, IL
|53
|6
|2
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|7 (DNF)
|8
|Brent Thole
|Lebanon, IL
|59
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|2
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|31H
|3
|7
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|4
|4
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|5
|5
|Blake Stieb
|242
|6
|3
|Cody Sale
|Belleville, IL
|35
|7
|9
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|8
|1
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|9
|11
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|10
|6
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|11 (DNF)
|10
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|204
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|1
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|31H
|3
|4
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|4
|5
|Blake Stieb
|242
|5
|6
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|6
|3
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|2
|2
|Cody Sale
|Belleville, IL
|35
|3
|3
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|4
|4
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|5
|1
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|204
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|2
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|3
|1
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|4
|5
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|5
|3
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|6
|6
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|7
|13
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|8
|15
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|9
|7
|Mark Oller
|67
|10
|9
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
|11 (DNF)
|11
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|1H
|12 (DNF)
|10
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|13 (DNF)
|8
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|14 (DNF)
|12
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|DNS
|–
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mark Oller
|67
|2
|1
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|3
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|4
|6
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|5
|4
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|6
|5
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|2
|4
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|3
|7
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|4
|3
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|5
|1
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|6
|6
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|7
|8
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mark Oller
|67
|2
|5
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|3
|7
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|4
|4
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|5
|1
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
|6 (DNF)
|2
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|1H
|DNS
|–
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|3
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|3
|6
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|4
|4
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|5
|8
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|6
|7
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|7
|9
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|8
|10
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|9
|5
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|10
|12
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|11
|14
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67
|12 (DNF)
|13
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|13 (DNF)
|15
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
|14 (DNF)
|11
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|DNS
|–
|Aaron Kleine
|9
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|3
|2
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|4
|4
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|5
|5
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|6 (DNF)
|6
|Aaron Kleine
|9
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|3
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|3
|1
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|4
|4
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|5
|8
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|6
|5
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|7
|6
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|8 (DNF)
|7
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|2
|3
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|3
|4
|Aaron Kleine
|9
|4
|7
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|5
|5
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|6
|2
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|7
|6
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67