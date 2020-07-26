More
    Home Illinois Highland Speedway Highland Speedway Results - 7/25/20

    Highland Speedway Results – 7/25/20

    B Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    15 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 8 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    2 3 C J Volluz Troy, IL 66
    3 6 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    4 2 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    5 12 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
    6 7 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
    7 16 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
    8 9 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
    9 5 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    10 4 Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 33
    11 11 Bobby Dees Jr. 43
    12 15 Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL 21Z
    13 1 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
    14 14 Brent Thole Lebanon, IL 59
    15 13 Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL 1
    16 10 Kipp Schaefer Highland, IL 53

    Heat 1

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    2 4 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    3 5 Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 33
    4 6 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    5 2 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
    6 3 Bobby Dees Jr. 43
    7 8 Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL 1
    8 7 Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL 21Z

    Heat 2

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
    2 7 C J Volluz Troy, IL 66
    3 3 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
    4 4 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    5 6 Kipp Schaefer Highland, IL 53
    6 2 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
    7 (DNF) 8 Brent Thole Lebanon, IL 59
    8 (DNF) 5 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88

    Street Stocks

    A Feature 1

    12 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 8 Trevor Isaak 9X
    2 2 Marty Smith Troy, IL 31H
    3 7 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
    4 4 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
    5 5 Blake Stieb 242
    6 3 Cody Sale Belleville, IL 35
    7 9 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
    8 1 Cody Huelsman 58
    9 11 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
    10 6 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
    11 (DNF) 10 Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL 204

    Heat 1

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Trevor Isaak 9X
    2 1 Marty Smith Troy, IL 31H
    3 4 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
    4 5 Blake Stieb 242
    5 6 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
    6 3 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E

    Heat 2

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 5 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
    2 2 Cody Sale Belleville, IL 35
    3 3 Cody Huelsman 58
    4 4 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
    5 1 Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL 204

    UMP Late Models

    A Feature 1

    25 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    2 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
    3 1 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
    4 5 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
    5 3 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
    6 6 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
    7 13 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
    8 15 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
    9 7 Mark Oller 67
    10 9 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D
    11 (DNF) 11 Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 1H
    12 (DNF) 10 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
    13 (DNF) 8 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    14 (DNF) 12 Austin Tettaton 31J
    DNS Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T

    Dash 1

    6 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mark Oller 67
    2 1 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    3 3 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    4 6 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
    5 4 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
    6 5 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    2 4 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    3 7 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
    4 3 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
    5 1 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
    6 6 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
    7 8 Austin Tettaton 31J
    8 (DNF) 5 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T

    Heat 2

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Mark Oller 67
    2 5 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
    3 7 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
    4 4 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
    5 1 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D
    6 (DNF) 2 Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 1H
    DNS Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78

    UMP Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    20 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    2 3 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    3 6 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
    4 4 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
    5 8 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
    6 7 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
    7 9 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
    8 10 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
    9 5 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    10 12 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    11 14 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
    12 (DNF) 13 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    13 (DNF) 15 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25
    14 (DNF) 11 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    DNS Aaron Kleine 9

    Dash 1

    6 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    2 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
    3 2 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
    4 4 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    5 5 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
    6 (DNF) 6 Aaron Kleine 9

    Heat 1

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
    2 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    3 1 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
    4 4 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    5 8 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
    6 5 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    7 6 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    8 (DNF) 7 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25

    Heat 2

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
    2 3 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    3 4 Aaron Kleine 9
    4 7 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
    5 5 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
    6 2 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    7 6 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
