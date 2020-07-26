Sheppard Collects First Silver Dollar Nationals Win at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, NE (July 25, 2020) – Brandon Sheppard led the final 14 laps to win Saturday Night’s 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway. Sheppard passed race leader Chad Simpson on the 88th lap and pulled away to take his first career win in the crown event. He pocketed $53,000 for the Rocket House Car Team in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned race.

Ricky Thornton Jr. got by Simpson in the closing laps to take the $20,000 second place prize. Simpson finished third, earning $10,000. Tim McCreadie was fourth with Ricky Weiss in fifth.

Sheppard dedicated his win to the family of Tim Hitt, who passed away on Friday. Hitt was the original house car driver for Rocket Chassis in the early 1990’s.

Sheppard’s fourth visit to Lucas Oil Victory Lane in 2020 made him the eighth different winner in ten Silver Dollar Nationals. “I had it in the back of my mind that I was going to wait as long as I could to get to the top of the track. I knew I was abusing my equipment up there. I hit the wall a few times off of two. It was a crazy race,” said the 27-year-old Illinois native.

Current LOLMDS point leader Jimmy Owens led the first 43 laps of the race until he began having problems under the hood of his car and Tyler Erb took over the top spot. Erb started to pull away from the field as the caution for Owens came out with 64 laps scored. Owens entered the hot pit area and retired from the event. He was credited with a 23rd place finish. Simpson grabbed the point from Erb on the restart and then held off Sheppard until the reigning Dirt Track World Championship winner became the fourth different leader of the race. Sheppard took the lead on lap 88 and held it to the finish.

Thornton, Jr. grabbed the runner-up finish in his debut weekend at the Nebraska track. “Congrats to Brandon on the win. Thanks to Todd and Vickie Burns for giving me a chance to drive their car.”

Simpson came home third. “The car was really, really good mid-race. I could roll through the middle good with my momentum. The guys told me under caution to keep rolling the middle, my laps times were really good. My crew guys were telling me to use top when I was coming down the frontstretch once. As soon as I came off of turn two Brandon went by me on the topside and I knew it was over.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunters Honey, Ace Metal Works, Integra Racing Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, Keyser Manufacturing, and Rocket Pre-Owned Motors.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Tyler Erb, Jonathan Davenport, Chris Ferguson, and Tanner English.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals

Friday and Saturday, July 24th – 25th, 2020

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Penske Race Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #1 Finish: 1. 0-Scott Bloomquist[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 5. 24X-Bill Leighton[4]; 6. 7W-Ricky Weiss[8]; 7. 40-Joel Callahan[6]; 8. 32S-Chris Simpson[9]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[7]

FK Rod Ends Round 1 Heat Race #2 Finish: 1. 18J-Chase Junghans[2]; 2. 14J-Jake Neal[4]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 5. 18-Shannon Babb[8]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 8. 25-Shane Clanton[7]; 9. 2J-Johnny Scott[9]

Simpson Race Products Round 1 Heat Race #3 Finish: 1. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[2]; 3. 56C-Colton Horner[3]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 6. 32-Bobby Pierce[5]; 7. 6D-Cory Dumpert[8]; 8. 112-Tyler Smith[7]; 9. 85-Josh Leonard[9]

Ohlins Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #4 Finish: 1. 1C-Chad Simpson[2]; 2. 62-Justin Zeitner[1]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 4. 55D-Nick Deal[3]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[7]; 6. 98-Ben Schaller[5]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[6]; 8. 32B-Cody Laney[4]; 9. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]

MyRacePass Round 1 Heat #5 Finish: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 5. 22F-Chris Ferguson[8]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 8. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[9]

Penske Race Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #1 Finish: 1. 7W-Ricky Weiss[2]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 4. 32-Bobby Pierce[4]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 6. 18J-Chase Junghans[8]; 7. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[9]; 8. 32B-Cody Laney[5]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[1]

FK Rod Ends Round 2 Heat Race #2 Finish: 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[8]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 6. 04-Tad Pospisil[9]; 7. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 8. 80-Allan Hopp[3]; 9. 55D-Nick Deal[6]

Simpson Race Products Round 2 Heat Race #3 Finish: 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 4. 1C-Chad Simpson[7]; 5. 0-Scott Bloomquist[9]; 6. 6D-Cory Dumpert[1]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 8. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 9. 40-Joel Callahan[4]

Ohlins Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #4 Finish: 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 2. 2J-Johnny Scott[1]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[9]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[7]; 6. 62-Justin Zeitner[8]; 7. 14J-Jake Neal[6]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[3]; 9. 112-Tyler Smith[2]

MyRacePass Round 2 Heat #5 Finish: 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[7]; 3. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 4. 98-Ben Schaller[4]; 5. 24X-Bill Leighton[6]; 6. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 7. 18-Shannon Babb[2]; 8. 85-Josh Leonard[8]; 9. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]



Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (Top 4 Transfer): 1. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 04-Tad Pospisil[2]; 3. 24X-Bill Leighton[3]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 5. 2J-Johnny Scott[8]; 6. 18-Shannon Babb[7]; 7. 32-Bobby Pierce[5]; 8. 49T-Jake Timm[10]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[12]; 10. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 11. 40-Joel Callahan[11]; 12. 85-Josh Leonard[13]; 13. (DNS) 55D-Nick Deal; 14. (DNS) 52-Brian Kosiski

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (Top 4 Transfer): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[2]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[4]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 4. 14J-Jake Neal[1]; 5. 75-Terry Phillips[9]; 6. 32S-Chris Simpson[6]; 7. 56C-Colton Horner[7]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[10]; 9. 98-Ben Schaller[5]; 10. 32B-Cody Laney[11]; 11. 6DX-Dylan Schmer[14]; 12. 112-Tyler Smith[12]; 13. F15-Jeremy Conaway[13]; 14. (DNS) 6D-Cory Dumpert

S&S Showdown Non-Qualifiers Race Finish (20 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips[2]; 2. 56C-Colton Horner[5]; 3. 49T-Jake Timm[6]; 4. 32B-Cody Laney[8]; 5. 2J-Johnny Scott[1]; 6. 6DX-Dylan Schmer[10]; 7. 40-Joel Callahan[9]; 8. F15-Jeremy Conaway[14]; 9. 112-Tyler Smith[12]; 10. 80-Allan Hopp[7]; 11. 85-Josh Leonard[11]; 12. 18-Shannon Babb[3]; 13. 32S-Chris Simpson[4]; 14. (DNS) 55D-Nick Deal; 15. (DNS) 52-Brian Kosiski

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (101 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 4 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $53,000 2 1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $20,000 3 6 1C Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $10,000 4 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $7,700 5 14 7W Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $6,000 6 10 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 7 8 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $5,700 8 12 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,700 9 19 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $4,400 10 22 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $4,700 11 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $3,900 12 11 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $4,500 13 20 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $3,700 14 16 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $4,300 15 24 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $4,200 16 25 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $3,400 17 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $4,000 18 27 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $3,200 19 18 62 Justin Zeitner Malvern, IA $3,100 20 30 98 Ben Schaller Omaha, NE $3,000 21 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,650 22 31 56C Colton Horner Katy, TX $5,700 23 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,850 24 17 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $2,800 25 28 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,750 26 21 4 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $2,700 27 26 14J Jake Neal Omaha, NE $2,650 28 29 53 Andrew Kosiski Lavista, NE $2,600 29 23 24X Bill Leighton Lavista, NE $2,550 30 15 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $3,300 31 13 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $2,500



Race Statistics

Entrants: 46

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 43); Tyler Erb (Laps 44 – 64); Chad Simpson (Laps 65 – 87); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 88 – 101)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 2.778 seconds

Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 15); Fuel Stop (Lap 40); Tanner English (Lap 42); Ben Schaller (Lap 55); Bobby Pierce (60); Jimmy Owens (Lap 64); Kyle Bronson (Lap 70)

Series Provisionals: Stormy Scott

High Point Provisional: Bobby Pierce

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: Andrew Kosiski, Ben Schaller

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton Jr., Chad Simpson

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tanner English (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (43 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny White (Brandon Sheppard)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #16 – 18.0839 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Ricky Thornton Jr.

Time of Race: 63 minutes 24 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5250 $145,050 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4950 $99,200 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4810 $83,775 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4785 $89,250 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4730 $83,350 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4590 $67,375 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4550 $65,532 8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4510 $67,200 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4335 $54,350 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4240 $41,625 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4080 $46,450 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3995 $49,125 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3790 $26,425 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3355 $22,150

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day