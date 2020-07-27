More
    Kid's Night & Fan Appreciation highlight this Saturday's action at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MO (July 27th, 2020) Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host their annual Nickel Race for kids (12 years old & younger) this Saturday, August 1st. Over 20K nickels will be spread across the front and back straight aways for kids to pick up. A lot of nickels will be specially marked for special prizes including dozens of bikes, scooters, games, gift cards and other prizes. It is also Fan Appreciation Night in which grandstand admission is only $7 with kids 12 years old and younger getting in free to the grandstands.

    Four divisions will be racing this Saturday as the UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman and AARA Pro 4 Stocks battle it out.

    For more information, visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Facebook.

