Mod Mania goes green Tuesday in Mason City

    MASON CITY, Iowa (July 27)–The best dirt track racers in the universe are elbows up and hammer down for the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, this Tuesday through Thursday, July 28-30, for Mod Mania featuring the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

    The inaugural tripleheader at Iowa’s newest Action Track will also see American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks competing all three nights for huge payouts and Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

    The list of drivers headed to Mod Mania have a combined 406 career USMTS main event victories.

    Confirmed USMTS competitors coming to Mason City include Blake Arndt, Jason Asbe, Jacob Bleess, Cory Crapser, two-time USRA national champion and current Mason City Motor Speedway USRA Modified points leader Jason Cummins, current Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points leader Tyler Davis, Mark Dotson, “Big Daddy” Joe Duvall, Brandon Givens, current USRA Modified national points leader Devon Havlik, “The A-Train” Al Hejna, Adam Hensel, four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes, Calvin Iverson, Darwyn Karau, Adam Kates, Brian Mahlstedt, 2019 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Hunter Marriott, Tanner Mullens, Jake O’Neil, Terry Phillips, Dereck Ramirez, Chase Rudolf, three-time and defending USMTS national champion and current Wrisco points leader Rodney Sanders, 2016 USRA national champion Lucas Schott, former NASCAR Cup Series superstar Ken Schrader, Casey Skyberg, Dustin Sorensen, Brooks Strength, Jake Timm, “The Z-Man” Zack VanderBeek, Alex Williamson, Tyler Wolff and Ronnie Yanacsek.

    The USMTS has staged ten feature races at the Mason City Motor Speedway, nine of which occurred prior to the new 1/3-mile configuration. Dereck Ramirez won the first event held on the new Mason City “Action Track” on June 18.

    The series made its debut here on June 24, 2009, when the venue was named I-35 Speedway. Three more shows took place under that moniker with Mike Steensma, Kelly Shryock and Jason Hughes winning those events.

    USMTS and dirt modified legend Al Hejna took the reins in 2016 and the facility was renamed Mason City Motor Speedway. While still a big half-mile dirt oval, Rodney Sanders, Cade Dillard and Terry Phillips each picked up a win.

    ‘The Reaper’ Ryan Gustin remains the only two-time winner at the North Iowa Fairgrounds. He won twice on Aug. 13, 2017, when the feature was rained out two months earlier and postponed to that day’s show.

    🕒 Daily Times 🕢

    * Pits Open 3:00.

    * Grandstands 5:00.
    * Hot Laps 7:00.
    * Racing 7:30.

    🎟 Tickets 🎟

    * Adults (17-61) – $15 Tuesday, $20 Wednesday and Thursday.

    * Seniors (62+) & Juniors (12-16) – $12 Tuesday, $15 Wednesday and Thursday.
    * Youth (6-11) – $5 each day.
    * Children 5 & Under – FREE each day.

    🏷 Pit Passes 🏷

    * Adults & Juniors (11+) – $35 Tuesday and Wednesday, $40 Thursday.

    * Youth (6-10) – $20 Tuesday and Wednesday, $25 Thursday.
    * Children 5 & Under – FREE each day.

    🎥 Watch all three nights LIVE at RacinDirt.TV.
    📲 Entries, lineups and live scoring at MyRacePass.

    🛌 The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mason City is the Official Host Hotel for Mod Mania. Make your reservations today by calling (641) 424-1200 or online at holidayinn.com. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mason City is located at 3041 4th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401.

    💰 Modified Payouts 💰

    * Tuesday – $2000, $1500, $1000, $800, $600, $500, $450, $400, $350, $325, $300, $275, $250, $240, $235, $230, $225 to start, $75 tow.

    * Wednesday – $3000, $1500, $1000, $800, $700, $600, $500, $450, $400, $375, $350, $325, $300, $290, $280, $275, $270, $265, $260, $255, $250 to start, $90 tow.
    * Thursday – $4000, $2500, $1500, $1000, $800, $700, $600, $550, $500, $450, $425, $400, $375, $350, $325, $320, $315, $310, $305, $300 to start, $100 tow.

    💰 Stock Car and B-Mod Payouts 💰

    * Tuesday – $400, $300, $250, $200, $175, $150, $125, $110, $100, $90, $85, $80, $75, $70, $65, $60 to start, $40 tow.

    * Wednesday – $500, $350, $275, $225, $200, $175, $150, $125, $110, $100, $90, $85, $80, $75 to start, $55 tow.
    * Thursday – $750, $500, $350, $275, $225, $200, $175, $150, $130, $120, $110, $100, $95, $90 to start, $70 tow.

    💰 Hobby Stock Payouts 💰

    * Tuesday – $300, $200, $170, $140, $120, $110, $100, $90, $85, $80, $75, $70, $65, $60, $55, $50 to start, $30 tow.

    * Wednesday – $400, $300, $200, $170, $140, $120, $110, $100, $90, $85, $80, $75, $70, $65, $60 to start, $40 tow.
    * Thursday – $500, $350, $275, $200, $170, $140, $120, $110, $100, $90, $85, $80, $75 to start, $55 tow.

    🚥 Qualifying Procedures 🚥

    Draw for heat race starting spot each day. Draw ends 15 minutes before hot laps begin. Qualifying by heat race passing points (top 8 redraw) and “B” Mains. RACEceivers and AMB transponders are mandatory and available for sale or rent at the USMTS trailer. Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s points awarded all three nights. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points awarded all three nights to Stock Car, B-Mod and Hobby Stock competitors.

    💳 Entry Fees 💳

    The early entry deadline is July 27 for USMTS competitors and the early entry fee is $250 for all three days. Single days are $100 each for Tuesday or Wednesday only and $125 for Thursday only. The three-day entry fee is $350 at the gate, $100 each day on Tuesday or Wednesday and $150 on Thursday at the gate. There is no entry fee for Stock Car, B-Mod or Hobby Stock competitors.

    The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is currently highlighted by 47 nights of racing at 28 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing. Due to inclement weather, issues related to the COVID-19 and/or other forces out of our control, the schedule is tentative and subject to change without notice.

    The Mason City Motor Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay oval located 5.1 miles east of I-35 at exit 194 on SR 122 (at the North Iowa Fairgrounds). The physical address is 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401. For more information, visit MasonCityMotorSpeedway.com. You can also like us on Facebook and Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

    To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

    To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

    USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

    USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

    USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

    Contact Info:

    Jeff Nun

