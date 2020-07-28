More
    Home Race Track News Illinois $2,008 payday for IMCA Modifieds at inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial at Rock Island

    $2,008 payday for IMCA Modifieds at inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial at Rock Island

    Race Track NewsIllinoisOpen Wheel Modified NewsIMCA Modified & Sport Mod NewsQuad City Raceway
    EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 28) – The Bullring at Rock Island County Fairgrounds remembers one of its own with the inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial on Sunday, Aug. 2.

    The IMCA Modified feature pays $2,008 to win and is a qualifying event for the 2020 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot. The Modified portion of the show is draw/redraw with a $50 entry fee, with IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing, Side Biter Chassis North Central and KMJ Performance Illinois State, but no track points to be awarded.

    Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods vie for $888 to win and national, state and track points.

    Pit gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow. Reserved grandstand seating is $15, with general admission $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for kids ages eight and under. Pit passes are $30 or $15 for kids.

    More information is available on Facebook.

    Durbin, who passed away in January at the age of 41, was a three-time IMCA Modified champion at East Moline.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Gary Reinhart Memorial $1000 to win/$150 to start IMCA Modifieds on May 25th
    2. IMCA Wild West Tour back with 10 dates for Modifieds, Stock Cars, Northern SportMods 
    3. Bullring at Rock Island Fairgrounds results – 6/28/20
    4. IMCA Modifieds chase $2,000 top check at Sycamore Speedway
    5. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Bullring at the Rock Island Fairgrounds MLRA Event – 7/5/20
    6. Greg McCray Memorial Night at Highland Speedway Saturday, August 10th! Raised Modifieds Purse! $300 Pick 3 Jackpot!!!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    St. Francois County Raceway Results – 7/25/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    Read more

    Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 28, 2020) - As the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series enters the home stretch of the 2020...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws Late Models Offering More Than $400,000 in 7-Race Stretch over 12 Days

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Chasing Big Money with 7 Shows in 12 Days Busy Stretch Highlighted by Kokomo's $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout and Cedar...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Clinches Tour’s Week 3 Points Title CHILTON, Wis. (07/28/20) – Brian Shirley doubled down with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals last week. In addition to etching...
    Read more
    Previous articleB-Shepp Notches First Silver Dollar Nationals Triumph
    Next articleBrian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals

    Related articles

    Mod Mania goes green Tuesday in Mason City

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    MASON CITY, Iowa (July 27)--The best dirt track racers in the universe are elbows up and hammer down for the Mason City Motor Speedway...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman takes back-to-back Clarksville Speedway Summit Modified Nationals wins!

    Clarksville Speedway jdearing - 0
    CLARKSVILLE, TN – July 26, 2020 – Originally, the two-day venture out to the Volunteer State for some DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals...
    Read more

    Ramirez scores Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals crown at I-80 Speedway

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    GREENWOOD, Neb. (July 25)--Dereck Ramirez refused to settle for second place in Saturday's 30-lap finale at the 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Gary Reinhart Memorial $1000 to win/$150 to start IMCA Modifieds on May 25th
    2. IMCA Wild West Tour back with 10 dates for Modifieds, Stock Cars, Northern SportMods 
    3. Bullring at Rock Island Fairgrounds results – 6/28/20
    4. IMCA Modifieds chase $2,000 top check at Sycamore Speedway
    5. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Bullring at the Rock Island Fairgrounds MLRA Event – 7/5/20
    6. Greg McCray Memorial Night at Highland Speedway Saturday, August 10th! Raised Modifieds Purse! $300 Pick 3 Jackpot!!!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 28, 2020) - As the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series enters the home stretch of the 2020...
    Read more

    Fans are Back in the Stands Tuesday Night at Davenport Speedway with World of Outlaws Late Models

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WELCOME BACK: Fans Excited to see Tuesday's Trip to Davenport In-Person Davenport's May Event Ran without Fans; Returning to 1/4-Mile Tomorrow with Crowd in Attendance DAVENPORT,...
    Read more

    First-time winners Salter, Cox join Reed, Jackson in Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 25, 2020) - Saturday night saw a pair of first-time Lucas Oil Speedway feature winners celebrate in victory lane, along with...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley claims Lake Ozark Speedway Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    ELDON, MO – July 24, 2020 – He’s not a driver that particularly concerns himself with points battles, but Brian Shirley has just put some...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com