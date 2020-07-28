$2,008 payday for IMCA Modifieds at inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial at Rock Island

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 28) – The Bullring at Rock Island County Fairgrounds remembers one of its own with the inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The IMCA Modified feature pays $2,008 to win and is a qualifying event for the 2020 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot. The Modified portion of the show is draw/redraw with a $50 entry fee, with IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing, Side Biter Chassis North Central and KMJ Performance Illinois State, but no track points to be awarded.

Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods vie for $888 to win and national, state and track points.

Pit gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow. Reserved grandstand seating is $15, with general admission $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for kids ages eight and under. Pit passes are $30 or $15 for kids.

More information is available on Facebook.

Durbin, who passed away in January at the age of 41, was a three-time IMCA Modified champion at East Moline.