More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals

    Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    Brian Shirley

    Clinches Tour’s Week 3 Points Title

    CHILTON, Wis. (07/28/20) – Brian Shirley doubled down with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals last week. In addition to etching two more wins to his slate, the Illinois racer also clinched the tour’s week three points title.

    The 39-year-old landed in Victory Lane at Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.) on Friday, followed by Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway on Saturday. Shirley led flag-to-flag on both occasions in the Bob Cullen Racing No. 3s Hoker Trucking/ Thomason Express/ J&J Ventures Gaming/ Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to earn back-to-back $10,000 paydays.

    “It helps really the race team, with Bob and Lisa (Cullen) funding this team, you know, obviously, with the sponsors we have, we appreciate them, but a lot of this money comes out of Bob and Lisa’s own pocket,” Shirley said, “so to help the race team just get the bank account built up is just going to help us race for the rest of the year.”

    “Let me tell you, it’s never easy, I promise you,” Shirley said. “Racing is as tough as it gets, so we’ll take ’em where we can get ’em. We’re just thankful things are going our way right now.”

    The DIRTcar Summer Nationals began a four-day stretch with a stop at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Thursday night. After qualifying fourth in his group, Brian charged to a 10-lap heat race win, which positioned him on the pole for the 40-lap feature.

    Shirley led the first 24 circuits of the $5,000-to-win main event until Frank Heckenast Jr. snuck by on a lap 25 restart to take command. Brain would settle for a third-place finish behind Heckenast Jr. and Mason Oberkramer. Jesse Stovall and Dennis Erb Jr. completed the Top-5.

    On Friday, the action shifted to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo with the winner’s purse increased to $10,000. Shirley started the night with another strong qualifying effort before recording a heat race win.

    Starting the 40-lapper from outside the front row, Brian took off at the drop of the green flag and never looked back, finishing 2.558 seconds ahead of Jesse Stovall, Billy Moyer, Heckenast Jr. and Gordy Gunaker at the checkers.

    The DIRTcar Summer Nationals took the team to Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway on Saturday for the first of two nights at the quarter-mile oval. Much like the previous two nights, Brian logged a heat race win to lock into the pole position for the 50-lap A-Main.

    With another $10,000 on the line, Shirley went virtually unchallenged in the feature, pulling away on several restarts to take the checkers 3.338 seconds ahead of runner-up Dennis Erb Jr. Rounding out the Top-5 was Heckenast Jr., Jason Feger, and Jadon Frame.

    Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday at Clarksville Speedway, Brian finished second in his heat race behind Billy Moyer to earn the sixth spot on the grid for the $5,000-to-win feature.

    Shirley quickly made his way into the Top-5 and would take second from Moyer on lap 31. With Dennis Erb Jr. setting the pace, Shirley held the second spot the rest of the way, nosing under Erb a few times but never able to complete the pass. Heckenast Jr. finished third, with Moyer and Feger finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

    The DIRTcar Summer Nationals return to action on Wednesday night at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway for a $5,000-to-win event. On Thursday, Shirley is scheduled to start on the pole of the $5,000-to-win feature that was rained out at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway earlier in July.

    Brian continues to lead the overall DIRTcar Summer Nationals standings. To learn more about these events, please visit www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.

    Brian Shirley and Bob Cullen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners which include: Hoker Trucking, Thomason Express, J&J Ventures Gaming, Kid’s Castle Learning Center, KBC Graphix, Cheap Cars, Bass Livestock Nutrition, Allgaier Motorsports, Integra Shocks, East Central Coin, Cheers, Cen-Pe-Co Racing Oil, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Jayco Construction, Larry’s Distributing, Hope For A Cure, Midwest Sheet Metal, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint & Body Shop, Peterson Fluid Systems, Hooker Harness, Willy’s Carburetor, Fast Shafts, Keyser Manufacturing, Dyers Top Rods, Wehrs Machine, Sweet Manufacturing, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, The Joie of Seating, Simpson, Hoosier Racing Tire, Quarter Master, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KKM, Speedwerx, Daugherty Motorsports, Multi Fire, Strange Oval, FK Rod Ends, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest team news and updates on Bob Cullen Racing, please visit www.BobCullenRacing.com.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brian Shirley holds off Kyle Logue to win UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fayette County Speedway!
    2. Brian Shirley takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Fairbury Speedway!
    3. Brian Shirley takes Spoon River Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals win!
    4. Brian Shirley Nabs First Summer Nationals Win of 2014 at I-96; Sits Fourth in Tight Points
    5. Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at Farmer City
    6. Brian Shirley claims Clarksville Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    St. Francois County Raceway Results – 7/25/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    Read more

    Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 28, 2020) - As the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series enters the home stretch of the 2020...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws Late Models Offering More Than $400,000 in 7-Race Stretch over 12 Days

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Chasing Big Money with 7 Shows in 12 Days Busy Stretch Highlighted by Kokomo's $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout and Cedar...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Clinches Tour’s Week 3 Points Title CHILTON, Wis. (07/28/20) – Brian Shirley doubled down with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals last week. In addition to etching...
    Read more
    Previous article$2,008 payday for IMCA Modifieds at inaugural Greg Durbin Memorial at Rock Island
    Next articleWorld of Outlaws Late Models Offering More Than $400,000 in 7-Race Stretch over 12 Days

    Related articles

    World of Outlaws Late Models Offering More Than $400,000 in 7-Race Stretch over 12 Days

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Chasing Big Money with 7 Shows in 12 Days Busy Stretch Highlighted by Kokomo's $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout and Cedar...
    Read more

    B-Shepp Notches First Silver Dollar Nationals Triumph

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Collects $53,000 in Crown Jewel Event SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/27/20) – A Silver Dollar Nationals win is something that has eluded Brandon Sheppard for some time,...
    Read more

    Fans are Back in the Stands Tuesday Night at Davenport Speedway with World of Outlaws Late Models

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WELCOME BACK: Fans Excited to see Tuesday's Trip to Davenport In-Person Davenport's May Event Ran without Fans; Returning to 1/4-Mile Tomorrow with Crowd in Attendance DAVENPORT,...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brian Shirley holds off Kyle Logue to win UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fayette County Speedway!
    2. Brian Shirley takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Fairbury Speedway!
    3. Brian Shirley takes Spoon River Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals win!
    4. Brian Shirley Nabs First Summer Nationals Win of 2014 at I-96; Sits Fourth in Tight Points
    5. Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at Farmer City
    6. Brian Shirley claims Clarksville Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 28, 2020) - As the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series enters the home stretch of the 2020...
    Read more

    Fans are Back in the Stands Tuesday Night at Davenport Speedway with World of Outlaws Late Models

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WELCOME BACK: Fans Excited to see Tuesday's Trip to Davenport In-Person Davenport's May Event Ran without Fans; Returning to 1/4-Mile Tomorrow with Crowd in Attendance DAVENPORT,...
    Read more

    First-time winners Salter, Cox join Reed, Jackson in Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 25, 2020) - Saturday night saw a pair of first-time Lucas Oil Speedway feature winners celebrate in victory lane, along with...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley claims Lake Ozark Speedway Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    ELDON, MO – July 24, 2020 – He’s not a driver that particularly concerns himself with points battles, but Brian Shirley has just put some...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com