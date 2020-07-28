Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

– As the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series enters the home stretch of the 2020 season, fans will take a turn in the spotlight this Saturday.

The annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by KY3 Digital/O-Zone will see food and drink specials all night, including $1 nachos and cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

“This is our way of saying thanks to our fans for being so loyal, especially during what’s been a challenging 2020 season with the COVID-19 virus affecting us all in so many ways,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Fans can even come early on Saturday and make it a big day by taking in the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Show-Me Shootout at Lake Lucas. Those purchasing tickets to the drag boats will gain free admission to the dirt-track program in the evening.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be featured with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show-Me Vintage Racing Club Cars also will be on hand as guest class, along with the regular competitors in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

It will be Round 10 of 12 Weekly Racing Series events and the championship chases are taking shape as the weeks count down.

The closest points race remains in the ULMA Late Models as Cole Henson of Russellville is 26 points in front of Nevada’s Larry Ferris and 39 ahead of three-time reigning champion Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City.

Lebanon’s Kris Jackson, looking for a repeat title in the USRA B-Mods, is 33 ahead of Springfield’s JC Morton after Jackson’s feature win last week. Things are more lopsided in the other divisions as Derek Brown of Stoutland holds a 113-point lead over Wheatland’s Toby Ott in the Street Stocks and defending champ Robbie Reed of Mexico is 101 clear of Nevada’s Chase Domer in USRA Modifieds.

Meanwhile, drag boat racing returns during the day on Saturday and Sunday. The Kentucky Drag Boat Association Show-Me Shootout Presented by Lucas Oil is scheduled for qualifying rounds on Saturday and eliminations Sunday on Lake Lucas.

Music on Friday night: Kicking off the weekend, the popular Steve Moeller Band will play on the drag boat midway from 8 p.m. until midnight and admission is free.

Fans purchasing a drag boat ticket on Saturday or a two-day boat-race admission will receive free admission to Saturday night’s dirt-track program. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday at the dirt track with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05.

“Beat the Heat, Sit in a Suite” again this week: the “Beat the Heat” special will continue at the dirt track with individual suite tickets available at $24 apiece. Spectators can sit in air-conditioned comfort or view the action from seats outside, overlooking the front stretch. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan (417) 282-5984 for more info.

Dirt-track tickets:

(Free with drag boat ticket)

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

Individual suite tickets $24

KDBA Show-Me Shootout Presented by Lucas Oil

Saturday tentative schedule

7 a.m. – Registration Opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying sportsman session

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying pro session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying sportsman session

2 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying pro session

Sunday tentative schedule

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

Drag Boat Ticket Prices:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Comb – Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $32

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $20

(All tickets include access to Drag Boat pit area)

(All Saturday and 2-day tickets include entry to the dirt-track event on Saturday night)

Lakeside RV Packages (Must Be Reserved in Advance) – $400

Includes:

(1) 20′ x 45′ Space

(4) 2-Day Tickets

(1) Vehicle Pass

(1) Golf Cart Pass

Camping:

Reserved w/ Electric plus Water: $35/Night

(Limited Availability) Reserved Dry Spots: $20/Night

(Limited Availability) Dry Camping: $10/Night

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com