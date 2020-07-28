More
    Jason Rauen Captures First Win of the Season at Fayette County

    World of Outlaws at Davenport Speedway Up Next

    FARLEY, Iowa (07/27/20) – Jason Rauen raced to a $4,000 victory last week for his first triumph of the season.

    Rauen drove his Arnie Ranta Motorsports No. 98 Rauen Precision Machining/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to the win on Wednesday at Fayette County Speedway’s inaugural Late Model Showdown in West Union, Iowa.

    “It was great to get our first win of the season,” Rauen said. “It was a great night top to bottom. Thanks to my crew for their hard work and all of our great sponsors for their continued support. I’m looking forward to Davenport Speedway this week.”

    Jumping up two spots in his 8-lap heat race, Rauen posted a second-place finish behind Darin Duffy, which positioned him fourth on the starting grid for the main event.

    Blasting ahead of Curt Martin for the lead on the sixth lap, Jason led the remaining distance of the 35-lapper to capture his first win of the season and the $4,000 payday. Darren Ackerman, Curt Martin, Jeff Aikey, and Darin Duffy trailed him to the checkers.

    For complete results from this event, please visit www.FayetteCountySpeedway.net.

    Next on the docket for Rauen Racing is a Tuesday, July 28 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway. The weeknight special at the quarter-mile oval boasts a $10,000 top prize.

    For more information on this event, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Rauen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Arnie Ranta Motorsports, Rauen Precision Machining, Tegeler Body, Frame, Wrecker & Crane, PPG Paints, Truck Country, BacklotAuctions.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Xtreme Graphics by J-Rod, Capital Race Cars, VP Racing Hoosier Race Tires, CV Products, Allstar Performance, Performance Bodies, Wrisco Aluminum, Speedwerx, Speedway Motors, Quarter Master, Holley, ASi Racewear, Fast Shafts, Scott Performance Wire, Out-Pace Racing Products, Hooker Harness, TWM Racing Products, BSB Manufacturing, and MSR Mafia PR and Website Services.

    For more information on Rauen Racing, please point your browser to www.RauenRacing.com .

