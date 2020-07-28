World of Outlaws Late Models Offering More Than $400,000 in 7-Race Stretch over 12 Days

LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Chasing Big Money with 7 Shows in 12 Days

Busy Stretch Highlighted by Kokomo’s $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout and Cedar Lake’s $50,000-to-win USA Nationals

12 Days. 7 Shows. 4 Tracks. 3 States. 1 epic stretch.

That’s what awaits the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series as we look to close out July and head into August. Traveling from Iowa to Indiana and up to Wisconsin, “The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” will compete for over $400,000 in purse payout (view purses at bottom) across seven nights of racing.

It all begins tonight, Tuesday, July 28, with a return to Davenport (IA) Speedway’s quarter-mile track for a $10,000-to-win midweek special. This Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, Kokomo (IN) Speedway debuts on the World of Outlaws Late Model Series schedule with a unique, PDC-like, two-day “Hoosier Dirt Shootout” which pays $25,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start. Rolling into August, another edition of Tuesday night lights on August 4 takes the Outlaws to Beaver Dam (WI) Raceway, and then it’s all eyes on the mega, three-day $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to start “USA Nationals” at Cedar Lake (WI) Speedway.

The 12-day stretch opens tonight with a Tuesday night appearance at Iowa’s Davenport Speedway. Running on the infield 1/4-mile, the Outlaws will look to duplicate May’s jaw-dropping duel between Brandon Sheppard and Ricky Thornton Jr. on the small track. Along with the full-time touring crew, outside sensations such as Jimmy Owens, Shane Clanton, Bobby Pierce, and many more will look to steal the $10,000-to-win, 50-lap feature at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

After two days off, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will return to action on Friday and Saturday with a unique, one-off event at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway – The Hoosier Dirt Showdown. Taking place of Fairbury’s Prairie Dirt Classic (rescheduled to 2021), the Hoosier Dirt Showdown will feature a format identical to the PDC with qualifying and showdown features on Friday followed by a $25,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start, 75-lap main event on Saturday night.

Next Tuesday, August 4, the World of Outlaws head back to Wisconsin’s Beaver Dam Raceway for the first time in 11 years with another $10,000-to-win midweek feature. Previous winners at the Beaver Dam 3/8th-mile include Dennis Erb Jr. in 2007 and Jason Feger in 2009.

From Thursday-Saturday, August 6-8, the 33rd annual USA Nationals take center stage with the eyes of the Dirt Late Model Racing world turned to Cedar Lake Speedway. Following a $6,000-to-win preliminary program on Thursday, a series of heat races on Friday will lead into a huge Saturday night finale with a 100-lap main event paying $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start.

With 25 features in the books, Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, IL remains atop the point standings (+192) chasing his third World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series championship in four years with Rocket1 Racing.

Ricky Weiss of Headingley, MAN has held the second spot for most of 2020 and sits -192 points behind B-Shepp with two wins and 14 top five finishes aboard his Drydene Performance Products No. 7. Three-time World of Outlaws champion, Darrell Lanigan of Union, KY, has his Viper Motorsports, Barry Wright ICON Race Car No. 29V third in standings (-252) after his most recent win at Red River Valley (ND) Speedway two weeks ago.

Sophomore sensation Cade Dillard of Robeline, LA has roared his program to life this year with two wins and 10 top five results for the MB Customs No. 97, a season strong enough to put him at a career-best fourth in points (-288). Chase Junghans of Manhattan, KS has been a model of consistency with 19 top ten efforts to place his Shop Quik, Rocket Chassis No. 18 fifth in the points (-314).

Closing out the top ten in current World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings is Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpentersville, IL (-394), Scott Bloomquist (-428), Ashton Winger (-452), Boom Briggs (-730) and Brent Larson (-772).

For more information on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and our upcoming events, you can visit www.woolms.com.