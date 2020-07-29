Jacksonville Event on August 12 Moved to Fairbury

JACKSONVILLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – Due to local government restrictions on mass gatherings in the State of Illinois, Jacksonville Speedway officials have partnered with Fairbury Speedway to move Jacksonville’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event to Fairbury on its originally scheduled date of Wednesday, August 12.

With the current mass gathering restrictions set forth by local municipalities in Illinois, the event would simply not be feasible to be held under the limited spectator capacity permitted for Jacksonville Speedway. However, both tours aim to return to the track in 2021.

This move will mark the 33rd visit to America’s Dirt Track in the Summer Nationals’ 35-year history and the first time Fairbury will host the Late Models and Summit Modifieds twice in the same year.

The winner’s shares for each division at Fairbury will include $5,000 to the Late Model winner and $1,500 to the Summit Modified winner.

Further details on gate times, ticket prices and other event-specific information will be released in the coming weeks.

For future updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals.