    Lebanon Midway Announces Increases For 2nd Annual USRA TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals

    Lebanon, Mo.- Lebanon Midway Speedway owner Jack Jones and co-promoter Tony Jackson Jr. have announced the 1st round of information for the September 9-12th USRA TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals.

    The event which really rocked the Southwest Missouri area last year has added more money to the total purse which is in excess of 35,000 plus just for The Summit Racing Equipment B Mods.

    The 56 lap feature will still pay $5600 to the winner and $560 to start the main event.

    The event changed the format this season.

    Thursday Night will feature a $1560 to win feature with 2nd place gathering 756 and 3rd spot 556 while paying 156 to start the 20 car field. Drivers. will draw for heats with passing points being awarded as x amount of cars from each heat will lock into the Thursday Feature as USRA National and Midway track points will be awarded

    Friday night will be considered qualifying night as drivers will run 2 rounds of heats races. The top 12 in overall Friday night points lock into the A feature for Saturday. The rest will be placed into the Alphabet Soup features as they attempt to make the feature. There will be a NON-QUALIFIERS feature which will pay 1560 to win, 756 for second, 556 for 3rd and 156 to start. The non-qualified winner can forfeit his earnings and start at the rear of the 20 car field. If they option not to then 2nd place has the choice and then 3rd place. There will be 2 Midway Track provisionals awarded to the highest 2 drivers in the track standings who dont make the feature.

    Many more added incentives will be awarded as the information becomes available.

    Car entry fee will be $156 for early entries and $200 for late dates entries. Entry forms will be available soon. Pit passes will be $35 each race night. Wed. Night Sept. 9th will be an open practice night.

    For more information visit the facebook page or website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net

