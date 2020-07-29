Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

More
    Central Missouri Speedway
    July 29, 2020
    For Immediate Release

    (Warrensburg, Missouri) Weekly championship racing returns this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Kid’s Night at the Races presented by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The fun-filled night features A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks competing throughout the night.

    Kids will take center stage for the annual Kid’s Night foot races on the track during the intermission break. CMS volunteers and staff will conduct the foot races with social distancing measures for boy’s and girl’s divisions. Kids up to age 12 will receive a free hot dog and drink courtesy of promoters Earl and Susan Walls. All kids 12 and under will receive a free goody back filled with various donated items by drivers, fans, CMS staff members, and area businesses.

    The CMS volunteer staff will stuff the goody bags beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Donated items such as hero cards, business coupons, small toys and trinkets, race photos, and candy may be dropped off at this time or upon arrival at the track. Items most in need include electronic tablets, back packs, and school supplies for kids through age 12.

    Competing divisions will race throughout the night in preliminary heat races and main events. Weekly “to win” money for classes includes $1,000-to-win A-Mods, Street Stocks for $400 to win, B-Mods for $500 to win, Mod-Lites $300, and Pure Stocks $270-to-win.

    Quick-view look of the top five in point standings for the weekly racing classes:

    A-Mods:

    Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points Shows
    1 68- Dean Wille, Warrensburg 536 6
    2 90- Terry Schultz, Sedalia 534 6
    3 75- Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek 525 6
    4 22h- Dustin Hodges, Centralia 485 6
    5 14- Kameron Grindstaff, Sugar Creek 460 6

    Street Stocks:

    Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points Shows
    1 45- Aaron Poe, Warrensburg 472 5
    2 27- John Brooks, Warrensburg 354 4
    3 12v- Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia 347 4
    25xxx- Jay Prevete, Windsor 347 4
    5 83k- Denny Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg 327 5

    B-Mods:

    Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points Shows
    1 94- Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove 547 6
    2 49- Patrick Royalty, Kansas City KS 546 6
    3 05- Jeremy Lile. Higginsville 532 6
    4 61- Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt KS 486 6
    5 03b- Chris Brockway, Warrensburg 423 6

    Mod-Lites:

    Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points Shows
    1 46- Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City 600 6
    2 41- Mike Raffurty, Kansas City 536 6
    3 171- Donnie Dannar, Lone Jack 531 6
    4 64- David Raffurty, Kansas City 506 6
    5 36- Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie KS 488 6

    Pure Stocks:

    Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points Shows
    1 7- Spencer Reiff, Kansas City 441 5
    2 28jr- Gale Harper, Warrensburg 396 5
    3 89- Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster 395 5
    4 39- James Mirts, Auxvasse 393 5
    5 2B- Brian Cox, Concordia 374 5

    Johnson County has seen a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option.

    Admission Details:  Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

    Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30.

    Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

    Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus CompanyKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel AlignmentJA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

    Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway
    August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    August 8th – Race #12 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)
    August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks!  Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)
    September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
    September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.
    September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1 (Support Classes for Weekend TBA)
    September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods

    jdearing

    Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid's Night this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

