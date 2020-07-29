Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

July 29, 2020
For Immediate Release
(Warrensburg, Missouri) Weekly championship racing returns this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Kid’s Night at the Races presented by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The fun-filled night features A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks competing throughout the night.
Kids will take center stage for the annual Kid’s Night foot races on the track during the intermission break. CMS volunteers and staff will conduct the foot races with social distancing measures for boy’s and girl’s divisions. Kids up to age 12 will receive a free hot dog and drink courtesy of promoters Earl and Susan Walls. All kids 12 and under will receive a free goody back filled with various donated items by drivers, fans, CMS staff members, and area businesses.
The CMS volunteer staff will stuff the goody bags beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Donated items such as hero cards, business coupons, small toys and trinkets, race photos, and candy may be dropped off at this time or upon arrival at the track. Items most in need include electronic tablets, back packs, and school supplies for kids through age 12.
Competing divisions will race throughout the night in preliminary heat races and main events. Weekly “to win” money for classes includes $1,000-to-win A-Mods, Street Stocks for $400 to win, B-Mods for $500 to win, Mod-Lites $300, and Pure Stocks $270-to-win.
Quick-view look of the top five in point standings for the weekly racing classes:
A-Mods:
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|Shows
|1
|68-
|Dean Wille, Warrensburg
|536
|6
|2
|90-
|Terry Schultz, Sedalia
|534
|6
|3
|75-
|Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek
|525
|6
|4
|22h-
|Dustin Hodges, Centralia
|485
|6
|5
|14-
|Kameron Grindstaff, Sugar Creek
|460
|6
Street Stocks:
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|Shows
|1
|45-
|Aaron Poe, Warrensburg
|472
|5
|2
|27-
|John Brooks, Warrensburg
|354
|4
|3
|12v-
|Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia
|347
|4
|—
|25xxx-
|Jay Prevete, Windsor
|347
|4
|5
|83k-
|Denny Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg
|327
|5
B-Mods:
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|Shows
|1
|94-
|Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove
|547
|6
|2
|49-
|Patrick Royalty, Kansas City KS
|546
|6
|3
|05-
|Jeremy Lile. Higginsville
|532
|6
|4
|61-
|Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt KS
|486
|6
|5
|03b-
|Chris Brockway, Warrensburg
|423
|6
Mod-Lites:
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|Shows
|1
|46-
|Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City
|600
|6
|2
|41-
|Mike Raffurty, Kansas City
|536
|6
|3
|171-
|Donnie Dannar, Lone Jack
|531
|6
|4
|64-
|David Raffurty, Kansas City
|506
|6
|5
|36-
|Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie KS
|488
|6
Pure Stocks:
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|Shows
|1
|7-
|Spencer Reiff, Kansas City
|441
|5
|2
|28jr-
|Gale Harper, Warrensburg
|396
|5
|3
|89-
|Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster
|395
|5
|4
|39-
|James Mirts, Auxvasse
|393
|5
|5
|2B-
|Brian Cox, Concordia
|374
|5
Johnson County has seen a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option.
Admission Details: Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.
Weekend Timeline: Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30.
Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.
Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus Company, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.
Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway
August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
August 8th – Race #12 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)
August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks! Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)
September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.
September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1 (Support Classes for Weekend TBA)
September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods