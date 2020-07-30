More
    POWRi Midget SPEEDWEEK Coming To Lincoln Speedway Sunday

    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway is set to open the gates back up for a Sunday night of racing entertainment, on August 2nd. So far, all events have been held on Fridays this year but the next two special events, August 2nd and August 16th, are Sunday night races. The rescheduled SPEEDWEEK starts with action this Friday in Jacksonville, then to Macon Saturday, and wraps up at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.

    The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets have run eleven events so far this season with New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman leading the standings. Neuman has yet to win but has six top five finishes. Bixby, OK’s Cannon McIntosh is second in points with two wins, while Ace McCarthy, Michael Kofoid, and Zach Daum complete the top five. The top ten in POWRi standings is represented by six different states, IL, OK, CA, IN, NE, and MO.

    The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League will be running all three nights of SPEEDWEEK, as well. The series has had just six events so far this season, with Tulsa, OK’s Harley Hollan on top of the standings with one win. Joe B. Miller, a veteran open wheeler, is second in points with three wins in six starts. Chase Porter, Bryant Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan complete the top five.

    As for the regular divisions, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models will lead the way with Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leading the points. Brandon Eskew is just two points back, in the second spot. The two drivers have each won two feature events. Roben Huffman is third in points, while Braden Bilger and Colby Sheppard complete the top five. Dakota Ewing and Jose Parga have also won features during the 2020 season.

    Mason City, IL driver Austin Lynn leads the points in the DIRTcar Modified class over his father and many time track champion, Brian Lynn. However, the elder is coming off of his first feature win of the year at the last event. Just 14 points separate the two. Brian Diveley, Brandon Roberts, and Ray Bollinger complete the top five in standings.

    Making their first visit of the season will be the DIRTcar Pro Mods. The division is a full-time class at Macon Speedway but only runs once or twice at Lincoln Speedway during the course of a season. This will be a great opportunity for drivers to get some track time before the DIRTcar Fall Nationals in October.

    Rounding out the DIRTcar classes will be the Hornets. The division has been very consistent with great fields all year long. Dallas Strauch, of East Peoria, IL, leads the points by only four over Brady Reed. Erik Vanapeldoorn, Mike Foster, and Jimmy Dutlinger complete the top five. 40 different Hornet drivers have raced at the track this year with Strauch, Brady Reed, Vanapeldoorn, David Lauritson, and Joe Reed claiming wins.

    Pit gates open Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

    About Lincoln Speedway:

    For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

    Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 3N Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL   6 10 11 2750
    2 71K Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 2 7 8 10 2590 160
    3 28 Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 2 3 7 11 2560 190
    4 67 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 4 6 6 9 2250 500
    5 5D Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 1 3 6 11 2250 500
    6 9 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK   5 8 8 2140 610
    7 15 Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN   2 6 10 2120 630
    8 71 Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK   2 5 9 1900 850
    9 00 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE   1 2 10 1710 1040
    10 72 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO   1 4 7 1560 1190

    POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 14h Harley Hollan Tulsa, OK 1 4 6 6 1550
    2 51b Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 3 4 5 6 1500 50
    3 2 Chase Porter St. Joseph, MO   1 3 6 1300 250
    4 1 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS   1 2 5 1020 530
    5 97 Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO     2 4 890 660
    6 44T Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL   2 2 3 840 710
    7 6 Christopher Townsend La Porte, TX       4 810 740
    8 18 Wyatt Siegel Florence, MO   1 2 3 710 840
    9 12 Frank Galusha Lincoln, NE     1 4 690 860
    10 4 Mariah Ede Fresno, CA     1 2 610 940

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap Races Wins Top 5 Top 10
    1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 348 0 6 2 6 6
    2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 346 2 6 2 6 6
    3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 274 74 6 0 3 4
    4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 248 100 6 0 0 3
    5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 238 110 5 0 2 4
    6 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 222 126 5 0 0 4
    7 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 220 128 6 0 0 1
    8 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 192 156 4 0 1 4
    9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 190 158 4 0 1 4
    10 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168 180 3 1 3 3


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap Races Wins Top 5 Top 10
    1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 320 0 6 1 5 6
    2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 306 14 6 1 4 5
    3 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 270 50 5 1 4 5
    4 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 228 92 5 0 0 4
    5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 224 96 4 2 3 4
    6 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 222 98 4 1 3 4
    7 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 186 134 5 0 0 2
    8 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 144 4 0 1 3
    9 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 176 144 4 0 1 3
    10 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 176 144 5 0 0 3


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap Races Wins Top 5 Top 10
    1 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 340 0 6 2 6 6
    2 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 336 4 6 1 5 6
    3 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 332 8 6 1 5 6
    4 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 242 98 5 0 1 4
    5 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 236 104 5 0 1 5
    6 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 228 112 6 0 0 3
    7 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 224 116 6 0 0 2
    8 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 218 122 5 0 1 4
    9 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 200 140 5 0 0 2
    10 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196 144 4 1 3 3

     

