POWRi Midget SPEEDWEEK Coming To Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) It’s been a long wait but the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is set to return to Macon Speedway for the first time in 2020 this coming Saturday, August 1. The series was originally scheduled for an event in May in addition to SPEEDWEEK in June, however COVID-19 postponed those two events. The rescheduled SPEEDWEEK starts with action this Friday in Jacksonville, then to Macon Saturday, and wraps up at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets have run eleven events so far this season with New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman leading the standings. Neuman has yet to win but has six top five finishes. Bixby, OK’s Cannon McIntosh is second in points with two wins, while Ace McCarthy, Michael Kofoid, and Zach Daum complete the top five. Daum has already picked up a win at Macon this season with the MOWA Sprint Cars. The top ten in POWRi standings is represented by six different states, IL, OK, CA, IN, NE, and MO.

The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League will be running all three nights of SPEEDWEEK, as well. The series has had just six events so far this season, with Tulsa, OK’s Harley Hollan on top of the standings with one win. Joe B. Miller, a veteran open wheeler, is second in points with three wins in six starts. Chase Porter, Bryant Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan complete the top five. While this will be the first POWRi Micro race of the year, the track runs its own compatible Micros on a regular basis.

Headlining the Macon Speedway regular classes joining the open wheelers will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Last week, 25 Modifieds filled the pits and the race was outstanding with the eventual winner, Ray Bollinger, coming from the seventh spot. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Pocahontas, IL’s Billy Knebel are tied for the point lead in the class. Taylor has claimed a feature win, while both drivers have finished in the top five in all four starts. Knebel has been running his Pro Mod car in the Modified class, racing full time in both divisions.

The Archers Alley Street Stocks were also invited back this week after having a great turnout last weekend with 21 cars. Blue Mound, IL’s Bobby Beiler is the point leader by 50 over Guy Taylor. Beiler has won three features this season and had a dominant car last Saturday. Taylor is followed in points by Darrell Dick, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza. Last Saturday’s battle from 2nd through 6th was a thriller.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed is on top of the points with a meager six point advantage and two feature wins. Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason is second, while Bill Basso, Casey Eskew, and Cook Crawford are in the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 226 0 4 1 4 4 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 226 0 4 0 4 4 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 182 44 4 0 2 3 4 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur IL 142 84 4 0 0 1 5 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 140 86 3 0 1 3 6 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 132 94 3 0 0 2 7 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 130 96 3 0 0 2 8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 124 102 3 0 0 1 9 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 118 108 3 0 0 1 10 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 106 120 2 0 1 2

Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 296 0 5 3 5 5 2 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 246 50 5 0 1 4 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 240 56 5 0 3 4 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 232 64 5 0 2 4 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 232 64 5 0 1 5 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 228 68 4 1 4 4 7 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 222 74 4 1 4 4 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 206 90 5 0 0 2 9 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 198 98 4 0 3 3 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 176 120 4 0 0 2



DIRTcar Hornets