Rain Postpones Peoria Makeup Event

PEORIA, IL — Continued rain in Peoria, IL, has forced series and track officials to once again postpone the remainder of the July 9th DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event at Peoria Speedway tonight, Thursday, July 30. Officials are working on an alternate plan for the event.

Summit Modified Nationals teams — as well as many of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model teams — will now head to Kokomo Speedway to meet up with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models for the Hoosier Dirt Shootout presented by the Illinois State Rifle Association, this Friday and Saturday, July 31-August 1.

Every lap of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Summit Modified Nationals, and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will be broadcast live on DIRTVision. For the latest DIRTcar Summer Nationals news, follow @SummerNationals on Twitter.