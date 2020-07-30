Schott adds Mod Mania victory to racing résumé

MASON CITY, Iowa (July 29)–A second night of Mod Mania at the Mason City Motor Speedway produced a second winner in as many days when Lucas Schott crossed the finish line to score his tenth career win in the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

In the night’s 40-lap main event, the 24-year-old from Chatfield, Minnesota, trailed polesitter Brooks Strength at the end of the opening lap but never trailed again as he sped to a $3,000 payday at the newly-configured 1/3-mile dirt oval.

Mod Mania becomes another feather in Schott’s racing cap. In addition to being the 2016 USRA Modified national champ, his list of accomplishments includes winning the Summit USRA Nationals and inaugural Grant Junghans Memorial that same year. He wore the King of America VIII crown in 2018.

For a second straight night, Terry Phillips garnered enough passing points to be in the redraw and drew eight out of eight to start on the outside of the fourth row. Last night he made it to fifth and Wednesday’s effort earned him the runner-up paycheck.

Strength held on for third—his best result in just six career USMTS starts—while Zack VanderBeek held off Jake Timm to take down the fourth spot at the checkers.

Tuesday night’s Mod Mania feature winner, Tanner Mullens, came from 13th on the starting grid to get sixth while defending series champ and current points leader Rodney Sanders picked his way from 19th to seventh during the contest.

Gopher State gassers Dustin Sorensen, Jacob Bleess and Alex Williamson rounded out the top ten.

Mod Mania continues Thursday at the Mason City Motor Speedway with $4,000 going to the winner and $300 to all main event starters. American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

The pits are slated to open at 3 p.m. and grandstand gates swing open at 5 each day. Hot laps will begin at 7 with qualifying getting underway at 7:30.

Spectator tickets for those ages 17-61 are $20 while seniors (62+) and juniors (12-16) are just $15. Youth (6-11) are $5. Pit passes for everybody 11 and older are $40 while youth (6-10) are $25 for the pits. Children 5 and under get in free at both gates.

Watch live with a subscription to RacinDirt.TV follow along with entries, lineups and live scoring at MyRacePass.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mason City is the Official Host Hotel for Mod Mania. Make your reservations today by calling (641) 424-1200 or online at HolidayInn.com. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mason City is located at 3041 4th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401.

The Mason City Motor Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay oval located 5.1 miles east of I-35 at exit 194 on SR 122 (at the North Iowa Fairgrounds). The physical address is 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401. For more information, check out MasonCityMotorSpeedway.com. You can also like us on Facebook and Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is currently highlighted by 47 nights of racing at 28 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing. Due to inclement weather, issues related to the COVID-19 and/or other forces out of our control, the schedule is tentative and subject to change without notice.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

Mod Mania presented by PBM Performance Products – Night 2 of 3

Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

4. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (5) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

6. (7) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

7. (2) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (5) 15W Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn.

3. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (2) 9 Ken Schrader, Dittmer, Mo.

5. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

6. (4) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas

7. (3) 14M Brian Mahlstedt (R), Ionia, Iowa

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

2. (1) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (6) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

7. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

3. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (6) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

5. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (7) 10 Dustin Robinson (R), Post, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

3. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

6. (8) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

7. (7) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/ChevPerf.

8. (5) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

2. (2) 9 Ken Schrader, Dittmer, Mo.

3. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

4. (3) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

5. (6) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

DNS – 14M Brian Mahlstedt (R), Ionia, Iowa, Hughes/LM.

DNS – 10 Dustin Robinson (R), Post, Texas

DNS – 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

2. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

3. (1) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

4. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40.

5. (9) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 40.

6. (13) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40.

7. (19) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

8. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40.

9. (5) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 40.

10. (7) 15W Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, 40.

11. (10) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

12. (14) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/OFI, 40.

13. (11) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

14. (23) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

15. (20) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40.

16. (16) 9 Ken Schrader, Dittmer, Mo., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

17. (22) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40.

18. (17) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

19. (21) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Baier’s, 40.

20. (12) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 40.

21. (4) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40.

22. (18) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., Rocket/Baier’s, 40.

23. (24) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 40.

24. (15) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa, Rage/KSE, 40.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Strength 1, Schott 2-40.

Total Laps Led: Schott 39.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 1.39 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Kates, Skyberg.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Sanders (advanced 13 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sanders (started 19th, finished 7th).

Entries: 28.

Next Race: July 30, Mason City Motor Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 2057, Ramirez 1934, Hughes 1841, Marriott 1677, VanderBeek 1669, Davis 1628, Iverson 1596, Skyberg 1426, Phillips 1404, Kates 1338.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Davis 1628, Iverson 1596, Skyberg 1376, Mullens 1259, Nathan Hagar 778.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 201, Hughes 189, VanderBuilt 135, GRT 127, Rage 121.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 173, Cornett 149, Mullins 140, Stoen 125, KSE 119.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Mari.

Beyea Custom Headers – VanderBeek.

BigDeal Car Care – Schott.

Bryke Racing – Iverson.

BSB Manufacturing – Marriott.

Champ Pans – Timm.

Deatherage Opticians – Hensel.

Edelbrock – Strength.

Eibach – Sanders.

Fast Shafts – Sorensen.

FK Rod Ends – Sanders.

Forty9 Designs – Skyberg, Horgdal.

Hooker Harness – Ramirez.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hughes.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Mari.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Hejna.

Keyser Manufacturing – Williamson.

KSE Racing Products – Bleess.

Maxima Racing Oils – Schott.

Penske Racing Shocks – Davis.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Skyberg.

QA1 – VanderBeek.

RacerWebsite.com – Robinson.

Simpson Performance Products – VanderBeek.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Mullens.

Summit Racing Equipment – Hensel, Robinson, Schrader.

Super Clean – Schott.

Swift Springs – Schott, Cummins.

Sybesma Graphics – Strength.

Tire Demon – Cummins.

VP Racing Fuels – Schott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Yanacsek.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Sanders.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun