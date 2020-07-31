More
    Ashton Winger Grabs Third Win of the Season at I-55

    Ashton Winger – Jacob Dearing photo


    World of Outlaws at Kokomo, Indiana Next

    HAMPTON, Ga. (07/30/20) – A weekend off from the grueling demands of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series didn’t stop Ashton Winger from getting in the driver’s seat.

    Winger used the opportunity to enter a weekly racing event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Mo.) and put his Johnny Doan Plumbing No. 12 E-Z-GO/ Franklin Enterprises/ Keyser Manufacturing/ Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model in Victory Lane.

    “We had a great car on Saturday night and thankfully was able to get it done,” said Winger. “During these uncertain times, we have to race an opportunity we can. Thanks to everyone who makes this possible, especially all of our great sponsors for their continued support.”

    Marching forward five spots in his heat race to score a second-place finish behind Rusty Griffaw, Winger locked into the pole position for the A-Main. Holding off Jeff Herzog, Ashton streaked to his third win of the season over Herzog, Griffaw, Tim Ratajczyk, and Kyle Stolzer.

    For more results from this event, please visit www.FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.com.

    The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will return to action on Friday and Saturday at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway. The Hoosier Dirt Showdown will feature a format unique format with qualifying and showdown features on Friday followed by a $25,000-to-win main event on Saturday night.

    For more information on upcoming events, complete results, and the latest standings, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Ashton Winger would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Franklin Enterprises, B&D Leasing, Total Fire Protection, E-Z-GO, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Racing Shocks & Springs, Johnny Doan Plumbing, Boydbilt Fabrication Spring-Pro, Collins Signs, Turkey Creek Snacks, FK Rod Ends, CSR Aluminum Fabrication, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism Research, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Off Axis Paint, O.H. Hendricks Sheet Metal, Hoosier Tire South, VP Racing Fuels, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, RSD Enterprises, 2 Brothers Motorsports, Racing Radios, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Fast Shafts, K&N Racing Filters, Integra MX Springs, GW Performance, J&C Properties and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

    For the latest information on Ashton Winger, please visit his internet home at www.AshtonWinger.com as well as his social media channels at facebook.com/AshtonWingerRacing12 .

     

