Dennis Erb, Jr. Beats Summer Nationals Foes at Clarksville; Amasses Four Top Fives in Busy Week!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) During a hectic seven-day stretch of racing action from July 23-29, Dennis Erb, Jr. competed in six different events in four different states and was able to record his first official win of the 2020 racing season! On Sunday night, July 26 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, Dennis posted the quickest lap in his group during DIRTcar Summer Nationals qualifying and later secured a heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position for the 40-lap main event, Dennis was able to nab the point at the drop of the green flag and held off all challenges to lead each circuit en route to capturing the $5,000 winner’s check. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace beat Brian Shirley, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Billy Moyer, and Jason Feger to claim his 23rd career “Hell Tour” victory!

The #28 team entered three additional DIRTcar Summer Nationals specials last week from July 23-25. Last Thursday evening at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Missouri, Dennis ran second in his heat race and advanced up to second during the $5,000 to win headliner before winding up fifth at the checkers behind only race winner Frank Heckenast, Jr., Mason Oberkramer, Brian Shirley, and Jesse Stovall. At Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on Friday, Dennis laid down the fastest lap in his group during qualifying, won his heat race, and later placed sixth in the $10,000 to win feature event. In a similar $10,000 to win program on Saturday at Clarksville Speedway, Dennis earned Fast Time honors overall during the qualifying session before running second in both his heat race and the 50-lap A-Main, as he trailed only victor Brian Shirley at the unfurling of the checkered flag.

The busy stretch spilled over into this week with shows at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, July 28 and LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois on Wednesday, July 29. Dennis kept his string of strong performances going, as he placed fourth in his loaded heat race at Davenport before climbing to ninth in the $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series feature event. At LaSalle last night in another DIRTcar Summer Nationals stop, which boasted a $5,000 payday, Dennis timed in third quickest in Group A during qualifying, finished second in his heat race, and later drove his XR1 Rocket Chassis to a strong third place podium effort in the 40-lapper to trail only race winner Brian Shirley and runner-up Tyler Erb. You can view complete results from these races online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com and www.woolms.com.

“The last week of racing has treated us pretty good, as we’ve gotten a lot more consistent and been able to knock down some strong finishes,” quoted Erb while on the road this week. “The win at Clarksville was great – we did everything to put ourselves in position to win the race and we were able to get the job done. That place has been really good to us in the past, but you’ve usually got to qualify well, win the heat race, and draw the front row to win a lot of times. On Saturday, we didn’t do that as well and wound up second, but on Sunday, I started on the pole and just tried to stay smooth around the bottom and fortunately was able to keep it out front. I have to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support and hopefully we can have another strong weekend at Kokomo!”

With no rest for the weary, the Dennis Erb Racing team will travel to Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana on July 31-August 1 for the inaugural running of the ‘Hoosier Dirt Shootout.’ The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will preside over the two-day spectacular, which will kick off on Friday with qualifying and $2,500 to win, 25-lap showdown features. That will help set the stage for Saturday’s 75-lap headliner at the Hoosier State oval that will pay out a whopping $25,000 top prize and $1,500 just to start the race. Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings heading into the month of August. More information on the ‘Hoosier Dirt Shootout’ can be accessed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com