Ramirez prevails in Mod Mania finale

MASON CITY, Iowa (July 30)–Dereck Ramirez has four wins in this year’s Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s. Two have occurred at the Mason City Motor Speedway including Thursday night’s win in the Mod Mania finale.

Starting fourth on the grid, Ramirez stalked Lucas Schott and Rodney Sanders for most of the 40-lap main event while the lead pair jousted for the lead, but a yellow flag on lap 23 opened the door for Ramirez and he happily stepped in to take control a few laps later.

“I knew the bottom was going to clean off at the end there, it just took a while,” Ramirez revealed in victory lane. “When we got that long green flag everybody was throwing the dust out there, and on that restart, I knew it’d clean back up so I just stayed down there.”

Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner Lucas Schott jumped out to lead the first 19 laps with Sanders chasing him around the 1/3-mile dirt oval. Sanders edged in front to lead the 19th lap but Schott reclaimed the lead the next time around.

Following a caution on lap 23 for a tangle between top-five contenders Tanner Mullens and Alex Williamson, Sanders again wrestled the lead away from Schott with 24 circuits in the books.

Looking for his seventh win of the season and a chance to expand his series points lead, Sanders stayed around the high side of the racing surface while Ramirez used the shortest route to get by Schott for second.

After a couple of side-by-side orbits, Ramirez took the led for good on lap 26.

“Rodney was struggling. He was probably the better car but he just didn’t get down there fast enough,” said Ramirez who turned in a pair of head-scratching 11th-place finishes the previous two nights.

“I did a little different thing to the car tonight. I talked to Jimmy (Owens) a little bit and he helped out, and the two guys over here (referring to crew members Johnny Overgaard and Marco Costa) we went to work and figured a little bit of something out.”

The fourth win of the 2020 campaign for the 33-year-old from Woodward, Oklahoma, was the 12th USMTS triumph of his career and worth $4,000.

Meanwhile, Schott’s bid for back-to-back wins came up one spot and 0.567 second short as he settled for the runner-up paycheck with Sanders following in third.

Terry Phillips keeps moving forward and improved eight spots Thursday night to claim fourth and the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award. Hunter Marriott was fifth.

Completing the top ten were Jake Timm, Chase Rudolf (his first USMTS top ten), Joe Duvall, four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes and newlywed Zack VanderBeek.

In the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s standings, Sanders leads Ramirez by 114 points (2149 to 2035), followed by Hughes (1915), Marriott (1761), VanderBeek (1741), Tyler Davis (1679), Calvin Iverson (1658), Phillips (1491), Casey Skyberg (1490) and Adam Kates (1398).

Davis holds a slim 21-point advantage over Iverson in the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year standings with Skyberg, Tanner Mullens and Nathan Hagar completing the top five in rookie points heading into an August 6-8 tripleheader.

Up next: The tireless touring USMTS titans embark on a three-night excursion to three unique racetracks next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 6-8.

Action gets going Thursday at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, followed by the 14th Annual USMTS Summer Fling at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, on Friday. The weekend concludes Saturday with the 11th Annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

Mod Wars canceled: Earlier today, officials from the Ogilvie Raceway canceled of the inaugural $10,000-to-win USMTS Mod Wars event scheduled for August 13-15.

General Manager Nate Fischer said that the staff was hopeful COVID-19-related restrictions in Minnesota would loosen up enough for to allow them to make this a successful event.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to work this year, he said. “We want to again thank everyone for continuing to support us and racing in Minnesota. We are beyond grateful and look forward to hosting many more fun and safe events this summer.”

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 44 nights of racing at 27 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

Mod Mania presented by Wrisco – Night 3 of 3

Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

2. (2) 15W Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn.

3. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

4. (3) 10 Dustin Robinson (R), Post, Texas.

5. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

7. (6) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (2) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa.

3. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (3) 9 Ken Schrader, Dittmer, Mo.

5. (5) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

6. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (7) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (1) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (6) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

6. (4) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas.

7. (7) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

3. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (1) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (5) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (7) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa.

4. (3) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

5. (4) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

6. (8) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

7. (2) 9 Ken Schrader, Dittmer, Mo., Lethal/Mullins.

8. (6) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas, Rocket/PPE.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 10 Dustin Robinson (R), Post, Texas

2. (5) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

5. (2) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

7. (7) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Baier’s.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

2. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

3. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

4. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

5. (8) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40.

6. (10) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 40.

7. (6) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa, Rage/KSE, 40.

8. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 40.

9. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

10. (15) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40.

11. (16) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 40.

12. (24) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

13. (11) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40.

14. (19) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

15. (23) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40.

16. (22) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 40.

17. (18) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40.

18. (20) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., Rocket/Baier’s, 36.

19. (14) 10 Dustin Robinson (R), Post, Texas, WFRC/ASI, 32.

20. (9) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 26.

21. (17) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/ChevPerf, 24.

22. (5) 15W Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, 23.

23. (21) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 4.

DNS – 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/OFI, 0.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Schott 1-18, Sanders 19, Schott 20-23, Sanders 24-25, Ramirez 26-40.

Total Laps Led: Schott 22, Ramirez 15, Sanders 3.

Margin of Victory: 0.567 second.

Time of Race: 18 minutes, 29.295 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Iverson, Strength.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Strength (advanced 14 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Phillips (started 12th, finished 4th).

Entries: 27.

Next Race: Thursday, Aug. 6, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 2149, Ramirez 2035, Hughes 1915, Marriott 1761, VanderBeek 1741, Davis 1679, Iverson 1658, Phillips 1491, Skyberg 1490, Kates 1398.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Davis 1679, Iverson 1658, Skyberg 1440, Mullens 1313, Nathan Hagar 778.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 210, Hughes 199, VanderBuilt 141, GRT 135, Rage 128.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 181, Cornett 159, Mullins 143, Stoen 134, KSE 125.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Bleess.

Beyea Custom Headers – Phillips.

BigDeal Car Care – Ramirez.

Bryke Racing – Iverson.

BSB Manufacturing – Hejna.

Champ Pans – Marriott.

Deatherage Opticians – Strength.

Edelbrock – Sanders.

Eibach – Strength.

Fast Shafts – Duvall.

FK Rod Ends – Phillips.

Forty9 Designs – Skyberg, Robinson.

Hooker Harness – Bleess.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Cummins.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Mari.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Horgdal.

Keyser Manufacturing – VanderBeek.

KSE Racing Products – Hughes.

Maxima Racing Oils – Ramirez.

Penske Racing Shocks – Sorensen.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Kates.

QA1 – Sanders.

RacerWebsite.com – Strength.

Simpson Performance Products – Hensel.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Timm.

Summit Racing Equipment – Sanders, Ramirez, Hughes.

Super Clean – Ramirez.

Swift Springs – Ramirez, Rudolf.

Sybesma Graphics – Schott.

Tire Demon – Williamson.

VP Racing Fuels – Ramirez.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Cummins.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Rudolf.

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

