Rain postpones Kids Night & Fan Appreciation at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, MO (August 1st, 2020) Wet weather has forced officials at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 to cancel tonight’s racing action. The Nickel Race for the kids as well as Fan Appreciation will be rescheduled with that date to be announced soon.

Next Friday and Saturday, August 7th-8th will be the Ironman for the NOS Energy World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series. The POWRi National Midget Series will join the Outlaws on both nights. The Outlaw Sprints & POWRi Midgets will be the only two divisions racing on both nights!

For more information, visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com as well as www.worldofoutlaws.com and www.powri.com.