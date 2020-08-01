Tanner English Claims Top Ten in First I-80 Speedway Visit; Still Tenth in Lucas Points

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) A hectic stretch with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series concluded from July 23-25 in a lucrative weekend at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. The three-day spectacular for the ground-pounding Super Late Models started last Thursday night with the ‘Dirt Track Bank Go 50,’ which carried a $12,000 payday. Tanner English, who was making his first trip to the Cornhusker State venue, unfortunately got into the wall during his heat race and was forced to break out the back-up car for the 50-lap main event. After utilizing an emergency provisional and starting shotgun on the field, Tanner worked his way past ten competitors to salvage a fifteenth place effort.

On Friday evening at the 4/10-mile speedplant, two rounds of heat races were on tap to help set the stage for Saturday’s grand finale. Tanner finished eighth in his first heat race of the night, while he ran second in his final prelim. After grabbing the second transfer spot in Saturday’s consolation race, Tanner rolled off from the outside of the eleventh row in the $53,000 to win ‘Silver Dollar Nationals’ headliner. During the course of the 101-lap affair and despite drawing a lap 42 caution flag, the Benton, Kentucky hotshoe was able to move up into the top ten to eventually garner a solid tenth place performance in the crown jewel event! Full results from all three days at I-80 Speedway can be viewed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Tanner still finds himself tenth in the latest version of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings and is on top of the heated Rookie of the Year chase. With the national touring series taking this upcoming weekend off from racing action, Tanner will also sit idle on Saturday, August 1. Jack Riggs; however, plans to head to Highland Speedway in Highland, Illinois tomorrow to do battle in a weekly Super Late Model event. His brother Jason Riggs is once again slated to enjoy the weekend off from any racing competition. You can view the upcoming schedule plans for Riggs Motorsports by clicking on www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

In other news, Tanner has just released new t-shirts for fans to purchase on his personal website – located at www.TannerEnglish.com. The stylish shirts are available in black, gray, and blue and in sizes ranging from Youth Medium-5XL (depending on color). Be sure to visit www.tannerenglish.com/store.html to buy the latest swag and support Tanner and the team in 2020!

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

