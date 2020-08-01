More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Tanner English Claims Top Ten in First I-80 Speedway Visit; Still Tenth...

    Tanner English Claims Top Ten in First I-80 Speedway Visit; Still Tenth in Lucas Points

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Tanner English – Michael Boggs photo

    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) A hectic stretch with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series concluded from July 23-25 in a lucrative weekend at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. The three-day spectacular for the ground-pounding Super Late Models started last Thursday night with the ‘Dirt Track Bank Go 50,’ which carried a $12,000 payday. Tanner English, who was making his first trip to the Cornhusker State venue, unfortunately got into the wall during his heat race and was forced to break out the back-up car for the 50-lap main event. After utilizing an emergency provisional and starting shotgun on the field, Tanner worked his way past ten competitors to salvage a fifteenth place effort.

    On Friday evening at the 4/10-mile speedplant, two rounds of heat races were on tap to help set the stage for Saturday’s grand finale. Tanner finished eighth in his first heat race of the night, while he ran second in his final prelim. After grabbing the second transfer spot in Saturday’s consolation race, Tanner rolled off from the outside of the eleventh row in the $53,000 to win ‘Silver Dollar Nationals’ headliner. During the course of the 101-lap affair and despite drawing a lap 42 caution flag, the Benton, Kentucky hotshoe was able to move up into the top ten to eventually garner a solid tenth place performance in the crown jewel event! Full results from all three days at I-80 Speedway can be viewed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

    Tanner still finds himself tenth in the latest version of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings and is on top of the heated Rookie of the Year chase. With the national touring series taking this upcoming weekend off from racing action, Tanner will also sit idle on Saturday, August 1. Jack Riggs; however, plans to head to Highland Speedway in Highland, Illinois tomorrow to do battle in a weekly Super Late Model event. His brother Jason Riggs is once again slated to enjoy the weekend off from any racing competition. You can view the upcoming schedule plans for Riggs Motorsports by clicking on www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

    In other news, Tanner has just released new t-shirts for fans to purchase on his personal website – located at www.TannerEnglish.com. The stylish shirts are available in black, gray, and blue and in sizes ranging from Youth Medium-5XL (depending on color). Be sure to visit www.tannerenglish.com/store.html to buy the latest swag and support Tanner and the team in 2020!

    Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

    Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.delphcommunications.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Tenth in Lucas Oil Series Points Following Tripleheader Weekend
    2. Tanner English Nabs Show-Me 100 Top Ten; Heads to I-80 Speedway for First Time!
    3. Tanner English Readies for Hectic Week with Lucas Oil Tour After Florence Top Ten
    4. Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens
    5. Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State
    6. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s Hoosier Dirt Shootout – 7/31/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Rain postpones Kids Night & Fan Appreciation at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    Pevely, MO (August 1st, 2020) Wet weather has forced officials at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 to cancel tonight's racing action. The Nickel...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard & Jimmy Owens Split Preliminary Wins at Kokomo’s Hoosier Dirt Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BEST OF THE BEST: Sheppard & Owens Split Wins in Hoosier Dirt Shootout Opener Two Hottest Drivers in Dirt Late Model Racing Both Find Victory...
    Read more

    McKenzie, Hoffman, Losh and McKinney Earn Friday Prelim Victories at Kokomo

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    KOKOMO, IN – July 31, 2020 – Friday night’s debut for the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals at Kokomo Speedway had a little bit...
    Read more
    Previous articleRamirez prevails in Mod Mania finale
    Next articleWorld of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company Announce Digital, At-Track Partnership

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s Hoosier Dirt Shootout – 7/31/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard & Jimmy Owens Split Preliminary Wins at Kokomo’s Hoosier Dirt Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BEST OF THE BEST: Sheppard & Owens Split Wins in Hoosier Dirt Shootout Opener Two Hottest Drivers in Dirt Late Model Racing Both Find Victory...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company Announce Digital, At-Track Partnership

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CONCORD, NC — The World of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company are partnering on digital and at-track elements in 2020 beginning with this...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Tenth in Lucas Oil Series Points Following Tripleheader Weekend
    2. Tanner English Nabs Show-Me 100 Top Ten; Heads to I-80 Speedway for First Time!
    3. Tanner English Readies for Hectic Week with Lucas Oil Tour After Florence Top Ten
    4. Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens
    5. Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State
    6. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman grabs Summit Modified Nationals win at La Salle Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    He’s the two-time and defending tour champion, and now a three-time-straight Feature winner with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds. Needless to say, Nick...
    Read more

    Sheppard Tops Dillard & Owens In Stunning World of Outlaws Feature at Davenport

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUARTER MASTERS: Sheppard Beats Dillard & Owens in Remarkable Davenport Battle Six Official Lead Changes in Epic Back and Forth Duel on 1/4-Mile DAVENPORT, IOWA - For...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com