    World of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company Announce Digital, At-Track Partnership

    World of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company Announce Digital, At-Track Partnership

    Dirt Late Model News

    CONCORD, NC — The World of Outlaws and Sea Foam® Sales Company are partnering on digital and at-track elements in 2020 beginning with this weekend’s World of Outlaws events in Indiana and Ohio.

     

    Sea Foam® has been part of the automotive industry for more than 75 years and is one of the best-selling automotive additives in North America. Sea Foam® products have attracted a passionate following as the proven choice for mechanics, vehicle enthusiasts, and all sorts of people who love or depend on engines.

     

    Feature replays of World of Outlaws events on DIRTVision will now be known as “The Sea Foam Feature Replay.” In addition, at World of Outlaws events, restarts will take place in the Sea Foam Restart Zone.

     

    “World of Outlaws fans and competitors understand the importance of keeping their engines and equipment running clean, just like our customers,” Sea Foam® Director of Marketing Brian Miller said. “By partnering with the World of Outlaws at track and on DIRTVision, we believe we can extend the values that drive our daily operations and interactions to an audience that will find our products useful, whether in their cars, boats, or other motorized equipment.”

     

    Fans can expect to learn more about Sea Foam® through World of Outlaws social media channels beginning this weekend.

     

    ABOUT SEA FOAM SALES COMPANY

    Twin Cities-based Sea Foam Sales Company has been a trusted leader in engine fuel treatments, lubricants, and other specialty products since 1942. Founded on a single product developed for the marine market that gave it its name, Sea Foam has since grown to include a wide range of products for the automotive aftermarket and related industries, and is distributed nationwide. For more information about Sea Foam Sales Company, go to seafoamsales.com.

