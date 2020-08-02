More
    Overnight Rain Forces Postponement of Hoosier Dirt Shootout at Kokomo to Later Date

    World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series & Event Officials Committed to Returning & Finishing $25,000-to-win Program

    KOKOMO, IND. – A series of additional showers overnight brought too much rain to the already saturated grounds at Kokomo Speedway and have forced the postponement of Sunday’s finale to the inaugural Hoosier Dirt Shootout.

    World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, track, and event officials are working diligently to pursue a makeup date with full intention of returning to Kokomo Speedway and completing the $25,000-to-win, $1,500-to-win, 75-lap Hoosier Dirt Shootout feature.

    Stay tuned to @WoOLateModels social media for information regarding a return date.

