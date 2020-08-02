Payton Looney Claims Larry Phillips Memorial Win with CCSDS

COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway Up Next

West Plains, Missouri (08/01/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil sanctioned the annual Larry Phillips Memorial on Saturday night at Gary Stolba’s Legit Speedway Park, where Payton Looney came away with the $5,075 triumph.

The Republic, Missouri driver began his night by setting fast time overall in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying, and then won his heat race to earn the second-starting spot for the night’s coveted feature.

From outside the front row, Looney wired the field in the 40-lap finale to pick up the $5,075 winners check, which marked his second CCSDS conquest of the 2020 season.

Fifth-starting Mason Oberkramer finished second, while Tennessee’s Dane Dacus rounded out the podium in the third spot. B.J. Robinson and Morgan Bagley, who started 12th) completed the Top-5 finishers.

The tour now takes a two-week break before returning to action on August 20-22 with the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas). The weekend, which is co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS), includes complete $5,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday before drawing to a close on Saturday night with the $40,000-to-win finale.

For more information on the mega weekend, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 1, 2020

Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri)

Feature Finish

1)Payton Looney 2)Mason Oberkramer 3)Dane Dacus 4)B.J. Robinson 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Logan Martin 7)Spencer Hughes 8)Kyle Beard 9)Drew Armstrong 10)Kaeden Cornell 11)Tim Manville 12)Brian Rickman 13)Terry Phillips 14)Scott Crigler 15)Rick Rickman 16)Chad Mallett 17)David Payne 18)Timothy Culp 19)Raymond Merrill 20)Joe Godsey 21)Jamie Robards 22)Neil Baggett

DNS: Joey Smith, Hunter Gilmoe, Lynn Beach, Steve Karnes, Bobby Prosise, Tony Jackson Jr., Jesse Stovall, Raymond Merrill, on Driskell, Kaleb stolba, Austin Vincent, Jeff Roth, Chris Jones, Nick Whitehead, Robby Moore, Jamie Elam

Entries: 37

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Tony Jackson Jr. (13.864 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier (and overall): Payton Looney (13.846 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Spencer Hughes

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Payton Looney

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Dane Dacus

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main Winner: Scott Crigler

Hoosier Race Tire B-Main #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Spencer Hughes

COMP Cams Top Performer: Payton Looney

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Payton Looney

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Kaeden Cornell

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Tim Manville

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com