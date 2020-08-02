Peoria Speedway Results – 8/1/20

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Allen Weisser (25w)
|40
|2
|
4
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Travis Denning (56D)
|37
|4
|
9
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
|35
|6
|
14
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Jeremey Conway (f15)
|31
|10
|
11
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|30
|11
|
17
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|28
|13
|
1
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
7
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
12
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Russ Adams (74)
|24
|DNS
|
3
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Dennis Ponder (7)
|38
|3
|
5
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|37
|4
|
13
|Willie Myers (21m)
|36
|5
|
15
|Trevor Neville (777)
|35
|6
|
4
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
2
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
16
|Cole Hussong (98C)
|30
|11
|
9
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|28
|13
|
10
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|27
|14
|
8
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|26
|DNS
|
11
|Allen Weisser (25w)
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Jason Sharrow (311)
|0
|DQ
|
6
|Jason Wagner (22)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
9
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Tony Walker (80)
|35
|6
|
8
|Shane Allen (16)
|34
|7
|
18
|Dillon Trebor (5jr)
|33
|8
|
13
|Timothy Boldrey (5)
|32
|9
|
15
|Tj Jackson(r) (4)
|31
|10
|
14
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|29
|12
|
19
|Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
Eureka, Il.
|28
|13
|
20
|Brody Mosher (36M)
|27
|14
|
12
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
5
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
11
|Chris Morefield (19C)
Edwards, Il.
|23
|18
|
7
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|22
|19
|
10
|John Nethery (40K)
|21
|DNS
|
17
|Barry Sauder (289)
|0
Street Stocks A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Megan Erwin (14)
Attica, In.
|40
|2
|
3
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Lance Evans (37x)
|36
|5
|
6
|Terry Reed (5T)
Cerro Gordo, Il.
|35
|6
|
12
|Matt Fabrizius (615)
Genoa, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|32
|9
|
20
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
16
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|30
|11
|
19
|Shawn Ziemer (23z)
|29
|12
|
13
|Justin Thomas (227)
|28
|13
|
15
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|26
|15
|
8
|Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
5
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|24
|17
|
7
|Rudy Zaragoza (67)
|23
|18
|
14
|Jeff Peterson (6J)
|22
|19
|
21
|Kyle Anderson (1A)
|21
|20
|
10
|Tanner Sullivn (20)
|20
|21
|
17
|James Coleman (30)
|19
|22
|
22
|Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.
|18
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
|2
|
1
|Erik Vanapeldoorn (t82)
|3
|
3
|Brett Harper (37B)
|4
|
4
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|5
|
14
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|6
|
11
|David Prim (01)
|7
|
5
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|8
|
9
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|9
|
17
|Jason Atkinson (77B)
|10
|
16
|Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
Macomb, Il.
|11
|
13
|William Baso (44)
|12
|
12
|Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|13
|
6
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|14
|
8
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|15
|
7
|Kyle Harper (37)
|16
|
10
|Lester Massey (12)
East Peoria, Il.
|DNS
|
15
|Zach Clark (54)
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Travis Smith (9)
|0
|DNS
|
19
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
20
|Jon Hancock (28X)
|0