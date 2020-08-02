More
    Peoria Speedway Results – 8/1/20

    Race Track News Illinois Peoria Speedway
    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    6
    		 Allen Weisser (25w) 40
    2
    4
    		 Bob Gardner (4G)
    Washington, Il.    		 38
    3
    2
    		 Travis Denning (56D) 37
    4
    9
    		 Roger Rebholz (10)
    Sparland, Il.    		 36
    5
    5
    		 Brent McKinnon (26m) 35
    6
    14
    		 Todd Bennett (T2)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 34
    7
    8
    		 Rich Bell (21B)
    Sheffield, Il.    		 33
    8
    10
    		 Glen Thompson (14)
    Buckingham, Il.    		 32
    9
    15
    		 Jeremey Conway (f15) 31
    10
    11
    		 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
    Milford, Il.    		 30
    11
    17
    		 Jake Miller (28M)
    Camoille, Il.    		 29
    12
    13
    		 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 28
    13
    1
    		 Charles Hess (40)
    Peoria, Il.    		 27
    14
    7
    		 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
    Peoria, Il.    		 26
    15
    12
    		 Cole Swibold (98)
    Fairview, Il.    		 25
    16
    16
    		 Russ Adams (74) 24
    DNS
    3
    		 Jason Wagner (J12)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 0
    DNS
    18
    		 Matt Murphy(r) (8) 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    3
    		 Noah Faw (89)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 40
    2
    1
    		 Dennis Ponder (7) 38
    3
    5
    		 Donovan Lodge (32)
    Andover, Il.    		 37
    4
    13
    		 Willie Myers (21m) 36
    5
    15
    		 Trevor Neville (777) 35
    6
    4
    		 Charles Hess (97)
    Peoria, Il.    		 34
    7
    2
    		 Nash Hilmes (1)
    Walnut, Il.    		 33
    8
    7
    		 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 32
    9
    12
    		 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
    Peoria, Il.    		 31
    10
    16
    		 Cole Hussong (98C) 30
    11
    9
    		 Shawn Vaughn (98)
    Springfield, Il.    		 29
    12
    14
    		 Austin Lynn (72A)
    Mason City, Il.    		 28
    13
    10
    		 Billy Puckett (18)
    Metamora, Il.    		 27
    14
    8
    		 Derick Doerr (26D)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 26
    DNS
    11
    		 Allen Weisser (25w) 0
    DNS
    17
    		 Jason Sharrow (311) 0
    DQ
    6
    		 Jason Wagner (22)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Austin Simpson (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 40
    2
    2
    		 Keith Siegel (M68)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 38
    3
    9
    		 Dakota Traver (47)
    Trivoli, Il.    		 37
    4
    3
    		 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
    Pekin, Il.    		 36
    5
    1
    		 Tony Walker (80) 35
    6
    8
    		 Shane Allen (16) 34
    7
    18
    		 Dillon Trebor (5jr) 33
    8
    13
    		 Timothy Boldrey (5) 32
    9
    15
    		 Tj Jackson(r) (4) 31
    10
    14
    		 Derek Roberts (29B)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 30
    11
    6
    		 Brandon Bollinger (242)
    Kewanee, Il.    		 29
    12
    19
    		 Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
    Eureka, Il.    		 28
    13
    20
    		 Brody Mosher (36M) 27
    14
    12
    		 Michael Mennel (21P)
    Peoria, Il.    		 26
    15
    5
    		 Dustin Schram (84)
    Sterling, Il.    		 25
    16
    16
    		 Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
    Peoria, Il.    		 24
    17
    11
    		 Chris Morefield (19C)
    Edwards, Il.    		 23
    18
    7
    		 Bryon Ray (NO7)
    Marquette Heights, Il.    		 22
    19
    10
    		 John Nethery (40K) 21
    DNS
    17
    		 Barry Sauder (289) 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    1
    		 Megan Erwin (14)
    Attica, In.    		 40
    2
    3
    		 Robert Cottom (1)
    Galesburg, Il.    		 38
    3
    2
    		 Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
    Kingston, Il.    		 37
    4
    4
    		 Lance Evans (37x) 36
    5
    6
    		 Terry Reed (5T)
    Cerro Gordo, Il.    		 35
    6
    12
    		 Matt Fabrizius (615)
    Genoa, Il.    		 34
    7
    11
    		 Roger Rickels (59)
    Lasalle, Il.    		 33
    8
    9
    		 Al Gray (77)
    Ottawa, Il.    		 32
    9
    20
    		 Austin Simpson (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 31
    10
    16
    		 Ben Odell(r) (36)
    Marseilles, Il.    		 30
    11
    19
    		 Shawn Ziemer (23z) 29
    12
    13
    		 Justin Thomas (227) 28
    13
    15
    		 Kraig Hughes (0)
    Ottawa, Il.    		 27
    14
    18
    		 Seth Studnicka (5)
    Chillicote, Il.    		 26
    15
    8
    		 Wally Zander (68)
    Pekin, Il.    		 25
    16
    5
    		 Peter Odell (37)
    Streator, Il.    		 24
    17
    7
    		 Rudy Zaragoza (67) 23
    18
    14
    		 Jeff Peterson (6J) 22
    19
    21
    		 Kyle Anderson (1A) 21
    20
    10
    		 Tanner Sullivn (20) 20
    21
    17
    		 James Coleman (30) 19
    22
    22
    		 Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 18

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    2
    		 Dallas Strauch (24D)
    2
    1
    		 Erik Vanapeldoorn (t82)
    3
    3
    		 Brett Harper (37B)
    4
    4
    		 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
    Peoria, Il.
    5
    14
    		 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
    Pekin, Il.
    6
    11
    		 David Prim (01)
    7
    5
    		 Shane Kelley (14k)
    Hopedale, Il.
    8
    9
    		 Jay Mariuzza (5)
    Pekin, Il.
    9
    17
    		 Jason Atkinson (77B)
    10
    16
    		 Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
    Macomb, Il.
    11
    13
    		 William Baso (44)
    12
    12
    		 Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
    Creve Coeur, Il.
    13
    6
    		 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
    Brimfield, Il.
    14
    8
    		 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
    Creve Coeur, Il.
    15
    7
    		 Kyle Harper (37)
    16
    10
    		 Lester Massey (12)
    East Peoria, Il.
    DNS
    15
    		 Zach Clark (54) 0
    DNS
    18
    		 Travis Smith (9) 0
    DNS
    19
    		 Billy Snider (88B)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 0
    DNS
    20
    		 Jon Hancock (28X) 0
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    jdearing

