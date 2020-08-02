POWRi MIDGETS TAKE ON IRONMAN 55 THIS WEEKEND

More
    Belleville, IL. (08/02/2020). The historic POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi West Midget League prepare to take on a two-day showing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Alongside both POWRi Midget Series, the World of Outlaws Sprint cars will also be in attendance on Friday and Saturday, August 7-8.

    POWRi Midgets have been on the schedule alongside the World of Outlaws for five years in a row now at the Ironman 55. Previous to running five consecutive years with the World of Outlaws, the POWRi National Midgets visited I-55 from 2006-2008.

    Before the Ironman 55 in 2019, Brad Loyet of Sunset Hills, Mo. had been the only competitor to visit victory lane two times. Until last year, Rico Abreu of St. Helena, CA. led Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports to, two back-to-back wins in the most recent visit to I-55.

    The first trip back to the very anticipated event, in 2015 Tanner Thorson of Minden, NV. Took his Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports Midget to victory lane in POWRi’s first Ironman alongside the World of Outlaws. Thomas Meseraull found victory on the following night with his thrilling win.

    Information on Friday and Saturday:

    Friday 8/7

    Pits Gates Open – 2:00pm

    Driver Registration –

    Drivers Meeting – 3:30pm to 5:30pm

    Hot Laps – 6:30pm

    Saturday 8/8

    Pits Gates Open – 2:00pm

    Driver Registration –

    Drivers Meeting – 3:30pm to 5:30pm

    Hot Laps – 6:30pm

    For fans unable to attend this always-epic event, you can watch LIVE on DIRTVision. Subscribers with the “Sprint Car Fast Pass” will have access to both nights, but single-day and weekend packages will also be available for purchase at www.dirtvision.com.

    Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

