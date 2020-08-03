More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at LaSalle

    Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at LaSalle

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisLa Salle SpeedwayU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    Prepares for World of Outlaws in Wisconsin this Week

    Brian Shirley – Jim DenHamer photo


    CHILTON, Wis. (08/03/20) – Brian Shirley continued his recent hot-streak on Wednesday, dominating the DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway.

    Shirley swept the night’s racing card in the Bob Cullen Racing No. 3s Hoker Trucking/ Thomason Express/ J&J Ventures Gaming/ Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

    The victory was Shirley’s third in four races on the tour. Stretching his point lead, Shirley was glad to be in Victory Lane one more time. “Listen, this sport’s very humbling,” Shirley said. “You can be good one night and be horrible the next. So we’re just going to do the best we can do and takes it as it comes.”

    “To be honest, every race we go to, whether it’s Summer Nationals, World of Outlaws, heck, (even) a local $1,500-to-win race … every race is as tough as can be. Anymore, the competition is tough,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who comes in, where you go, what you do, it’s just super tough. All in all we just try to wake up every day, do the be job we can do as a team and prepare the car the best we can and just come to the race and do what the good Lord gives us.”

    One 32 drivers in a stout roster, Shirley opened the program by setting QuickTime in his qualifying group, winning his heat race, and redrawing the pole for his feature starting spot.

    At the drop of the green flag, Shirley took command. He went virtually unchallenged in the 40-lap affair and, by the time the white flag had come out, he’d lapped the field up to ninth.

    Finishing 3.234 seconds ahead at the checkers, Shirley claimed his 30th career Summer National triumph and the $5,000 payday over Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb Jr., Shannon Babb, and Chase Junghans.

    Continued rain at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday forced officials to once again postpone the remainder of the July 9th DIRT Summer Nationals event.

    Brian continues to lead the overall DIRTcar Summer Nationals standings. To learn more about these events, please visit www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.

    This week, Shirley looks to take on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, August 4 the tour heads to Beaver Dam Raceway for a $10,000-to-win event. From Thursday-Saturday, August 6-8 the 33rd Annual USA Nationals take center stage at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond.

    To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Brian Shirley and Bob Cullen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners which include: Hoker Trucking, Thomason Express, J&J Ventures Gaming, Kid’s Castle Learning Center, KBC Graphix, Cheap Cars, Bass Livestock Nutrition, Allgaier Motorsports, Integra Shocks, East Central Coin, Cheers, Cen-Pe-Co Racing Oil, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Jayco Construction, Larry’s Distributing, Hope For A Cure, Midwest Sheet Metal, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint & Body Shop, Peterson Fluid Systems, Hooker Harness, Willy’s Carburetor, Fast Shafts, Keyser Manufacturing, Dyers Top Rods, Wehrs Machine, Sweet Manufacturing, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, The Joie of Seating, Simpson, Hoosier Racing Tire, Quarter Master, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KKM, Speedwerx, Daugherty Motorsports, Multi Fire, Strange Oval, FK Rod Ends, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest team news and updates on Bob Cullen Racing, please visit www.BobCullenRacing.com.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals
    2. Brian Shirley takes LaSalle Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!
    3. Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!
    4. Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at Farmer City
    5. Babb Dominates LaSalle Speedway Summer Nationals for Third Straight Win
    6. Shirley Dominates at Fairbury for $10,000 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Triumph
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at LaSalle

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Prepares for World of Outlaws in Wisconsin this Week CHILTON, Wis. (08/03/20) – Brian Shirley continued his recent hot-streak on Wednesday, dominating the DIRTcar Summer...
    Read more

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Highland Speedway falls to rain Saturday, August 1st

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND - Rain and wet conditions forced the cancellation of 2020 Season Race #5 and Leaps of Love Night at the Races on Saturday...
    Read more

    CUMMINS COLLECTS TRI-STATE FINALE; STOCKON SEALS ISW TITLE

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (August 2, 2020).........Sunday's NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week finale at Tri-State Speedway turned out to be...
    Read more
    Previous articleEliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    Related articles

    Highland Speedway falls to rain Saturday, August 1st

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND - Rain and wet conditions forced the cancellation of 2020 Season Race #5 and Leaps of Love Night at the Races on Saturday...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/1/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    8/1/20 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS HEAT # 1 FEATURE 1 Josh Allen 1 Rick Conoyer 2 Ray Bollinger 2 Ray Bollinger 3 Derrick Carlson 3 Jacob Rexing 4 Frankie Wellman 4 Kyle Steffens HEAT # 2 5 Josh Allen 6 Dave Weitholder 1 Kyle Steffens 7 Brandon Roberts 2 Brandon Roberts 8 Zac Oedewaldt 3 Jacob Rexing 9 Mike Brooks 4 Mike...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brian Shirley Doubles Down with Summer Nationals
    2. Brian Shirley takes LaSalle Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!
    3. Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!
    4. Brian Shirley Dominates Summer Nationals at Farmer City
    5. Babb Dominates LaSalle Speedway Summer Nationals for Third Straight Win
    6. Shirley Dominates at Fairbury for $10,000 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Triumph

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com