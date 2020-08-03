Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) – A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, which featured the fourth Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5”, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1, for the IMCA Late Models. In the previous three qualifying nights there had been three different winners, but that streak was broken Saturday night with Mark Burgtorf claiming his second win of the season.

The 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature was first to take to the track, with Brandon Reu and Brandon Crawley drawing the front row. Reu would take advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Jash Ash and Adam Christy, who started 9th. While Ash followed in Reu’s tire tracks, Christy, Jared Heule, who started 7th, and Kimberly Abbott, who started 6th, swapped positions three thur fifth over the entire 15 laps. Meanwhile up front Ash tried the low and middle grooves to try and get the lead away from Reu. But without Reu making any mistakes over the entire race, he would hold on to claim the $400 top prize and his third win of the season at the track. Ash was 2nd, Abbott won the battle for 3rd, Christy was 4th, with Heule rounding out the top 5.

Brian Stanfill and Tyler Roth led the field to green in the 15 lap IMRA Midget feature, with Stanfill grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Brent Burrows and Mark McMahill. Burrows would try to work under Stanfill over the next 4 laps, and when that didn’t work he decided to try the middle groove. Which paid off, as he grabbed the top spot away from Stanfill on lap 6. Stanfill then followed Burrows over the next 5 laps, when the action was slowed on lap 11. Will Armitage spun in turn 4 to bring out the first yellow of the race. On the restart Burrows jumped back out front, with Stanfill and McMahill close behind. Then just after the lap was scored complete the second caution of the race appeared, as John Heitzman spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Burrows jumped back out front on the restart and would hold on over the final laps to pick up his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Stanfill was 2nd, McMahill was 3rd, Roth was 4th, with Chris Adrien coming from 9th to finish 5th.

Up next was the 25 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5”, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 IMCA Late Model feature, with Nick Marolf and Andy Eckrich drawing the front row. Marolf used his draw to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Mark Burgtorf and the youngster CJ Horn. Burgtorf tried to work under Marolf over the next three laps, but Marolf was able to hold him off at the line each lap. Then coming off turn 4 to complete lap 5, Burgtorf was able to get under Marolf and would edge him out at the line by inches to take over the top spot. Just after the lap was scored complete the first and only caution of the race slowed the action, as Matt Strassheim spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Burgtorf jumped back out front, with Marolf and Horn close behind. Burgtorf would start to put some distance between himself and the battles going on behind him, when he started to enter the back of the field on lap 20. This would allow Marolf and Dustin Griffin, who started 6th, to close back in on Burgtorf’s back bumper with 5 laps to go. Despite a last lap challenge from Marolf, Burgtorf was able to hold on to pick up his second “Drive For 5” qualifying win of the season at the track and the $1,000 top prize to go with it. Marolf settled for 2nd, Griffin was 3rd, Horn was 4th, with Eckrich holding on for 5th.

Twenty-five of the scheduled twenty-seven starters took to the track next for the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature, with Dylan Van Wyk and Brandon Dale making up the front row. Dale jumped out front on lap 1 over Van Wyk and Tim Plummer, and then held it until lap 3 when he spun in front of the field in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Kaleb Nevers spun in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Van Wyk grab the lead, with Plummer and Logan Anderson, who started 10th close behind. Two more laps were scored complete when the third caution of the race appeared on lap 6, as Reed Wolfmeyer spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Van Wyk moved back out front on the restart, with Anderson and Plummer following. Anderson, who was working the top of the track, tried to wrestle the lead away from Van Wyk over the next three laps, when the final caution of the race slowed the action on lap 10. As Shaun Slaughter spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Van Wyk jumped back out front, with Plummer edging out Anderson for the runner up spot. Anderson would grab the runner up spot back from Plummer on lap 12 and then went to work on Van Wyk for the top spot. Van Wyk would hold off Anderson over the final laps to score his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway, which was also worth $1,000. Brayton Carter, who started 9th, edged out Plummer on the final lap to claim 3rd, with Carter VanDenBerg finishing 5th after starting in 11th.

Damon Murty and Shawn Ritter drew the front row for the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA SportMod feature. But it was third place starter Abe Huls who edged out Damon Murty at the line to lead lap 1. Damon Murty would come back on the next lap to grab the top spot away from Huls. The action up front was slowed for the first time, as Dallon Murty nosed it into the guardrail in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Damon Murty jumped back out front, with Huls and David Brandies close behind. Just after the lap was scored complete the second caution appeared, as Jared Miller got into Jerry Jansen who spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Brandies got under Damon Murty to take the lead. The following lap, lap 8, Huls used the momentum off the top to get the lead back. The two and even three wide racing for the top six spots was slowed on lap 12, when Jake Powers spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Huls jumped back out front on the restart, with Brandies and Ritter following. After the lap was scored complete Powers would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow and ended his night. On the restart Huls jumped back out front, with Brandies and Ritter still close behind. One more lap completed, lap 15, the final caution of the race appeared, as Kenzie Ritter spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Once again Huls grabbed the lead on the restart, with Ritter and Damon Murty following. As Brandies drifted high off 4 and fell back to 9th. Huls would hold on over the final laps to claim his first win of the season at the track, which was worth $1,000. Ritter was 2nd, Damon Murty was 3rd, John Oliver Jr. came from 10th to finish 4th, with Jeremy Pundt coming from 8th to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 20 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, with Michael Long and Daniel Fellows leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Long used his draw to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Fellows and Mark Burgtorf. The action was slowed for the first and only time on lap 5, as Blake Woodruff spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Long jumped back out front, with Derrick Stewart over taking Burgtorf for the runner up spot. Stewart tried to keep pace with Long, and despite lapped traffic late in the race Long would cruise to the $1,000 win. Which happened to be his sixth win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Stewart was 2nd, Dennis LaVeine started 7th and finished 3rd, Burgtorf was 4th, with Jeff Waterman coming home in 5th.

Coming up next Friday, August 7th will be a regular weekly points night, presented by Buford’s Dozing & Excavating and Big Country 103.1. In action will be the Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models, Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts. All classes will be chasing IMCA National, State, Regional, Rookie and Track points, and will be lined up by weekly points inverts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Students (11-17) and Veterans $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, August 1, 2020 – Henniges Automotive and Wilson Bros. BBQ Night

Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 3. Dustin Griffin, Quincy, IL; 4. CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. Andy Eckrich, Oxford, IA; 6. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 7. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 8. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, IA; 9. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 10. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 11. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 12. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 13. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 14. Frank Mason, Cedar Rapids, IL; 15. Jacob Waterman, Milan, IL; 16. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA

Heat 1: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Matt Strassheim; 5. Tommy Elston; 6. Sam Halstead; 7. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 8. Ray Raker

Heat 2: 1. Dennis Woodworth; 2. Dustin Griffin; 3. Ron Boyse; 4. CJ Horn; 5. Andy Eckrich; 6. Jacob Waterman; 7. Jay Johnson; 8. Frank Mason

Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 3. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 4. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 5. Jeff Waterman, LaGrange, MO; 6. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 7. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 8. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 9. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. Dustin Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 11. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 12. Chad Giberson, Richland, IA

Heat 1: 1. Derrick Stewart; 2. Dustin Smith; 3. Levi Smith; 4. Daniel Fellows; 5. Chris Zogg; 6. Blake Woodruff

Heat 2: 1. Michael Long; 2. Jeff Waterman; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Bill Roberts Jr.; 5. Dennis LaVeine; 6. Chad Giberson

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Shawn Ritter, Keystone, IA; 3. Damon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 4. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 5. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 6. Dallon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 7. Shane Richardson, Wapello, IA; 8. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 9. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 10. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 11. Jared Miller, Iowa City, IA; 12. Kale Foster, Pittsfield, IL; 13. Pete Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 14. Kenzie Ritter, Keystone, IA; 15. Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 16. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO

Heat 1: 1. Abe Huls; 2. Shawn Ritter; 3. John Oliver Jr.; 4. Dallon Murty; 5. Beau Taylor; 6. Chad Krogmeier; 7. Kale Foster; 8. Kenzie Ritter

Heat 2: 1. David Brandies; 2. Damon Murty; 3. Jeremy Pundt; 4. Jake Powers; 5. Shane Richardson; 6. Jerry Jansen; 7. Jared Miller; 8. Pete Stodgel

Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Dylan Van Wyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 3. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Tim Plummer, Norway, IA; 5. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 6. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 7. Adam Shelman, Traer, IA; 8. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 9. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 10. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 11. Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 12. AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 13. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 14. Michael Goodwin, Quincy, IL; 15. Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 16. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 17. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 18. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 19. Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 20. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 21. Reed Wolfmeyer, Quincy, IL; 22. Draython Schanfish, East Moline, IL; 23. Justin Bartz, Quincy, IL; 24. Dakota Anderson, Quincy, IL; 25. Kaleb Nevers, Burlington, IA; 26. Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA (DNS); 27. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Austen Becerra; 3. Brandon Dale; 4. AJ Tournear; 5. Michael Goodwin; 6. Adam Birck; 7. Jim Gillenwater; 8. Kaleb Nevers; 9. Dakota Anderson (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Adam Shelman; 2. Ron Kibbe; 3. Dylan Van Wyk; 4. Tanner Klingele; 5. Draython Schanfish; 6. Tom Lathrop; 7. Reed Wolfmeyer; 8. Bob Cowman; 9. Justin Bartz

Heat 3: 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Brayton Carter; 3. Carter VanDenBerg; 4. Tim Plummer; 5. Shaun Slaughter; 6. Joe Roller; 7. Barry Taft; 8. Ryan Moore; 9. Tom Ruble

IMRA Midgets

A-Feature: 1. Brent Burrows, Lewistown, IL; 2. Brian Stanfill, Bakersfield, CA; 3. Mark McMahill, Peoria, IL; 4. Tyler Roth, Springfield, IL; 5. Chris Adrien, Joilet, IL; 6. Kevin Douglas, Madison, WI; 7. Russell Johnston, Monmouth, IL; 8. Jeremy Douglas, McFarland, WI; 9. Harrison Klevin, Marshall, WI; 10. Dave Baugh, Bloomington, IL; 11. Will Armitage, Athens, IL; 12. Cody Meyer, Canton, IL; 13. John Heitzman, San Jose, IL; 14. Dan Klevin, Marshall, WI; 15. Andy Baugh, Mason City, IL; 16. Jacob Sollenberger, Canton, IL; 17. Doug Canham, Pawnee, IL

Heat 1: 1. Brian Stanfill; 2. Mark McMahill; 3. Brent Burrows; 4. Russell Johnston; 5. Chris Adrien; 6. Jeremy Douglas; 7. Cody Meyer; 8. Dan Klevin

Heat 2: 1. Tyler Roth; 2. Andy Baugh; 3. Jacob Sollenberger; 4. Dave Baugh; 5. Doug Canham; 6. Kevin Douglas; 7. John Heitzman; 8. Harrison Klevin; 9. Will Armitage

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 3. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 4. Adam Christy, West Point, IA; 5. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 6. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL; 8. Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 9. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 10. Brandon Crawley, Burlington, IA; 11. Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Jared Heule; 3. Kimberly Abbott; 4. Kaycee McGregor; 5. Quinton Shelton; 6. Ashton Blain

Heat 2: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Adam Christy; 3. Robert Sturms; 4. Brandon Crawley; 5. Luke Fraise (DNS)