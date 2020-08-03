Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) – Racing returned to Huset’s Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout crowd and online viewers treated to an epic show during the C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Cory Eliason held off a charging Dominic Scelzi and 30 other competitors to capture the $20,000 top prize for winning the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 event during the first race at the dirt oval since May 2017. Cory Yeigh was also victorious as he came out on top of a side-by-side duel throughout the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series main event.

“Welcome back, everybody,” Yeigh shouted into the mic during Victory Lane, which prompted one of many moments when the electric crowd let out a raucous cheer.

Both main events featured exhilarating competition with the win coming down to the final lap. Eliason scored his first All Star triumph since Aug. 16, 2019. However, it was anything but easy, especially after a caution on Lap 2 gave the lead back to polesitter Kerry Madsen.

Madsen led the first lap before Eliason took over the top spot on the high side exiting turn two on Lap 2. A caution came out before the lap was completed and it gave Madsen the lead for the restart.

“I was concerned that Kerry got out front,” he said. “I showed him the line and I thought that was it, game over.”

Madsen took advantage as he led for the first dozen laps. Traffic began to play a role on Lap 9 and it provided Eliason an opportunity to pounce on Lap 13. Madsen fell to third before he reclaimed the runner-up position on Lap 16 and the lead on Lap 17 by utilizing the bottom groove.

Eliason stuck to the outside lane and six laps later it helped propel him into the lead once again. While he maintained the top spot throughout the remainder of the race, Madsen and later Scelzi stayed within striking distance until the checkered flag was waved.

“I’ve raced sprint cars for nine years and this is the best surface I’ve ran on,” Scelzi said. “Huset’s Speedway is back and it’s here to stay.”

Madsen rounded out the podium with a third-place result.

“The excitement, the intensity here is amazing,” he said. “It’s great for the area, great for sprint car racing in the Midwest.”

Ian Madsen used a last-lap pass to secure fourth place. He was also the Hard Charger after maneuvering from his 12th starting position. Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson set quick time in qualifying. However, he was involved in a wild crash during a heat race that ended his night early. Larson was okay after getting upside down in turns one and two, but the team elected not to use a backup car to continue racing. It snapped a seven-race winning streak with the series.

Series points leader Aaron Reutzel, Scelzi, Cale Thomas and Kerry Madsen were the heat race winners. Kerry Madsen and Eliason each captured a dash win. Justin Henderson won the B Main.

Yeigh hustled from seventh and edged sixth-starting Zach Olivier to garner the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series triumph. The duo spent most of the race battling side by side with Yeigh committed to the top groove. Olivier narrowly took the lead on multiple occasions, but the outside lane prevailed on the final lap.

“I lost back brakes on that tangle up so I had to run the top,” Yeigh said. “That was a blast.”

Tim Dann rallied from 10th to third and Dan Jensen maneuvered from 12th to fourth. Eric Moser posted a fifth-place finish.

Jim Pruett, Billy Prouty and Jensen each won a heat race.

Next up for Huset’s Speedway will be a doubleheader on Sept. 5-6 when the track features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series.

RACE REPORT: HUSET’S SPEEDWAY IN BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) –

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET ALL STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPIONS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 26-Cory Eliason (2); 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (3); 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 4. 5-Ian Madsen (12); 5. 24-Rico Abreu (5); 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. 70-Cale Thomas (4); 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (6); 9. 21-Brian Brown (9); 10. 13-Paul McMahan (11); 11. 19-Paige Polyak (10); 12. 11-Zeb Wise (15); 13. 35P-Skylar Prochaska (8); 14. 4X-Terry McCarl (13); 15. 7-Justin Henderson (21); 16. 17W-Shane Golobic (17); 17. 3K-Tim Kaeding (18); 18. 14J-Jody Rosenboom (16); 19. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (23); 20. 44S-Trey Starks (14); 21. 99-Skylar Gee (24); 22. 17-Josh Baughman (20); 23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (22); 24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (19).

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 7-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (3); 3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. 99-Skylar Gee (4); 5. W20-Greg Wilson (7); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 7. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr (6); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (11); 9. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); 10. 05-Colin Smith (10); 11. 47-Brant O’Banion (14); 12. (DNS) 11XS-Donovan Peterson; 13. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray; 14. (DNS) 17A-Austin McCarl.

Kears Speed Shop Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (2); 3. 24-Rico Abreu (3); 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 5. 21-Brian Brown (5).

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 26-Cory Eliason (1); 2. 70-Cale Thomas (4); 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (3); 4. 35P-Skylar Prochaska (2); 5. 19-Paige Polyak (5).

Ford Performance Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel (1); 2. 21-Brian Brown (2); 3. 44S-Trey Starks (5); 4. 35P-Skylar Prochaska (3); 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (6); 6. 99-Skylar Gee (8); 7. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr (7); 8. 05-Colin Smith (9); 9. (DNF) 83-Lynton Jeffrey (4).

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (1); 2. 5-Ian Madsen (6); 3. 19-Paige Polyak (2); 4. 26-Cory Eliason (3); 5. 3K-Tim Kaeding (7); 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (5); 7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (8); 8. (DNF) 57-Kyle Larson (4); 9. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (9).

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 70-Cale Thomas (1); 2. 13-Paul McMahan (2); 3. 24-Rico Abreu (3); 4. 11-Zeb Wise (6); 5. 17W-Shane Golobic (5); 6. 7-Justin Henderson (4); 7. W20-Greg Wilson (7); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (9); 9. (DNF) 11XS-Donovan Peterson (8).

Mobil 1 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (3); 2. 4X-Terry McCarl (2); 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (4); 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom (1); 5. 17-Josh Baughman (7); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 8. (DNS) 17A-Austin McCarl.

Lincoln Electric Qualifying: 1. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:10.843 (14); 2. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.165 (27); 3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:11.218 (4); 4. 26-Cory Eliason, 00:11.228 (13); 5. 35P-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.248 (3); 6. 19-Paige Polyak, 00:11.260 (18); 7. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.277 (21); 8. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.312 (1); 9. 13-Paul McMahan, 00:11.316 (26); 10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.338 (31); 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.342 (8); 12. 44S-Trey Starks, 00:11.353 (5); 13. 70-Cale Thomas, 00:11.369 (24); 14. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 00:11.391 (12); 15. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.428 (10); 16. 5-Ian Madsen, 00:11.431 (16); 17. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:11.449 (22); 18. 3K-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.479 (15); 19. 11-Zeb Wise, 00:11.513 (23); 20. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.518 (30); 21. 4X-Terry McCarl, 00:11.548 (35); 22. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 00:11.612 (7); 23. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 00:11.613 (6); 24. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.657 (28); 25. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.791 (34); 26. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:11.843 (25); 27. 11XS-Donovan Peterson, 00:11.930 (20); 28. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:12.014 (19); 29. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:12.030 (11); 30. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:12.179 (29); 31. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:12.451 (17); 32. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.451 (9).

LATE MODEL STREET STOCK TOURING SERIES

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 2. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 3. 40-Tim Dann (10); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (12); 5. 1M-Eric Moser (9); 6. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson (14); 7. 55-John Hoing (17); 8. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (13); 9. 34-Brett Larson (18); 10. 51-Billy Prouty (8); 11. 99-Ryan DeBoer (20); 12. 21-Ron Howe (3); 13. 25Z-Tyler Zebell (5); 14. 81-Travis Vanden Top (16); 15. 97-Jim Pruett (4); 16. 29Z-JJ Zebell (1); 17. 3-Matt Steuerwald (2); 18. 83X-Brylee Gough (11).

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 97-Jim Pruett (1); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 4. 83X-Brylee Gough (6); 5. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (5); 6. 81-Travis Vanden Top (2); 7. (DNF) 34-Brett Larson (7).

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 51-Billy Prouty (2); 2. 1M-Eric Moser (1); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (3); 4. 40-Tim Dann (4); 5. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 6. 55-John Hoing (5); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (7).

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 98-Dan Jensen (3); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 3. 25Z-Tyler Zebell (1); 4. 21-Ron Howe (6); 5. 11N-Nathan Roiger (5); 6. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (2).

UP NEXT –

Sept. 5-6 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.