Highland Speedway falls to rain Saturday, August 1st

HIGHLAND – Rain and wet conditions forced the cancellation of 2020 Season Race #5 and Leaps of Love Night at the Races on Saturday night at Highland Speedway. Track officials are in discussion to move the popular Leaps of Love Night at the Races to another weekend and that information will be released when available.

Here are your top 5 in Highland Speedway Championship points through four races in the 2020 racing season:

In the UMP Steve Schmitt Late Model Class

#78 Chad Zobrist (Highland) 290 points

2. #52 Matt Bailey (Highland) 279 points

3. #11 Shannon Kuhn (Highland) 225 points

4. #30 Mark Voigt (Marine) 217 points

5. #6K Michael Kloos (Trenton) 214 points

In the UMP O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Modified Class

#84 Tyler Deibert (Highland) 283 points

2. #88 Rob Lee (Sorento) 248 points

3. #15 Chris Smith (Highland) 220 points

4. #128 Zach Schantz (Highland) 195 points

5. #21M Willy Myers (Collinsville) 171 points

In the UMP Carquest Auto Parts ProModified Class

#787 Cody Zobrist (Highland) 309 points

2. #5 Owen Steinkoenig (Highland) 288 points

3. #63V Cody Ventimiglia (Highland) 254 points

4. #81 Garett Schumacher (Pocahontas) 251 points

5. #88 Steven Wolf (Edwardsville) 209 points

In the Cheetah Mobile Device Repairs Street Stock Class