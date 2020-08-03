Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport

World of Outlaws Invade Wisconsin this Week

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/03/20) – Brandon Sheppard added to his already impressive win tally this week with a pair World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series victories in the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car.

The Illinois ace claimed his third win in as many starts this season at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway on Tuesday before taking a preliminary feature win at Kokomo (Indiana) Speedway on Friday.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series made their second appearance of the season at Davenport Speedway. QuickTime in his qualifying group followed by a heat race win earned Brandon a spot in the feature redraw.

Drawing the fourth starting position for the $10,000-to-win feature, Sheppard took the lead for the finale time with four laps remaining in the 50-lapper to score the win. However, the fight to the finish wasn’t an easy one.

Sheppard and Jimmy Owens battled for second in the opening laps with Sheppard eventually taking the spot. Using the inside groove, Sheppard took the lead from Cade Dillard on lap 19.

On lap 35, Sheppard switched to the high line, opening the door for Dillard. An intense side-by-side battle ensued, with the two swapping the lead several times over the next ten laps.

With five to go, Dillard was caught in slower traffic on the bottom, allowing Sheppard to squeeze by on the top side to reassume the lead. In a mad dash to the finish, Sheppard crossed the finish line 0.521 seconds ahead of Dillard and Owens. Jimmy Mars and Chris Simpson rounded out the Top-5.

The Hoosier Dirt Shootout at Kokomo Speedway – boasting a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday – took the place of the annual Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of that event.

Friday’s preliminary program at Kokomo Speedway mirrored that of Fairbury’s Prairie Dirt Classic, with time trials setting the line-ups for a pair of 25-lap qualifying features. Sheppard earned the third starting spot for the second feature via his qualifying effort.

Polesitter Darrell Lanigan paced the opening two circuits before Sheppard forged ahead on the bottom. Sheppard worked the inside line of the quarter-mile oval the entire way, distancing himself 1.675 seconds ahead of Ricky Thornton Jr. at the checkers. Chase Junghans finished third with Tyler Erb and Mike Marlar completing the Top-5.

In the redraw for Saturday’s 75-lap main event, Sheppard earned the third position on the grid. Unfortunately, light rain prior to the start of the feature forced officials to postpone the finale to Sunday. Continued rain showers overnight at Kokomo Speedway left officials with no choice but to re-schedule the event. A makeup date was not immediately announced.

This week, Rocket1 Racing will follow the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series to Wisconsin. On Tuesday, August 4 the tour heads to Beaver Dam Raceway for a $10,000-to-win event. From Thursday-Saturday, August 6-8 the 33rd Annual USA Nationals take center stage at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond.

Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

