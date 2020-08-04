More
    Home Dirt Late Model News $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    USA Nationals Saturday — Jacy Norgaard photo

    EAGLE CHASIN’: Drivers & Fans Gear Up for USA Nationals This Weekend at Cedar Lake

    Cedar Lake Speedway Crown Jewel Offers Mega $250,000 Purse & Incredible Fan Experience

    NEW RICHMOND, WISC. – The USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway has been a staple in Dirt Late Model Racing since 1988. For more than three decades now, this crown jewel event nestled in New Richmond, Wisc. has been attracting fans and drivers from all across the world. It’ll be no different this weekend when the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series comes to town for the 33rd annual showcase.

    Set for Thursday, August 6 – Saturday, August 8, a capacity crowd will witness the brightest superstars in Dirt Late Model Racing go head-to-head for three consecutive nights on the 3/8th-mile oval. The likes of Brandon SheppardScott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb, Ricky WeissCade Dillard, Shane Clanton, Jimmy Mars, Darrell Lanigan, Bobby Pierce, Chase Junghans, and many more, are among those expected to attend and compete for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win title earnings.

    BUY TICKETS HERE

    With such a colossal event comes a special format.

    Thursday’s opener sits as a standalone show with a full slate of USRA Limited Late Models accompanying a full show for the World of Outlaws Late Models which includes Qualifying, Heat Races, LCS’s and a 30-lap, $6,000-to-win feature. The fun doesn’t end there though. On both Thursday and Friday, fans can keep the night alive with a post-race party over at the Cedar Lake Arena.

    On Friday, the USA Nationals program officially kicks off. With qualifying out of the equation, drivers will go to battle for passing points in a pair of 12-lap heat races lined up by pill draw. From there, the top point-getters will conclude the night with a dash to set the front four rows of the feature and decide who claims the coveted pole position. A full show of local late models will also be in action as the support class on both Friday and Saturday night.

    Before racing begins on Saturday, a driver autograph and meet & greet session will take place at 4:30pm, allowing fans to get up close and personal with their favorite World of Outlaws stars. It’s all business after that, as the Last Chance Showdowns will give teams one final shot to put it in the main event. To conclude the weekend, a 100-lap USA Nationals finale takes center stage with a whopping $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start payout.

    If history is any indication of how this weekend will go down, we’re more likely than not to see a new winner walk away with the coveted eagle trophy. Since 2012, all eight USA Nationals titles have gone to eight different drivers with seven of them being first-time winners.

    Defending champion Chris Madden will not be in attendance to defend his title, but former champions Brandon Sheppard (2018), Jimmy Owens (2014), Darrell Lanigan (2012), Scott Bloomquist (2010, 2008, 2006, 2003, 1999), Jimmy Mars (2009, 1996), and Billy Moyer (1993, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988), will be looking to add to their collections.

    Full-time Outlaws Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard, Chase Junghans, Dennis Erb Jr.Ashton WingerBoom Briggs and Brent Larson will be looking to make their mark on the USA Nationals with their first championship this weekend.

    For fans unable to attend the 33rd annual USA Nationals in-person, DIRTVision will be streaming all three nights of racing LIVE. Thursday & Friday’s portion are $24.99 each, Saturday’s finale is $29.99, or a three-day weekend package is $59.99.

    Advanced tickets are available for purchase HERE.

    • Thursday only at gate $30 Adults, $15 Student, $35 Pits
    • Friday only at gate $30 Adults, $15 Students, $40 Pits
    • Saturday only at gate $40 Adults, $20 Students, $45 Pits
    • Advance Friday / Sat Pass* $65 Adults, $32 Students
    • Advance Thu/Fri/Sat Pass* $90 Adults, $45 Students
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Twenty-Five Reasons To Attend The 25th Annual USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway On Aug. 2-4
    2. Brian Birkhofer Enjoys Stellar Weekend at Cedar Lake; Readies for Independence and West Liberty!
    3. ‘Party In The Pits’ Presented By Roush Yates Keeps Fun Rolling After Friday’s USA Nationals Qualifying Action At Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Davenport Tops Moyer Jr. In Late Battle At Cedar Lake Speedway To Win Thursdays USA Nationals Opening Night Feature
    5. Richards Makes Saturday’s USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway His Long-Awaited First Crown-Jewel Victory
    6. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Highland Speedway officials end 2020 racing season effective immediately!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND – Due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, Highland Speedway officials have decided to end the 2020 racing season...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws To Battle For Elusive Ironman Title At I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Elusive Ironman Title On The Line At I-55 Haudenschild will look to repeat while others hunt for their first Ironman win...
    Read more

    Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 4, 2020) — Each year well over 100...
    Read more

    $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    EAGLE CHASIN': Drivers & Fans Gear Up for USA Nationals This Weekend at Cedar Lake Cedar Lake Speedway Crown Jewel Offers Mega $250,000 Purse &...
    Read more
    Previous articleLucas Oil Speedway Hockett/McMillin Memorial
    Next articleWild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

    Related articles

    Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 4, 2020) — Each year well over 100...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws Late Models Announce Long Awaited Return to Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, August 20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    ABBOTTSTOWN, PA. – For the first time in 15 years, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is going back to Pennsylvania's Lincoln Speedway. Scheduled for Thursday,...
    Read more

    Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    World of Outlaws Invade Wisconsin this Week SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/03/20) – Brandon Sheppard added to his already impressive win tally this week with a pair...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Twenty-Five Reasons To Attend The 25th Annual USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway On Aug. 2-4
    2. Brian Birkhofer Enjoys Stellar Weekend at Cedar Lake; Readies for Independence and West Liberty!
    3. ‘Party In The Pits’ Presented By Roush Yates Keeps Fun Rolling After Friday’s USA Nationals Qualifying Action At Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Davenport Tops Moyer Jr. In Late Battle At Cedar Lake Speedway To Win Thursdays USA Nationals Opening Night Feature
    5. Richards Makes Saturday’s USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway His Long-Awaited First Crown-Jewel Victory
    6. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com