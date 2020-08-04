Highland Speedway officials end 2020 racing season effective immediately!

HIGHLAND – Due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, Highland Speedway officials have decided to end the 2020 racing season effective immediately. Representatives from the State of Illinois have been in touch with local leadership and voiced concerns over the track’s ability to effectively enforce social distancing measures.
Highland Speedway would like to thank our diehard fans and drivers that attended the races this year. With your support, we have laid the foundation for an even more successful 2021 racing season. You can find out more information about Highland Speedway right here on our Facebook page or by going to www.highlandspeedway.com.