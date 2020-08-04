More
    Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway Hockett/McMillin Memorial

    Lucas Oil Speedway Hockett/McMillin Memorial

    MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
    Belleville IL. (8/4/2020) The Tenth Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial presented by General Tire at Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland Missouri, will have a flair of familiarity to the event from Thursday, September 17th to Saturday, September 19th. Following the format and guidelines of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will as now run in the manner.

    By using the same format as the ASCS National Tour, teams and fans alike will feel a bit more structure to the overall program. Giving race fans a chance to see their favorite drivers each night with the addition of entrants each night drivers will now earn points for their finishes instead of everyone receiving the same season point recognition.

    Pre-Entry for POWRi WAR competitors at the tenth annual JHDM Memorial are now available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration tab thru MyRacePass.com. Early entries are $50 (must be postmarked by September 6th). Late entries (postmarked after September 6th) or received at the track are $100. Along with entry and payment, include a W9 Form, found under “rules” on powri.com. Please make checks payable to POWRi.

    New POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Format:

    No split Qualifying Nights. All drivers will compete in both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for the Top 8 on Saturday nights feature.

    Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. POWRi WAR Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

    Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. The remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. The lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. The number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. The lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

    Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday with top two in each going into the A-Feature straight-up starting from the ninth position.

    The remainder of the field will fall into three B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top two from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

    More updates will be released in the upcoming weeks, Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Wright Ready to Go for Hockett / McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway!
    2. Hafertepe scores sweet repeat in Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
    3. One of open-wheel’s crown jewels returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for 3-day Hockett-McMillin Memorial
    4. Baughman, Bacon earn Night 2 wins in Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
    5. Johnson, Richards capture opening-night Hockett/McMillin Memorial feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
    6. Hahn and Windom capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial final-night feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Highland Speedway officials end 2020 racing season effective immediately!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND – Due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, Highland Speedway officials have decided to end the 2020 racing season...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws To Battle For Elusive Ironman Title At I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Elusive Ironman Title On The Line At I-55 Haudenschild will look to repeat while others hunt for their first Ironman win...
    Read more

    Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 4, 2020) — Each year well over 100...
    Read more

    $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    EAGLE CHASIN': Drivers & Fans Gear Up for USA Nationals This Weekend at Cedar Lake Cedar Lake Speedway Crown Jewel Offers Mega $250,000 Purse &...
    Read more
    Previous articleAbelson is Clay County IMCA Dirt Knights winner
    Next article$50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    Related articles

    World of Outlaws To Battle For Elusive Ironman Title At I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Elusive Ironman Title On The Line At I-55 Haudenschild will look to repeat while others hunt for their first Ironman win...
    Read more

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    CUMMINS COLLECTS TRI-STATE FINALE; STOCKON SEALS ISW TITLE

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (August 2, 2020).........Sunday's NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week finale at Tri-State Speedway turned out to be...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Wright Ready to Go for Hockett / McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway!
    2. Hafertepe scores sweet repeat in Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
    3. One of open-wheel’s crown jewels returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for 3-day Hockett-McMillin Memorial
    4. Baughman, Bacon earn Night 2 wins in Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
    5. Johnson, Richards capture opening-night Hockett/McMillin Memorial feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
    6. Hahn and Windom capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial final-night feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com