Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 4, 2020) — Each year well over 100 drivers aspire to reach Victory Lane at the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. For the 2021 addition of the mega event, the hallowed ground at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway will once again be tabbed as Hoker Trucking Victory Lane.

Dixon, Iowa-based Hoker Trucking is back on the lengthy list of sponsors for the 2021 edition of the miniseries, which features six evenings of racing from January 9-17 for the Super Late Model, Modified and X-Modified divisions. For the fourth-straight year, the Hoker Trucking logo will be displayed prominently every time a feature winner climbs out of their car after reaching the checkered flag first.

“We have a lot of great supporters at the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout, but the husband-and-wife duo of Jeff and Penny Hoker are arguably two of racing’s most adamant supporters. From race teams to race events to series, they go out of their way to support dirt track racing,” noted Wild West Shootout Event Manager, Ben Shelton. “The entire Hoker family are some of the most genuine and charismatic people that you’ll ever meet, and it’s an honor to have their continued involvement with our event.

“The Hokers are truly the epitome of what the dirt track racing family is all about.”

The trucking company managed by Jeff Hoker also sponsors 2017 Wild West Shootout champion Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Ill., and perennial Wild West Shootout contender Chris Simpson of Oxford, Iowa.

“The Wild West Shootout has grown to be one of our favorite weeks of racing of the entire year. For our family it has become a racing vacation with great racing as well as great times with friends and family both at and away from the track in the Phoenix area,” said Jeff Hoker. “My family and I thoroughly enjoy sponsoring Victory Lane and being there to congratulate the winners each race night.

“The bottom line is that this is a great week of racing that everyone can make into a winter-time vacation while seeing some of the greatest racing action of the year.”

For information on the services provided by Hoker Trucking, please visit www.HokerTrucking.com.

Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

