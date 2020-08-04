World of Outlaws To Battle For Elusive Ironman Title At I-55

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Elusive Ironman Title On The Line At I-55

Haudenschild will look to repeat while others hunt for their first Ironman win Aug. 7-8

PEVELY, MO – Aug. 4, 2020 – The stamina and strength of the greatest Sprint Car drivers in the world will be put to the test this weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the prestigious Ironman 55.

Drivers will compete in a doubleheader event at the fast 1/3-mile track, running 35 laps on Fri., Aug. 7 and then 55 laps on Sat., Aug. 8 – the longest World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event of the year.

With $28,000 on the line to win between the two nights and a special dumbbell trophy presented to the winner Saturday night, drivers will be pushing their cars and their bodies to the edge to claim the Ironman title.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can still watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

HISTORIC HAUD: Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, enters the Ironman 55 weekend looking to hold on to the title he claimed with a historic win last year. He won his first Ironman by more than 10 seconds over 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, lapped up to the top-five and led 45 of the 55 laps in the caution free event.

He was on track to pull off a similar feat at the 1/3-mile track in May by taking the lead early and running away with it, but a mistake in Turn 1 resulted in him flipping over the cushion. He and his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team are poised to put their NOS Energy Drink #17 back in Victory Lane with their recent run of 18 top-10 finishes in a row in the last 19 events – including their win at Lincoln Speedway.

TOP CAT: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, is the winningest driver on 1/3-mile tracks, so far, this year. He won at I-55 in May and swept the weekend at Beaver Dam Raceway. His brother-in-law Kyle Larson has the second most, having won at I-55 in May and his last race with the Series at Attica Raceway Park.

Both drivers were the only two to finish on the podium during the spring doubleheader event at I-55, as well.

Sweet reclaimed the points after the last race at Williams Grove Speedway, after a wild two weeks of rare issues for both he and Donny Schatz. He’s currently 18 points ahead of Schuchart and 26 points ahead of Schatz. So, while he and his NAPA Auto Parts Kasey Kahne Racing team hunt for their first Ironman title together, they’ll also be looking for two good points nights.

DETERMINED SCHATZ: After claiming the points lead for a week, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz fell back to third in points when a mechanical issue took him out of the race during the Summer Nationals at Williams Grove. He and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team will be digging to rebound during the Ironman weekend.

Prior to the issue, they hadn’t finished worse than second in five of their last seven races – including getting their third win of the year at Lernerville Speedway.

Of all the accolades Schatz was acquired, the Ironman is one he’s still chasing after. He has two wins at the 1/3-mile track, though – the most recent coming in 2015. He finished seventh and eighth, respectively, at the speedway in May.

SHARK STRENGTH: Shark Racing has proven it has the strength and speed to go after another Ironman title this year. Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA – who has five wins already this season, including a win at the 1/3-mile Lake Ozark Speedway – won the Ironman in 2018. His teammate, and fellow Hanover, PA-native, Jacob Allen showed speed at the track in May, leading laps and earning his first top-five of the year there.

The two Drydene drivers are coming into the doubleheader weekend with the momentum of solid runs during the PA swing. Both finished on the podium at Lincoln Speedway, where Allen also led several laps. And they also finished inside the top-five at the Summer Nationals at Williams Grove.

DOUBLE DUTY GRAVEL: David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, will have a busy weekend ahead of him. He’ll make his NASCAR Truck Series debut Friday night and then make the trip to Pevely, MO on Saturday to go after his first Ironman title. Parker Price-Miller will fill in for him Friday night as Jason Johnson Racing is in the contention for the team championship – only 26 points back from the lead.

Gravel is the most recent winner in the Series, picking up his first Summer Nationals victory at Williams Grove a couple of weeks ago. A win at I-55 this weekend would be his second at the track – his first came in 2016. He has one win at a 1/3-mile track this year, as well, but he’ll look for big improvements from his May performances at I-55 where he finished sixth and 17th, respectively.

PITTMAN ON VICTORY HUNT: Of all the full-time drivers on the World of Outlaws tour, Daryn Pittman, of Owasso, OK, is the winningest driver at I-55 with three victories – the most recent coming in 2018.

The 1/3-mile track has been one of his best. He’s finished outside the top-10 only seven times in 33 races at the track and has finished inside the top-five half of the time. He finished third at the Ironman last year but finished outside the top-10 in both May events.

Pittman and his Roth Motorsports team are still searching for their first win of 2020. A victory at I-55 could help set them on a path to many more.

SPEEDY STEWART: Shane Stewart, of Bixby, OK, found his footing in Bernie Stuebgen’s Indy Race Parts #71 at I-55 in May. He finished fourth and sixth, respectively, and then went on a run of five top-10 finishes in a row with the team. Eventually, their solid chemistry together resulted in a win Williams Grove last month.

Stewart will be chasing his second Ironman title this weekend. His first came in 2015 – also his sole victory at the track.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Fri., Aug. 7 and Sat., Aug. 8, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely, MO, for the Ironman 55. Event Info/Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is a high-banked 1/3-mile track

Track Record – 9.995 sec. set by Kyle Larson on May 22, 2020

Online – FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.com

1/3-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been nine races on a 1/3-mile track in 2020.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: Brad Sweet won on May 22 and Kyle Larson won on May 23

Lake Ozark Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on May 29 and Donny Schatz won on May 30

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 5 and June 6

34 Raceway: Parker Price-Miller won on July 10

Wilmot Raceway: David Gravel won on July 11

Attica Raceway Park: Kyle Larson won on July 14

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 PREVIOUS WINNERS

2020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23

2019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 3

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Knoxville Raceway to make history once again with “The One and Only” three-day event (Aug. 13-15) which includes the Brownells Capitani Classic presented Great Southern Bank. Get tickets by clicking here.

2020 STATS

There have been 27 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 7

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

4– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

5 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (33 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 7

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 7

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 6*

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 6

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 6*

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

6 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4*

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4*

7 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

*Jackson “Qualifier” winners

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3*

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

2 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

3 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

*Jackson “King of the Hill Dash” winner

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (21 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

3 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (9 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (1 driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (21 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 18

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 12

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10

4 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 7

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 6

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

3 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 143

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 138

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 122

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 104

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 71

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 61

7 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 45

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

9 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 30

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

10 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 27

11 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 25

12 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 23

13 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

14 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 2

3 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (2 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – TR

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, March 13 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / (Canceled)

5. Saturday, March 14 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, TX / (Canceled)

6. Saturday, March 21 / USA Raceway / Tucson, AZ / (Canceled)

7. Sunday, March 22 / Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ / (Canceled)

8. Saturday, March 28 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / (Canceled)

9. Sunday, March 29 / Santa Maria Raceway / Nipomo, CA / (Canceled)

10. Friday April 3 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

11. Saturday, April 4 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

12. Friday, April 10 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / (Canceled)

13. Saturday, April 11 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, CA / (Canceled)

14. Friday, April 17 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

15. Saturday, April 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

16. Friday, April 24 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

17. Saturday, April 25 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

18. Wednesday, May 6 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / (Postponed)

19. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

20. Friday, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

21. Saturday, May 9 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

22. Friday, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

23. Saturday, May 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

24. Tuesday, May 19 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / (Postponed)

25. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

26. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

27. Saturday, May 23 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / (Postponed)

28. Monday, May 25 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / (Postponed)

29. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

30. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

31. Friday, June 5 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Canceled

32. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

33. Saturday, June 6 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, MN / Canceled

34. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

35. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

36. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wednesday, June 17 / The Dirt Oval at Route 66 / Joliet, IL / Canceled

38. Friday, June 19 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Canceled

39. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

40. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

41. Saturday, June 20 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Canceled

42. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

44. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

45. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

46. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

48. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

49. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

50. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

51. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

53. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

54. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

55. Sat., Aug. 1 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Postponed

56. Sun., Aug. 2 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Postponed