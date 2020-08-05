More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Three Tracks, States, and Weekends Equals Impressive August for Lucas Oil

    Three Tracks, States, and Weekends Equals Impressive August for Lucas Oil

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    BATAVIA, OHIO (August 3, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will return to racing for three huge weekends, at three tracks, in three states during the month of August. Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky; Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Arkansas; and Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania will each be host to the Lucas Oil Series for a total of over $575,000 in prize money.

    The first stop for the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be Florence Speedway, competing in three separate events over four days. On Wednesday, August 12th teams will vie for a $12,000 top prize in the 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial. The Sunoco North/South Shootout will take place on Thursday, August 13th, paying $10,000-to-win as a prelude to the 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil. August 14th-15th, series drivers along with local and regional standouts will compete in two rounds of heats on Friday. Passing points being awarded for the heats and will set the stage for Saturday’s B-Mains and $50,000-to-win North/South 100. The 30-lap, $2,000 to win non-qualifiers race will cap off the weekend. Open Wheel Modifieds will also be in contention all four days. Advanced tickets for the Ralph Latham Memorial, North/South Shootout, and/or the North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets

    Teams will leave Florence Speedway and head to Batesville Motor Speedway for three days of the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions. The Topless 100, which is co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday, August 20th and on Friday, August 21st. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale, paying $40,000-to-win. Joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be the Open Wheel Modifieds. To order advanced tickets call or text 870-613-1337.

    The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series stars will travel over one thousand miles back North for three days of complete shows at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania for the Rumble by the River.  Thursday, August 27th will pay $10,000-to-win for 30 laps; Friday, August 28th is $12,000-to-win for 40 laps; and 50 laps on Saturday, August 29th that will pay $15,000-to-win. Tickets will be available for purchase on-site only, no pre-event ticket sales. The Lucas Dirt series will be joined by Limited Late Models on Thursday, while the Modifieds will be the support division on both Friday and Saturday.

    Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Championship Standings heading into August. Jonathan Davenport currently trails Owens by 300 points. Rounding out the top five are: Josh Richards in third, Tyler Erb in fourth, and Tim McCreadie in fifth.

    For fans unable to make it out in person, each night of racing in August will be live on LucasOilRacing.tv.

    Track and Event Information:

    Florence Speedway

    Phone Number: 859-485-7591

    Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

    Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

    Website: www.florencespeedway.com

    Wednesday, August 12th – 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial (50 Laps)

    Thursday, August 13th – Sunoco North/South Shootout (50 Laps)

    Friday, August 14th & Saturday, August 15th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil (100 Laps)

    Florence Speedway August 12th Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Florence Speedway August 13th Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Florence Speedway August 14th Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Florence Speedway August 15th Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

    *For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 4 new tires.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

    Florence Speedway August 12th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    Florence Speedway August 13th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

    Florence Speedway August 15th Event Purse (A-Main): 1. $50,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $6,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $4,000, 7. $3,750, 8. $3,500, 9. $3,250, 10. $3,000, 11. $2,750, 12. $2,500, 13. $2,250, 14. $2,200, 15. $2,150, 16. $2,100, 17. $2,050, 18. $2,000, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000

    Florence Speedway August 15th Event Purse (Non-Qualifiers Race): 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. $750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400

    Florence Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv Air Times:

    Wednesday, August 12th – 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)
    Thursday, August 13th – Sunoco North/South Shootout: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)
    Friday, August 14th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Saturday, August 15th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Batesville Motor Speedway

    Phone Number: 870-251-0011

    Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

    Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road

    Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

    Thursday, August 20th – (30 Laps)

    Friday, August 21st – (30 Laps)

    Saturday, August 22nd – 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag (100 Laps)

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 21st Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 22nd Tire Rule

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 23rd Tire Rule

    B-Mains:

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

     

    A-Main:

    Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM40

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 21st Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 22nd Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

     

    Batesville Motor Speedway August 23rd Event Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

    Batesville Motor Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv Air Times:

    Thursday, August 20th: 8:30 PM EDT (monthly/yearly subscription)

    Friday, August 21st: 8:30 PM EDT (monthly/yearly subscription)

    Saturday, August 23rd – 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag: 9:00 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Port Royal Speedway

    Phone Number: 717-527-2303

    Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

    Directions: Two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

    Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

    Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River (30 Laps)

    Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River (40 Laps)

    Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River (50 Laps)

    Port Royal Tire Rule:Rumble by the River August 27th-29th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Port Royal Speedway August 27th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

    Port Royal Speedway August 28th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    Port Royal Speedway August 29th Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,900, 10. $1,800, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    Port Royal Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv air times:

    Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5250 $145,050
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4950 $99,200
    3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4810 $83,775
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4785 $89,250
    5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4730 $83,350
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4590 $67,375
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4550 $65,532
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4510 $67,200
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4335 $54,350
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4240 $41,625
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4080 $46,450
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3995 $49,125
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3790 $26,425
    14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3355 $22,150

     

     

    ####

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Lucas Oil Late Models Target Sunoco North/South 100
    2. Lucas Dirt Travels to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway
    3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – Technical Bulletin on Tire Testing
    4. Three Days. Three States. Three Big Events.
    5. Three States. Three Days. Over $180,000 On the Line for Lucas Oil Late Models
    6. 2015 Chevy Super Series Schedule Features 17 Dates At 10 Tracks In 4 States
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Three Tracks, States, and Weekends Equals Impressive August for Lucas Oil

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATAVIA, OHIO (August 3, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will return to racing for three huge weekends, at three...
    Read more

    Ethan Dotson takes Harris Clash win at Deer Creek Speedway!

    IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
    IMCA Modified IMCA Harris Clash A Feature 1 30 laps | 00:03:00.745 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Ethan Dotson Bakersfield, CA 175 2 9 Austin Arneson Fargo, ND 10 3 12 Tim Ward Chandler, AZ 4TW 4 18 Jake O'Neil Tucson, AZ 0 5 4 Cayden Carter Oskaloosa, IA 10C 6 5 Ethan Braaksma Newton, IA 111 7 6 Jeff Aikey Cedar Falls, IA 77 8 17 Joel...
    Read more

    Jimmy Owens dominates at Beaver Dam for Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    O-SHOW TIME: Owens Back to World of Outlaws Victory Lane with Beaver Dam Dominance Owens' 19th Career Win, Moyer's Podium Return, Dillard's Points Shakeup, & Sheppard's...
    Read more

    Highland Speedway officials end 2020 racing season effective immediately!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND – Due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, Highland Speedway officials have decided to end the 2020 racing season...
    Read more
    Previous articleEthan Dotson takes Harris Clash win at Deer Creek Speedway!

    Related articles

    Jimmy Owens dominates at Beaver Dam for Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    O-SHOW TIME: Owens Back to World of Outlaws Victory Lane with Beaver Dam Dominance Owens' 19th Career Win, Moyer's Podium Return, Dillard's Points Shakeup, & Sheppard's...
    Read more

    Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 4, 2020) — Each year well over 100...
    Read more

    $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Invading Cedar Lake Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    EAGLE CHASIN': Drivers & Fans Gear Up for USA Nationals This Weekend at Cedar Lake Cedar Lake Speedway Crown Jewel Offers Mega $250,000 Purse &...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Lucas Oil Late Models Target Sunoco North/South 100
    2. Lucas Dirt Travels to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway
    3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – Technical Bulletin on Tire Testing
    4. Three Days. Three States. Three Big Events.
    5. Three States. Three Days. Over $180,000 On the Line for Lucas Oil Late Models
    6. 2015 Chevy Super Series Schedule Features 17 Dates At 10 Tracks In 4 States

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com