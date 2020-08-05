Three Tracks, States, and Weekends Equals Impressive August for Lucas Oil

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will return to racing for three huge weekends, at three tracks, in three states during the month of August. Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky; Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Arkansas; and Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania will each be host to the Lucas Oil Series for a total of over $575,000 in prize money.

The first stop for the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be Florence Speedway, competing in three separate events over four days. On Wednesday, August 12th teams will vie for a $12,000 top prize in the 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial. The Sunoco North/South Shootout will take place on Thursday, August 13th, paying $10,000-to-win as a prelude to the 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil. August 14th-15th, series drivers along with local and regional standouts will compete in two rounds of heats on Friday. Passing points being awarded for the heats and will set the stage for Saturday’s B-Mains and $50,000-to-win North/South 100. The 30-lap, $2,000 to win non-qualifiers race will cap off the weekend. Open Wheel Modifieds will also be in contention all four days. Advanced tickets for the Ralph Latham Memorial, North/South Shootout, and/or the North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets

Teams will leave Florence Speedway and head to Batesville Motor Speedway for three days of the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions. The Topless 100, which is co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday, August 20th and on Friday, August 21st. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale, paying $40,000-to-win. Joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be the Open Wheel Modifieds. To order advanced tickets call or text 870-613-1337.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series stars will travel over one thousand miles back North for three days of complete shows at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania for the Rumble by the River. Thursday, August 27th will pay $10,000-to-win for 30 laps; Friday, August 28th is $12,000-to-win for 40 laps; and 50 laps on Saturday, August 29th that will pay $15,000-to-win. Tickets will be available for purchase on-site only, no pre-event ticket sales. The Lucas Dirt series will be joined by Limited Late Models on Thursday, while the Modifieds will be the support division on both Friday and Saturday.

Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Championship Standings heading into August. Jonathan Davenport currently trails Owens by 300 points. Rounding out the top five are: Josh Richards in third, Tyler Erb in fourth, and Tim McCreadie in fifth.

For fans unable to make it out in person, each night of racing in August will be live on LucasOilRacing.tv.

Track and Event Information:

Florence Speedway

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Wednesday, August 12th – 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial (50 Laps)

Thursday, August 13th – Sunoco North/South Shootout (50 Laps)

Friday, August 14th & Saturday, August 15th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil (100 Laps)

Florence Speedway August 12th Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Florence Speedway August 13th Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Florence Speedway August 14th Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Florence Speedway August 15th Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Florence Speedway August 12th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Florence Speedway August 13th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Florence Speedway August 15th Event Purse (A-Main): 1. $50,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $6,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $4,000, 7. $3,750, 8. $3,500, 9. $3,250, 10. $3,000, 11. $2,750, 12. $2,500, 13. $2,250, 14. $2,200, 15. $2,150, 16. $2,100, 17. $2,050, 18. $2,000, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000

Florence Speedway August 15th Event Purse (Non-Qualifiers Race): 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. $750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400

Florence Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv Air Times:

Wednesday, August 12th – 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Thursday, August 13th – Sunoco North/South Shootout: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Friday, August 14th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Saturday, August 15th – 38th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Thursday, August 20th – (30 Laps)

Friday, August 21st – (30 Laps)

Saturday, August 22nd – 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag (100 Laps)

Batesville Motor Speedway August 21st Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Batesville Motor Speedway August 22nd Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Batesville Motor Speedway August 23rd Tire Rule

B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

A-Main:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Batesville Motor Speedway August 21st Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

Batesville Motor Speedway August 22nd Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

Batesville Motor Speedway August 23rd Event Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

Batesville Motor Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv Air Times:

Thursday, August 20th: 8:30 PM EDT (monthly/yearly subscription)

Friday, August 21st: 8:30 PM EDT (monthly/yearly subscription)

Saturday, August 23rd – 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag: 9:00 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Directions: Two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River (30 Laps)

Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River (40 Laps)

Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River (50 Laps)

Port Royal Tire Rule:Rumble by the River August 27th-29th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Port Royal Speedway August 27th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Port Royal Speedway August 28th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Port Royal Speedway August 29th Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,900, 10. $1,800, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Port Royal Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv air times:

Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5250 $145,050 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4950 $99,200 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4810 $83,775 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4785 $89,250 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4730 $83,350 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4590 $67,375 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4550 $65,532 8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4510 $67,200 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4335 $54,350 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4240 $41,625 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4080 $46,450 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3995 $49,125 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3790 $26,425 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3355 $22,150

####