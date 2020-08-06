More
    Greg Stanek's photos from Lucas Oil Speedway's KDRA Drag Boats

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s KDRA Drag Boats

    MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News
    Photos by Greg Stanek

    26 photos

    Brandon Overton claims USA Nationals prelim win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Morton Buildings Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 76-Brandon Overton ; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens ; 3. 1t-Tyler Erb ; 4. 21-Billy Moyer ; 5. 157-Mike Marlar...
    Read more

    Austin McCarl Masters Night #1 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright   KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2020) – Austin McCarl is two for two in 360 features at Knoxville Raceway this season.  Thursday’s win...
    Read more

    Hudson O’Neal Back in Seat with PCC Motorsports in Huge North/South 100 Weekend!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA) Only about three weeks removed from his amicable split with the MasterSbilt House Car team, Hudson O'Neal announced yesterday on social media...
    Read more

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s KDRA Drag Boats

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more
    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway – 8/1/20

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more

    Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Kids Night Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

    Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
    Central Missouri Speedway August 5, 2020 (Warrensburg, Missouri) Mother Nature halted action at Central Missouri Speedway last Saturday night after six inches of rain saturated the...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws To Battle For Elusive Ironman Title At I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Elusive Ironman Title On The Line At I-55 Haudenschild will look to repeat while others hunt for their first Ironman win...
    Read more
    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (July 29, 2020) - As each day passes, it sinks in a little bit more for Tucker Cox. This is especially true...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley dominates at La Salle Speedway for DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LaSALLE, IL – July 29, 2020 – They say to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Not only did the defending DIRTcar...
    Read more

