Huset’s Returns!

(Bill W) August 5, 2020, Monroe, IA – In 1954, Til Huset carved out a racetrack in the Split Rock Creek Valley south of Brandon, South Dakota. Nearby Soo Speedway was booming at the time, and Til tried everything to keep it going. He tried afternoons, put lights in, tried different nights, and all of it was to no avail. The track closed after the 1955 season.

When drivers clashed with management at Soo Speedway, they formed the Sioux Falls Stock Car Association. Drivers bought shares that they used to purchase Til Huset’s speedway in 1958. They turned the dilapidated grounds into the new “go-to” place for racing in the Sioux Falls area.

The premier class went from stock cars to modified stocks, to supermodifieds and eventually to sprint cars. Fast forward to the end of 2015, and Huset’s was purchased by Chuck Brennan. Chuck moved from the traditional Sunday nights to Saturdays and crowds dwindled. When payday loan laws changed, owning a multi-million dollar racetrack didn’t make sense.

To make a long, frustrating story short, Tod Quiring bought the property this summer. Sunday was the grand re-opening, welcoming the All Stars.

Driving up, to be honest, I was thinking more about the car count than what the reopening meant to local fans. When I crested the hill and looked down into the valley and the racetrack, reality hit. The place was already packed.

Many were in the same boat as announcer Shawn Neistadt, who had written off Huset’s Speedway. This was a day they thought would never come, and at the same time, it was like they never left. The place looked great.

The line for the grandstand was backed up all the way until hot laps started. A live band played to entertain. Mark Dobmeier, recently injured, was greeting a TV crew when I passed by. Fans, the track crew, media and drivers had one thing in common. They were giddy.

Anticipation was in the air. The crowd rose for late model stock car hot laps…that’s right, late model stock car hot laps! But it was the first green flag in over three years, and they were ready. Standing ovation.

They also roared for Doug Clark, who flagged one more time at his hometown track. He took care of the first sprint car heat, and yielded to his son Justin with back up Nate Peterson. He descended the flag stand to cheers.

And there was racing too. Kyle Larson was going for a $57,000 weekend in the #57. Unfortunately, his birthday didn’t go well, and he ended up crashing hard in turn one, done for the night.

As often happens at Huset’s, California natives take a liking to the quarter-mile bullring. Cory Eliason took home $20,000 in his first ever visit. Though he compared it to Warrnambool, it also resembles many of the tracks he cut his teeth on. Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi followed closely, and declared the track the best prepared he’s seen this year. Few argued. Kerry Madsen looked glum, but completed the podium after leading much of the way. Brother Ian was right behind him, going 12th to fourth in the Forbrook #5.

Pyrotechnics were there all night, and a large fireworks show made waiting in line to get out entertaining. Racing has returned to Huset’s!

Looking through the archives found a trip to Huset’s in May of 2001 that saw all-time feature winner Terry McCarl setting a new track record and winning the feature. Butch Hanssen, who sported Holiday Inn sponsorship for many years won the 360’s that night. Find results and stories at the bottom of this column. The all-time feature winners at Huset’s…

All-time Huset’s Speedway Supermodified/410 feature winners (top 10)

Name Feature Wins Track Champs Gold Cup/HoS Wins 1. Terry McCarl 98 8 3 2. Mark Dobmeier 67 6* 3. Danny Lasoski 42 3 2 4. Harold Petree 35 2 5. Harry Torgerson 34 3 6. Jim Matthews 30 1 7. Gerald Bruggeman 28 3 8. Leland Van Emmerik 21 2 Marlon Jones 21 1 10. Arnie Nimmerfroh 20 3

It was a very busy weekend in the upper Midwest! Larson dominated the All Stars in Plymouth, Wisconsin Thursday for $26,000, took 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa for $6,000 and destroyed them all at Knoxville for $5,000.

Seth Bergman towed a long ways to grab the Sprint Invaders feature in Dubuque, Iowa Thursday. Like Huset’s, Dubuque is a bullring that west coasters take a liking to. Scelzi has two wins there himself, and Kyle Offill qualified for the Dash. Washington’s JJ Hickle climbed to the podium before a throttle spring sabotaged him. Lynton Jeffrey thought he was there for the first time, until we showed him results from a DNF in the VanderEcken #10 in 2004 IRA action. He won the dash Thursday.

Lynton followed that up with an emotional win at Knoxville Saturday in the 360 class, after holding off Tim Shaffer in Tony Stewart’s #14. This week’s 360 Nationals should be a barn burner.

Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by OpenWheel101.com features last weekend went to Kyle Larson times three, Eliason and Bill Balog at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo, Wisconsin Friday night. Kerry Madsen holds a slim point lead over Brian Brown heading into the weekend. Both will run the 360 Nationals.

This week’s Midwest Thunder point shows will showcase the “Ironman 55” in Pevely, IRA Founders Night at Wilmot, open 410 action Sunday in Jacksonville, and Monday’s $10,000 to win Front Row Challenge in Oskaloosa. If you can contribute to the point fund, drop me a line.

5/27/01

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, SD

23 410s

25 360s

410s

Terry McCarl shattered Mark Kinser’s two year old track record with a clocking of 10.520 seconds around the high-banked 3/8 mile facility in time trials. Terry was followed by Don Droud Jr., Skip Jackson, Gregg Bakker, and Micah Schliemann. Scott Fokken scratched after hot laps when he suffered motor problems with his Ford.

Heat one (started): 1. Kenny Hansen 4 (2) 2. Chad Meyer 1w (4) 3. Droud 1m (6) 4. Schliemann R19 (5) 5. Justin Henderson 83 (3) 6. Randy Rosenboom 14R (7) 7. Clint Garner 40 (1) DNS – Fokken 1

Garner had a tire go down to bring out a lap five caution. He went pitside. On the restart, Droud was in hot pursuit of Meyer but couldn’t quite get around him.

Heat two (started): 1. McCarl 24 (6) 2. Steve Ballenger 53 (1) 3. Jake Peters 57 (2) 4. Dennis Moore Jr. 71 (3) 5. Bakker 11x (5) 6. Gary DeWall 16 (4) 7. Ryan Anderson 71R (7) 8. Dusty Ballenger 2D (8)

McCarl got by a steady S. Ballenger on the final lap to take the win.

Heat three (started): 1. Mark Toews 5T (3) 2. Tim Monson 1wx (1) 3. John Lambertz 12L (2) 4. Chad Radel 25 (4) 5. Jackson 55 (5) 6. Chuck Swenson X (6) 7. Chuck McGillivray 101 (7)

Toews worked for three laps to get around a stubborn Monson before getting the job done with two to go.

A feature (started): 1. McCarl (8) 2. Moore (2) 3. Droud (7) 4. Toews (3) 5. Jackson (15) 6. Radel (5) 7. Lambertz (1) 8. S. Ballenger (12) 9. DeWall (17) 10. Henderson (13) 11. Bakker (14) 12. Anderson (19) 13. Schliemann (6) 14. Rosenboom (16) 15. Swenson (18) 16. McGillivray (20) 17. Peters (9) 18. Monson (11) 19. Meyer (4) 20. Hansen (10) 21. D. Ballenger (21) DNS – Garner, Fokken

Moore surged to the point with Toews and Lambertz in tow. McCarl had worked his way up to third by lap eight when Meyer spun, collecting Bakker and Hansen. All restarted, Bakker replaced his top wing to continue. The restart saw disaster again when a six car incident involved D. Ballenger, Monson, Swenson, Bakker, Meyer and Hansen who tipped over. Only Swenson and Bakker (whose crew worked feverishly during the red to get him back in action) returned. Moore continued to impress after the restart, as did Toews who was passed by McCarl on the restart. Lap ten saw a caution for a stalled Schliemann. He rejoined the group at the tail. Moore worked hard to fend off McCarl for several laps before Terry got under him in the late going. The top five finishers were all Knoxville regulars. Jackson was the hard-charger moving up ten spots to claim fifth.

360s

Heat one (started): 1. Randy Droescher 24 (1) 2. Mark Slendy 1K (2) 3. Bill Fredin 14 (4) 4. Mitch Runge 28 (5) / 5. Jeremy Kasten 10 (6) 6. Jerry Kramer 1z (3)

Runge was scheduled to start third but needed a repush to start and went to the back. Fredin worked on Slendy but couldn’t quite get around him for second.

Heat two (started): 1. Lyle Howey III 55 (2) 2. Lee Goos Jr. 17 (4) 3. Bob Gilliland 11 (1) 4. Mike Ellingson 2 (5) 5. Kevin Ingle 2K (6) 6. Ryan Bickett 17B (7) 7. Bill Smith 33 (3)

Smith stopped on lap five and exited. Goos looked strong on the low side but couldn’t get around Howey.

Heat three (started): 1. Justin Saathoff 85 (2) 2. Troy Vink 77 (1) 3. John Miller 24m (6) 4. Steve Haman 23 (3) 5. Kory Rawstern 4K (4) 6. Doug Martens 51 (5)

Miller shook off a 360 spin to come back from last to third. Rawstern spun bringing out a caution on lap three of six.

Heat four (started): 1. Gordy Vogelaar 75 (6) ) 2. Eric Lutz 5 (4) 3. Gary Johnson 18 (1) 4. Dusty Ballenger 2D (3) 5. Butch Hanssen 8 (5) 6. Justin Clark 4 (2)

A spin by Clark on lap one collected Hanssen sending both cars pitside. D. Ballenger exited on lap five. Johnson spun while running second coming for the checkered, surrendering that spot to Lutz. Vogelaar looked strong throughout.

B feature (started): 1. Hanssen (6) 2. Rawstern (3) 3. Ingle (2) 4. Martens (4) / 5. Clark (7) 6. Bickett (8) 7. Kasten (1) DNS – Smith, Johnson, D. Ballenger, Kramer

Kasten hit a cone inside turn one and exited with a flat while leading. Clark spun on lap five bringing out a caution. Hanssen was the class of the field.

A feature (started): 1. Hanssen (15) 2. Droescher (1) 3. Goos (8) 4. Vogelaar (11) 5. Gilliland (2) 6. Slendy (4) 7. Vink (3) 8. Miller (10) 9. Runge (12) 10. Howey (5) 11. Haman (14) 12. Saathoff (6) 13. Martens (18) 14. Rawstern (16) 15. Ingle (17) 16. Ellingson (13) 17. Fredin (7) 18. Lutz (9)

Lutz exited early. Fredin flipped on lap 13. Droescher stole out to a commanding margin and led until the red flag for Fredin. Meanwhile, Hanssen had put himself into second from his 15th starting spot. He rod the rim around Droescher and went on to victory. Good charges by Vogelaar and Hanssen in an entertaining race.

Photo: Cory Eliason and Kerry Madsen battle for the lead Sunday at Huset’s (Rob Kocak Photo)

Bill Wright

Bill W Media

sprntcar@hotmail.com

Twitter: @BillWMedia

Website: www.OpenWheel101.com