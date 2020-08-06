Looking Back on the History of USA Nationals at Cedar Lake

BACK IN TIME: Reviewing 32 Years of USA Nationals History

From $8,000-to-win 50-lapper in 1990 to Formidable $50,000-to-win Crown Jewel in 2020

NEW RICHMOND, WISC. – This weekend’s edition of the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway marks the 33rd consecutive year of racing for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series crown jewel event.

From humble beginnings in 1988 to today’s colossal weekend that engulfs New Richmond, Wisc. – located just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line, northeast of Minneapolis, MN – this August tradition has transformed itself into one of the biggest happenings Dirt Late Model Racing each year.

The 2020 running of the USA Nationals kicks off tonight with a full preliminary show of World of Outlaws Late Models and USRA Limited Late Models on the card. Hot laps hit the track at 6:30pm CT with fans able to purchase tickets ($30 Adult, $15 Student, FREE 11-Under, $35 Pit Pass) at the gates. For those unable to make it, DIRTVision has a pay-per-view broadcast online for $24.99 tonight or a weekend package for $59.99.

With such a rich history dating back three-plus decades, we took a look at some of the unrivaled champions, the impressive statistics, some key moments, and more tidbits that have made up the first 32 years of the USA Nationals.

INFLATION RATE: One of the highest-paying races in the Dirt Late Model world today, the USA Nationals was once an $8,000-to-win event in 1990 and 1991. Since then, Cedar Lake Speedway has transformed the event into a crown jewel that pays $50,000-to-win. The first significant rise in pay came in 1992 at $20,000-to-win won by Billy Moyer; it rose to $30,000-to-win in 1997 when Rick Aukland took the money; the very next year in 1998 Donnie Moran claimed a boosted $40,000 prize; and Scott Bloomquist banked the first $50,000 payday in event history back in 2006. Most recently, the starting payout was bumped up to make Saturday’s feature a whopping $3,000-to-start.

TWO GOAT’S: It’s a debate that seems to be never-ending; Billy Moyer vs. Scott Bloomquist in the conversation for greatest of all time. In the case of the USA Nationals, both National Dirt Late Model Racing Hall of Fame inductees stand on even ground. Moyer (’88, ’89, ’90, ’92, ’93) has his five titles and Bloomquist (’99, ’03, ’06, ’08, ’10) has his own five, but both have done it in remarkably different fashion. “Mr. Smooth” has been dominant with more than 400+ laps led and $74,000 in first-place winnings; whereas Bloomer has been sneaky good with just 154 laps led and more than $230,000 in his event titles.

LATE RACE DRAMA: The USA Nationals main event has seen a pass for the win come within the final ten laps on eight different occasions. Those late-race moments include Billy Moyer stealing the inaugural 1988 title from Donnie Moran with 5 to go; Moyer again stripping Moran of the lead with 10 to go in 1989; Rick Aukland snookering Moyer on the final lap of the 1991 race; Aukland again finding magic with a pass on Bill Frye with 2 laps left in 1997; Rick Eckert passing Dale McDowell with 8 to go in 2002; Bloomquist besting Moyer with 5 laps left in 2010; Jimmy Owens fending off Bobby Pierce with 6 to go in 2014; and Chris Madden striking Brandon Sheppard with 5 laps left last year.

PLENTY OF PARITY: Since 2009, the USA Nationals has provided 11 different champions in 12 years. Cut the list to 2012 and you find eight different $50,000 victors in eight different 100-lap features. Even more impressive? Seven of those eight drivers since 2012 have all been first-time champions of the USA Nationals. Recent winners of Cedar Lake’s big dance include Darrell Lanigan (’12), Tim McCreadie (’13), Jimmy Owens (’14), Jonathan Davenport (’15), Josh Richards (’16), Don O’Neal (’17), Brandon Sheppard (’18), and Chris Madden (’19).

ALL OVER THE MAP: The 18 drivers to win a USA Nationals title at the New Richmond, Wisc. facility have hailed from 14 different states over the years. Tennessee owns the most titles at six with five going to Bloomquist and an extra one to Owens; Arkansas has five all from Moyer; Kentucky holds three with two for Jack Boggs and one for Lanigan; Georgia also has a trio of eagle trophies with McDowell’s two and Davenport’s one; Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Iowa and West Virginia natives all hold two titles; Ohio, Illinois, New York, Indiana and South Carolina each have one win for their drivers.

BADGER PRIDE: Outside of Jimmy Mars’ (Menomonie, WI) resume which includes two USA Nationals (’96, ’09) and ten top five finishes at the event, only three other Wisconsin natives have managed to record a top five result in their home state crown jewel. Dan Schlieper of Sullivan, Wisc. came the next closest to winning on home turf with a 2nd in 2000; John Kaanta of Elk Mound, Wisc. in 1990 and Paul Gilberts of San Creek, Wisc. in 1996 were the only other Wisconsin front runners with fourth-place finishes to their credit.

FLAG-TO-FLAG: Only three times in 32 years has a driver led all 100 laps of the USA Nationals championship feature. Ironically enough, all three instances have came in three different decades. Billy Moyer did it first in a 1992 beatdown, Dale McDowell left his mark on the race with 100-laps of domination in 2001, and Darrell Lanigan did it most recently with a crushing triumph in the 2012 version.

LEAD CHANGES GALORE: The 2014 USA Nationals holds the event record for most official lead changes in the championship feature with Jimmy Owens, Jimmy Mars, and Bobby Pierce swapping the top spot on six occasions before Owens sealed the deal on lap 95. However, the 2008 running of the USA Nationals is untouched in the department of different leaders with five drivers controlling the race at separate points. Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Brian Birkhofer and Tim McCreadie duked for P1 before Scott Bloomquist ultimately became the final leader on lap 71.

PAST NATIONALS WINNERS 1988 Billy Moyer 2004 Brian Birkhofer 1989 Billy Moyer 2005 Dale McDowell 1990 Billy Moyer 2006 Scott Bloomquist 1991 Rick Aukland 2007 Brian Birkhofer 1992 Billy Moyer 2008 Scott Bloomquist 1993 Billy Moyer 2009 Jimmy Mars 1994 Jack Boggs 2010 Scott Bloomquist 1995 Jack Boggs 2011 Josh Richards 1996 Jimmy Mars 2012 Darrell Lanigan 1997 Rick Aukland 2013 Tim McCreadie 1998 Donnie Moran 2014 Jimmy Owens 1999 Scott Bloomquist 2015 Jonathan Davenport 2000 Davey Johnson 2016 Josh Richards 2001 Dale McDowell 2017 Don ONeal 2002 Rick Eckert 2018 Brandon Sheppard 2003 Scott Bloomquist 2019 Chris Madden

1988 WORLD OF OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (57 CARS) A FEATURE (50 LAPS): 1. Billy Moyer $12,000 2. Donnie Moran 3. Larry Phillips 4. Rick Aukland 5. Ken Essary 6. Freddy Smith 7. Tom Nesbitt 8. Pete Parker 9. Charlie Swartz 10. Steve Kosiski 11. Joe Kosiski 12. Tommy Joe Pauschert 13. Willy Kraft 14. Leon Plank 15. Rick Egersdorf 16. Bob Helm 17. Terry Phillips 18. Mitch Johnson 19. Johnny Stokes 20. Jeff Hinkemeyer 21. Steve Fegers 22. Ray Guss, Jr. 23. Joel Cryderman 24. Eddie Pace 1989 WOO LATE MODEL NATIONALS (53 CARS) A FEATURE (50 LAPS): 1. Billy Moyer $14,000 2. Willy Kraft 3. Donnie Moran 4. Charlie Swartz 5. John Provenzano 6. Terry Phillips 7. Steve Francis 8. Rick Egersdorf 9. Jeff Aikey 10. Pete Parker 11. Leon Plank 12. Tony Cardin 13. Kevin Gundaker 14. Tom Nesbitt 15. Steve Egersdorf 16. Gibby Steinhaus 17. Rick Aukland 18. Mike Botzek 19. Joel Cryderman 20. Don Hobbs 21. Todd Anderson 22. Kevin Thompson 23. Mitch Johnson 24. Jon Kurshinsky 1990 UMP OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (56 CARS) A FEATURE (50 LAPS): 1. Billy Moyer $8,000 2. Rick Aukland 3. Jim Curry 4. John Kaanta 5. Lance Matthees 6. Mitch Johnson 7. Tom Hearst 8. Joel Cryderman 9. Steve Francis 10. Kerry Hansen 11. Pete Parker 12. Tom Nesbitt 13. Leon Plank 14. Gibby Steinhaus 15. Kevin Gundaker 16. Duane Mahder 17. Rick Egersdorf 18. Ron Schreiner 19. Willy Kraft 20. John Provenzano 21. Freddy Smith 22. Jim Bruggeman 23. Terry Phillips 24. Todd Anderson 25. Paul Gilberts 26. Larry Prochnow

1991 UMP OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (51 CARS) A FEATURE (50 LAPS): 1. Rick Aukland $8,000 2. Billy Moyer 3. Bob Pierce 4. Steve Francis 5. Steve Kosiski 6. Jerry Redetzke 7. Mitch Johnson

8. Rick Egersdorf 9. Willy Kraft 10. Eddie Pace 11. Gibby Steinhaus 12. Joel Cryderman 13. Todd Anderson 14. Jim Curry 15. Terry Phillips 16. Tom Nesbitt 17. Larry Stockwell 18. Paul Gilberts 19. Lance Matthees 20. Doug Wiggs 21. Steve Egersdorf 22. Lyle Gehrke 23. Marty Horton 24. Mike Nutzmann 1992 UMP OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (69 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Billy Moyer $20,000 2. Donnie Moran 3. Rick Aukland 4. Freddy Smith 5. Scott Bloomquist 6. Rick Egersdorf 7. Charlie Swartz 8. Steve Kosiski 9. Lance Matthees 10. Mitch Johnson 11-26 Not Available 1993 UMP OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (59 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Billy Moyer $20,000 2. Jim Curry 3. John Gill 4. Freddy Smith 5. Bill Frye 6. Steve Francis 7. Jack Boggs 8. Bob Hill 9. Bob Pierce 10. Kevin Weaver 11. Joel Cryderman 12. Lance Matthees 13. Tony Izzo 14. Jerry Redetzke 15. Kerry Hansen 16. Ray Guss, Jr. 17. Rick Egersdorf 18. Doug Ingalls 19. Kris Patterson 20. Steve Kosiski 21. Willy Kraft 22. Rick Aukland 23. Larry Moore 24. Les Essary

1994 UMP OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (66 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Jack Boggs $20,000 2. Jim Curry 3. Tom Nesbitt 4. Steve Russell 5. Jimmy Mars 6. Tony Izzo 7. Joel Cryderman 8. Bob Pierce 9. Kevin Weaver 10. Mitch Johnson 11. Rick Aukland 12. Tim Ludwigson 13. Pete Parker 14. Lance Matthees 15. Donnie Moran 16. Bryan Dunaway 17. Dion Deason 18. Chuck Nutzmann 19. Andy Boos 20. Paul Gilberts 21. Kevin Roderick 22. Billy Moyer 23. Rick Kobs 24. Steve Kosiski 1995 CLS OUTLAW LATE MODEL NATIONALS (73 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Jack Boggs $28,000 2. Freddy Smith 3. Jim Curry 4. Lance Matthees 5. John Gill 6. Bob Pierce 7. Steve Russell 8. Donnie Moran 9. Scott Bloomquist 10. Darrell Lanigan 11. Bill Frye 12. Willy Kraft 13. Jon Kurshinsky 14. Mitch Johnson 15. Joel Cryderman 16. Johnny Virden 17. Paul Gilberts 18. Rick Egersdorf 19. Dan Schlieper 20. Johnny Johnson 21. Terry Eaglin 22. Kevin Gundaker 23. Billy Moyer 24. Rick Aukland 1996 UMP USA OUTLAW NATIONALS (65 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Jimmy Mars $29,000 2. Kevin Weaver 3. Bill Frye 4. Paul Gilberts 5. Lance Matthees 6. Jerry Redetzke 7. John Gill 8. Jerry Legatt 9. Jim Curry 10. Mitch Johnson 11. Billy Drake 12. John Herrick 13. Pat Doar 14. Jack Boggs 15. Joel Cryderman 16. Tom Nesbitt 17. Larry Stockwell 18. Johnny Johnson 19. Gary Webb 20. Willy Kraft 21. Pete Parker 22. Rick Aukland 23. Billy Moyer 24. Don O’Neil

1997 HAV-A-TAMPA USA NATIONALS (55 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Rick Aukland $30,000 2. Donnie Moran 3. Bill Frye 4. Rick Eckert 5. Wendell Wallace 6. Johnny Virden 7. Clint Smith 8. Scott Bloomquist 9. Dale McDowell 10. Jimmy Mars 11. Freddy Smith 12. Skip Arp 13. Rick Egersdorf 14. Ray Cook 15. Donnie Barnhart 16. Johnny Johnson 17. Kevin Weaver 18. Craig Scott 19. Pat Doar 20. Terry Phillips 21. Billy Moyer 22. Lance Matthees 23. Jim Curry 24. Layne Meyer 1998 UDTRA HAV-A-TAMPA USA NATIONALS (77 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Donnie Moran $40,000 2. Bill Frye 3. Steve Francis 4. Wendell Wallace 5. Jimmy Mars 6. Dale McDowell 7. Rick Aukland 8. Bart Hartman 9. Freddy Smith 10. Rex Richey 11. Scott Bloomquist 12. Billy Moyer 13. John Gill 14. Donnie Barnhart 15. Tony Izzo 16. Bob Pierce 17. Rick Eckert 18. Kenny Merchant 19. Dan Schlieper 20. Skip Arp 21. Mitch Johnson 22. Jerry Redetzke 23. Randle Chupp 24. Ray Cook 25. Kevin Weaver 26. Jack Boggs 1999 UDTRA HAV-A-TAMPA USA NATIONALS (59 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Scott Bloomquist $40,000 2. Skip Arp 3. Bill Frye 4. Shannon Babb 5. Wendell Wallace 6. Freddy Smith 7. Dale McDowell 8. Billy Moyer 9. Steve Francis 10. Brian Birkhofer 11. Terry Phillips 12. Tony Izzo 13. Ray Cook 14. Marshall Green 15. Bart Hartman 16. Brandon Ball 17. Lance Matthees 18. Rick Eckert 19. Russ Scheffler 20. Kevin Weaver 21. Clint Smith 22. Mitch Johnson 23. Pat Doar 24. Rick Aukland 25. Johnny Johnson 26. Dan Schlieper

2000 UDTRA HAV-A-TAMPA USA NATIONALS (50 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Davey Johnson $40,000 2. Dan Schlieper 3. Scott Bloomquist 4. Jimmy Mars 5. Steve Francis 6. Rick Aukland 7. Bill Frye 8. Freddy Smith 9. John Gill 10. Shannon Babb 11. Ray Cook 12. Rick Eckert13. Wendell Wallace 14. Lance Matthees 15. Kevin Weaver 16. Kerry Hansen 17. Dennis Erb, Jr. 18. Mike Gault 19. Billy Moyer 20. Eric Pember 21. Clayton Christenberry 22. Jim Bruggeman 23. Jerry Redetzke 24. Dale McDowell 25. Steve Boley 26. Donnie Moran 2001 UDTRA USA NATIONALS (41 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Dale McDowell $40,000 2. Shannon Babb 3. Scott Bloomquist 4. Steve Francis 5. Brian Birkhofer 6. Billy Moyer 7. Rick Eckert 8. Wendell Wallace 9. Freddy Smith 10. Ray Cook 11. Marshall Green 12. Bill Frye 13. Rick Aukland 14. Dan Schlieper 15. Jimmy Mars 16. Randy Korte 17. Dennis Erb, Jr. 18. Darren Miller 19. John Kaanta 20. Lance Matthees 21. Terry Phillips 22. Eric Pember 23. Steve Boley 24. Jerry Redetzke 25. Billy Drake 26. Jeff Wildung 2002 UDTRA USA NATIONALS (42 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Rick Eckert $40,000 2. Dale McDowell 3. Steve Francis 4. Brian Birkhofer 5. Dan Schlieperer 6. John Anderson7. Freddy Smith 8. Shannon Babb 9. Rick Aukland 10. Earl Pearson, Jr. 11. Jerry Redetzke 12. Kerry Hansen 13. Shane Tankersley 14. Darren Miller 15. Scott Bloomquist 16. Pete Parker 17. Duane Hommel 18. Brent Larson 19. Billy Moyer 20. Randy Korte 21. Jimmy Mars 22. Billy Ogle, Jr.23. Randle Chupp 24. Matt Miller

2003 XTREME DIRT CAR SERIES USA NATIONALS (45 CARS) A FEATURE (75 LAPS): 1. Scott Bloomquist $40,000 2. Brian Birkhofer 3. Shannon Babb 4. Dan Schlieper 5. Jimmy Mars 6. Rick Eckert . Dale McDowell 8. Matt Miller 9. Steve Francis 10. Darren Miller 11. Donnie Moran 12. Steve Shaver 13. Mitch Johnson 14. John Kaanta 15. Jeff Smith 16. Tom Nesbitt 17. Dennis Erb, Jr. 18. Jerry Redetzke 19. Ace Ihm 20. Earl Pearson, Jr. 21. Randle Chupp 22. Pat Doar 23. Freddy Smith 24. Tony Bahr 2004 XTREME DIRT CAR SERIES USA NATIONALS (55 CARS) A FEATURE (60 LAPS): 1. Brian Birkhofer $40,000 2. Donnie Moran 3. Earl Pearson, Jr. 4. Jimmy Mars 5. Kyle Berck 6. Matt Miller 7. Eddie Carrier, Jr. 8. Steve Shaver 9. Shane Clanton 10. Davey Johnson 11. Steve Casebolt 12. Ace Ihm 13. Jeep Van Wormer 14. Mike Goodremote 15. Darren Miller 16. Ray Cook 17. Ashley Anderson 18. Billy Drake 19. John Anderson 20. Denny Eckrich 21. Eric Pember 22. Brady Smith 23. Jerry Redetzke 24. Steve Laursen 2005 WORLD OF OUTLAW USA NATIONALS (38 CARS) A FEATURE (60 LAPS): 1. Dale McDowell $40,000 2. Billy Moyer 3. Steve Francis 4. Tim McCreadie 5. Brian Birkhofer 6. Rick Eckert 7. Darren Miller 8. Scott Bloomquist 9. Shane Clanton 10. Brady Smith 11. Jimmy Mars 12. Josh Richards 13. Darrell Lanigan 14. Clint Smith 15. Cub Frank 16. Eric Jacobson 17. Kerry Hansen 18. Trent Follmer 19. Earl Pearson, Jr. 20. Donnie Moran 21. John Blankenship 22. Steve Isenberg23. Pat Doar 24. Dan Schlieper

2006 USA NATIONALS (66 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Scott Bloomquist $50,000 2. Brian Birkhofer 3. Darren Miller 4. Jimmy Mars 5. Matt Miller 6. Shannon Babb 7. Earl Pearson, Jr. 8. Brady Smith 9. Steve Casebolt 10. Kyle Berck 11. Jeep Van Wormer 12. Brian Harris 13. Scott James 14. Denny Eckrich 15. Don O’Neal 16. Terry Casey 17. Donnie Moran 18. Justin Fegers 19. Jimmy Owens 20. Pat Doar 21. Kerry Hansen 22. Dan Schlieper 23. Lance Matthees24. Joel Cryderman 2007 USA NATIONALS (53 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Brian Birkhofer $50,000 2. Scott Bloomquist 3. Earl Pearson, Jr. 4. Tim McCreadie 5. Wendell Wallace 6. Dale McDowell 7. Jimmy Owens 8. Shannon Babb 9. Ashley Anderson 10. Justin Fegers 11. Rick Hanestad 12. Eric Pember 13. Chad Simpson 14. Brady Smith 15. Billy Moyer 16. Billy Drake 17. Dan Schlieper18. Michael England 19. Terry Casey 20. Dave Cain 21. Chris Simpson 22. Donnie Moran 23. Pat Doar 24. Jimmy Mars 25. Jeep Van Wormer 26. Don O’Neal 2008 USA NATIONALS (50 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Scott Bloomquist $50,000 2. Shannon Babb 3. Brian Birkhofer 4. Billy Moyer 5. Will Vaught 6. Darren Miller 7. Wendell Wallace8. Kevin Weaver 9. Jeep Van Wormer 10. Jack Sullivan 11. John Kaanta 12. Rick Hanestad13. Rodney Melvin 14. Matt Miller 15. James Ward 16. Kerry Hansen 17. Rob Moss 18. Adam Hensel 19. Keith Foss 20. Tim McCreadie 21. Denny Eckrich 22. Jimmy Mars 23. Brady Smith 24. Chris Simpson 25. Eric Pember

2009 USA NATIONALS (62 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Jimmy Mars $50,000 2. Tim Fuller 3. Tim McCreadie 4. Brian Birkhofer 5. Chris Madden 6. Matt Miller 7. Dennis Erb Jr. 8. Jason Feger 9. Chad Simpson 10. Terry Phillips 11. Brady Smith 12. Shannon Babb 13. Wendell Wallace 14. Bill Frye 15. Adam Hensel 16. Clint Smith 17. Dustin Hapka 18. Nick Anvelink 19. Rick Auklund 20. Jeep VanWormer 21. Josh McGuire 22. Ashley Anderson 23. Justin Fegers 24. Terry Casey 25. Scott James 26. Chris Wall 2010 USA NATIONALS (50 CARS) A FEATURE (100 LAPS): 1. Scott Bloomquist $50,000 2. Billy Moyer 3. Chub Frank 4. Jonathon Davenport, 5. Will Vaught 6. Steve Francis 7. Chris Simpson 8. Earl Pearson Jr 9. Shannon Babb 10. Dennis Erb 11. Darrell Lanigan 12. Tim McCreadie 13. Austin Hubbard 14. Jimmy Mars 15. Jason Feger 16. Shane Clanton 17. Tim Fuller 18. Brian Birkhofer 19. Matt Miller 20. Rick Eckert 21. Jimmy Owens 22. Don O’Neil 23. Josh Richards 24. Chad Simpson 25. Matt Lux 26. Clint Smith 2011 USA NATIONALS (54 CARS): 1. Josh Richards/100 $50,125 2. (24) Brian Birkhofer/100 $20,100 3. (2) Jimmy Mars/100 $10,000 4. (1) Jason Rauen/100 $6,500 5. (18) Darrell Lanigan/100 $5,050 6. (16) Brian Shirley/100 $4,500 7. (12) Steve Francis/100 $4,300 8. (23) Scott Bloomquist/100 $4,000 9. (9) Chris Simpson/100 $3,750 10. (7) Dennis Erb Jr./99 $3,500 11. (13) Frankie Heckenast Jr./99 $3,250 12. (6) Ronny Lee Hollingsworth/99 $3,050 13. (17) Jason Feger/81 $2,850 14. (14) Jared Hawkins/65 $2,650 15. (10) Brandon Sheppard/63 $2,500 16. (15) Jared Landers/62 $2,400 17. (11) Brady Smith/48 $2,300 18. (3) Chad Simpson/47 $2,200 19. (20) Austin Hubbard/43 $2,150 20. (19) Dan Schlieper/37 $2,075 21. (5) Rick Eckert/37 $2,100 22. (22) Pat Doar/37 $2,075 23. (21) Billy Moyer/25 $2,060 24. (26) Shane Clanton/24 $2,050 25. (25) Tim McCreadie/24 $2,050 26. (8) A.J. Diemel/2 $2,025

2012 USA NATIONALS (53 CARS): 1. (2) Darrell Lanigan/100 $50,050 2. (5) Jimmy Owens/100 $20,000 3. (6) Mike Marlar/100 $10,000 4. (9) Brian Shirley/100 $6,000 5. (1) Frankie Heckenast Jr./100 $5,000 6. (16) Scott Bloomquist/100 $4,650 7. (12) Clint Smith/100 $4,300 8. (7) Brady Smith/100 $4,000 9. (21) Bobby Pierce/100 $3,800 10. (3) Rick Eckert/100 $3,650 11. (25) Scott James/100 $3,250 12. (15) Chad Simpson/100 $3,000 13. (4) Don O’Neal/76 $2,800 14. (11) Jason Feger/61 $2,900 15. (8) Billy Moyer/61 $2,500 16. (13) Tyler Reddick/55 $2,400 17. (14) Brian Birkhofer/52 $2,300 18. (20) Chub Frank/52 $2,250 19. (23) Kent Robinson/37 $2,200 20. (18) Shannon Babb/36 $2,075 21. (17) Shane Clanton/29 $2,100 22. (18) Ross Camponovo/24 $2,025 23. (22) Pat Doar/23 $2,060 24. (27) Bub McCool/16 $2,050 25. (24) Nick Anvelink/12 $2,000 26. (26) Tim McCreadie/7 $2,050 27. (19) Dennis Erb Jr./2 $2,000 2013 USA NATIONALS A-MAIN (53 ENTRIES) 1. (1) Tim McCreadie/100 $50,150,2. (8) Don O’Neal/100 $20,500, 3. (9) Darrell Lanigan/100 $10,200, 4. (2) Josh Richards/100 $6,150, 5. (12) Brandon Sheppard/100 $5,000, 6. (6) Chad Simpson/100 $4,500, 7. (4) Rick Eckert/100 $4,450, 8. (11) Jimmy Owens/100 $4,000, 9. (7) Billy Moyer/100 $3,900, 10. (5) Bobby Pierce/100 $3,550, 11. (20) Eric Wells/100 $3,600, 12. (22) Brady Smith/100 $3,000, 13. (15) Donnie Moran/100 $2,850, 14. (10) Kent Robinson/100 $2,700, 15. (18) Shane Clanton/100 $2,550, 16. (14) Gregg Satterlee/100 $2,400, 17. (13) Jason Feger/100 $2,350, 18. (16) Dillon Wood/97 $2,200, 19. (21) Tim Fuller/88 $2,150, 20. (17) Shannon Babb/79 $2,075, 21. (28) Scott Bloomquist/71 $2,150, 22. (25) Chub Frank/58 $2,075

23. (3) A.J. Diemel/53 $2,000, 24. (19) Chris Simpson/51 $2,025, 25. (24) Morgan Bagley/42 $2,050, 26. (27) Jonathan Davenport/40 $2,000, 27. (23) Dale McDowell/16 $2,000, 28. (26) Bub McCool/1 $2,050 2014 USA NATIONALS (50 ENTRIES) 1. (1) Jimmy Owens/100 $50,000

2. (3) Bobby Pierce/100 $21,950

3. (7) Jimmy Mars/100 $10,000

4. (15) Steve Francis/100 $6,100

5. (10) Billy Moyer Jr./100 $5,100

6. (13) Shannon Babb/100 $4,550

7. (2) Jason Feger/100 $4,600

8. (4) Jonathan Davenport/100 $5,700

9. (9) Billy Moyer/100 $3,900

10. (5) Tim McCreadie/100 $3,650

11. (16) Darrell Lanigan/100 $3,400

12. (14) Brandon Sheppard/100 $3,050

13. (17) Eric Wells/100 $2,850

14. (12) Scott Bloomquist/100 $2,750

15. (19) A.J. Diemel/100 $2,500

16. (27) Rick Eckert/100 $2,550

17. (25) Morgan Bagley/100 $2,350

18. (6) Jordan Yaggy/99 $2,200

19. (22) Don O’Neal/99 $2,100

20. (23) Wendell Wallace/99 $4,275

21. (18) Nick Anvelink/99 $2,050

22. (24) Mason Zeigler/52 $2,025

23. (26) Chub Frank/41 $2,060

24. (8) Brady Smith/25 $2,025

25. (20) Chase Junghans/25 $2,050

26. (21) Chris Simpson/24 $2,000

27. (28) Ryan Unzicker/23 $3,600

28. (11) Brian Birkhofer/11 $2,000