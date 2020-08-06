Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Kids Night Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayAugust 5, 2020

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Mother Nature halted action at Central Missouri Speedway last Saturday night after six inches of rain saturated the area, including the infield and pits; however, the staff is ready to return to action this weekend with the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and Kids Night at the races!

Always one of the most exciting events of the season, Kids Night features foot races on the track during the intermission break for boys and girls age groups up to 12 years old. CMS volunteers and staff will conduct the foot races with social distancing measures in place. Kids up to age 12 will receive a free hot dog and drink courtesy of promoters Earl and Susan Walls. All kids 12 and under will receive a free goody back filled with various donated items including school supplies and small trinkets by drivers, fans, CMS staff members, and area businesses.

Items still in need for Kids Night according to event coordinator Barb Myers include, packages of loose-leaf paper, scissors, crayons, markers, and colored pencils. Donations may be dropped off at the track on the pit side Saturday morning by 10 a.m. or brought to the track upon arrival Saturday evening.

Classes competing Saturday includes A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Heat races and main events will makeup the program of events throughout the night. Weekly “to win” money for classes includes $1,000-to-win A-Mods, Street Stocks for $400 to win, B-Mods for $500 to win, Mod-Lites $300, and Pure Stocks $270-to-win.

Johnson County continues to see a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Read the full order here.

Admission Details: Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

Weekend Timeline: Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30.

